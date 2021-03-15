I was impressed by steam engine

Editor, — This very splendid picture came to light recently. It shows a 7.5-ton Scammell lorry owned by the Star Brush Company, of Checkendon.

This is clearly a professional “action” shot of their new very clean lorry, dated 1926, in sharp focus.

The Star Brush Company ran a factory making brush heads in Kit Lane from 1921 to 1982. The brush heads were then sent off to be finished at their London factory.

The company was by far the biggest rural employer in this area, drawing a workforce largely from Stoke Row, Checkendon and Ipsden.

The factory was powered by a large steam engine, fuelled by sawdust and wood chippings, until the mid-Fifties.

I was taken to see this engine as a five-year-old by my mother shortly before it was removed. I was told it was to be exported to America.

The engine and overhead belt drives were very impressive and certainly left me with a strong interest in all things mechanical.

The company felled, hauled and seasoned many beech trees from local woodlands.

Readers might recognise fathers or great grandfathers in the picture.

Although the factory site had a Checkendon address, plus telephone number 9, it was within the parish of Stoke Row and is now a residential development.

The company was later bought out by the Hamilton Brush Company. which makes high quality decorators’ brushes to this day. — Yours faithfully,

Tim Corbishley

Checkendon