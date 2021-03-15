Your letters...

Good reasons to ban HGVs

Councillor Ian Clark’s views on the issue of heavy goods vehicles made a fascinating and disturbing read (Standard, February 26).

In my view, they seem to originate from road transport planning strategies firmly embedded in the mid to late 20th century.

That is where they need to stay (in his own words, he cites evidence from 100 years ago as being relevant to the case he seeks to make as to why “business as usual” is acceptable).

As we enter the third decade of the 21st century, we need to move on.

Perhaps the most disturbing takeaway from his rant was his benchmark that “I’ve driven a 50ft trailer with a drilling rig on it around New Street, Reading Road, over the bridge and Greys Road and nobody has ever been injured”.

Doesn’t seem like the bar is being set particularly high, Cllr Clark, does it?

Is a measure of success a lack of deaths or potentially lifechanging injuries your benchmark on whether everything is okay or not?

Let me try to explain why large HGVs travelling unnecessarily through our small, historic town are an issue and hopefully shine some light on why some of the residents of our town might be upset about it.

1. Firstly, noise and vibration. HGVs are noisy beasts. They cause a significant amount of noise throughout their duty cycle (i.e. normal operation), particularly at low-level frequencies which are transmitted through the air (and the ground) to the environment around them.

This then causes the surfaces the noise hits to resonate, which is why those working in and around HGVs for prolonged periods are required by law to wear ear defenders.

The impact could be on people’s ears, buildings, animals, etc. While in small doses, this is inconsequential, when repeated time after time with the passage of numerous vehicles, it causes sleep disturbance, disturbs concentration, disrupts education and degrades the street scene so that pedestrians can’t talk because of the din of the vehicle passing.

All of these have been proved to cause negative impacts on people and their wellbeing. They also degrade the town centre environment, deterring investors.

The vibration caused by heavy vehicles passing along roads not designed for them is also transmitted into buildings.

While indiscernible on an individual basis, over time, this causes cumulative damage to their structure.

We live in a town full of historic, listed buildings which were never designed to deal with this sort of chronic onslaught.

The vibration of HGVs on our roads causes sewers to collapse and iron gas and water mains to fracture because of settlement of the ground in which they are buried.

These need to be repaired at the expense of the public purse, causing disruption to local businesses.

HGVs are intimidating. The current maximum legal weight for a five-axle trailer (subject to conditions), is 40 tons and for a four-axle rigid truck 30 tons.

As a benchmark, 100 years ago the maximum weight of a “heavy” goods vehicle was typically less than five tons all in. Is that a relevant comparison? I think not.

Nowadays, they mount kerbs (no matter how good the drivers) to make turns on street corners that were never designed for them. They flatten kerbstones and crack paving stones when their trailers drag behind them and they mount the kerb.

They create ruts in our streets (the foundations of which were designed for horses and carts).

They startle pets with their air brakes and noise (and incessant use of the horn instead of the brake or patience), scare children and intimidate many pedestrians, never mind those who struggle with other sensory challenges.

2. Air quality. While the centre of Henley is a designated air quality management area, there are currently no restrictions on the type of vehicles that can enter it.

Unlike the congestion charging zone in London, where only vehicles of a certain specification can enter without paying punitive charges, the AQMA designation in Henley currently relies on the delivery of softer measures to deliver air quality improvements.

The reality is that most commercial haulage companies retire their older (more polluting) vehicles from the London runs and deploy them in the provinces, while their newest (least polluting) fleet comply with London regulations.

So we get the cast-offs. You only need to look at the buses passing through the town and the coaches serving the college for evidence of this. The vast majority of them are cast-offs from town centre/luxury duty. They are retired pedigrees.

Unnecessary HGVs passing through our town are no different.

We know much more about the chronic impacts of particulate matter originating from the combustion of diesel fuel than we did even 10 years ago, let alone 100.

The smallest particulate matter is not only potentially carcinogenic (I can cite hundreds of studies to back this up) but they bind in the atmosphere with other carcinogens (for example, hydrocarbons from partially burned petrol) and enter the lungs. They are small enough to reach the most intricate respiratory passages and they sit there.

