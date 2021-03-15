We are custodians of countryside

Sir, — So great to see Simon Beddows writing your new Farming Matters column (Standard, March 5).

Simon is a true countryman and farmer with a vast knowledge of the countryside.

So many times the countryside is portrayed in the media in such a false way by presenters with a political agenda, such as Chris Packham, or programmes such as Countryfile, which is often very skewed and far from the truth.

In Simon you have a man who speaks the truth, without bias or political agenda.

His comments regarding hedges were spot on and the threat to wildlife from walkers and dogs roaming off footpaths cannot be stressed too strongly, particularly at this time of year.

I have enclosed a couple of pictures, taken 35 years apart, of part of my farm (I apologise for the quality), where you can see the difference. Farmers are the custodians of the countryside. — Yours faithfully,

Kate Waddington

Fawley