The evidence around this is the one key reason for the Government’s U-turn on the promotion of diesel vehicles — lower CO2 emissions, which originally drove the incentives to move to diesel, come with a trade-off — an impact on local air quality.

The above sets out why we have a strategic road network, which is specifically designed to allow HGVs to avoid unsuitable routes and minimize their impact on the environment while getting them from A to B as efficiently as possible.

These roads surround Henley and there is no need for any vehicle over 7.5 tons not doing business in the town itself to be passing through it.

There are many more points I could bring to this issue but realise I’m at risk of incurring the wrath of the brevity police in Caversham so I’ll close now.

I hope my observations help provide a different perspective to those of Cllr Clark.

To provide some context to the above, and hopefully a little credibility, I am a chartered environmental consultant, a fellow of the Institute of Environmental Management and Assessment and published author of nearly 30 years’ experience in transportation and infrastructure development.

I have also given evidence as an expert witness on these matters at numerous public inquiries and select committees for projects in the UK and around the world.

I would be very happy to give up my time to meet with Cllr Clark at a time of his convenience to bring him up to speed on 21st century urban transport planning, expand on the issues I’ve outlined above to provide more context and hopefully provide him with the tools he needs to be a more rounded representative of his community. — Yours faithfully,

David Walker

Greys Hill, Henley

Stupid and inane words

Good to see that so many readers thought that Councillor Ian Clark’s comments were basically stupid and inane (Standard, March 5).

As for John Tillier, we wish him well in Benson. I am sure we will miss him. — Yours faithfully,

John Williams

Greys Road, Henley

Glad these people stayed

Sir, — Reading the letters regarding Councillor Ian Clark (Standard, March 5), I would like to say that if it wasn’t for campaigners like Amanda Chumas and others, who have genuine and real concerns for the environment we live in, staying put and campaigning for what they believe in and not moving, Henley and many other towns and cities throughout the country would be much the poorer environmentally. — Yours faithfully,

Adrian Lake

Northfield End, Henley

Are we losing our rights?

I have just read a very interesting article in the Sunday Times about Bloor Homes, the housebuilder which wants to develop a sports field at Gillotts School and land at Lucy’s Farm.

This company seems to have great persuasive powers and, at the same time, the decisions made at both local and county level are routinely being overturned by Robert Jenrick, the Housing Secretary.

The case cited in the Sunday Times referred to Newbury where, despite repeated refusal for planning permission at local and county level, the final decision is to be taken by Mr Jenrick.

Bloor Homes has donated £3 million to the Conservative Party since 2015, including £1 million in the run-up to the last general election.

Are we, the residents of our towns, losing all rights and is democracy going out of the window, being sacrificed to politics and powerful business interests? It is time for us all to wake up. — Yours faithfully,

Christine Wright

Fair Mile, Henley

Democracy in danger

Sir, — Having been involved for some time in the campaign against large housing developments at Gillotts School and Lucy’s Farm, it seems to me that democracy itself is being called into question.

After all, both sites were voted against by Henley residents in the last, costly neighbourhood plan referendum, while also being colour-coded red as unsuitable for development in the recent report by Henley Town Council’s consultants Aecom.

But apparently local wishes and common sense are being trampled over by our elected representatives on the council as they push once again for these sites to be included in the revised neighbourhood plan, which is due to go to a referendum.

Any questions my colleagues and I have posited regarding the wider impact of these developments — either directly to the council or in the public domain via your newspaper — have been met with deafening silence.

And it seems that once the neighbourhood plan working group, headed by Ken Arlett, who is not only our Mayor but also a member of South Oxfordshire District Council, has made up its mind there’s no recourse for us mere mortals to appeal.

So perhaps collectively we should hit the councillors who support these large building projects where it hurts?

Might I suggest that when we come to vote in our local elections, we do so tactically? In other words, vote for candidates who stand against ill-conceived and short-sighted developments in favour of representing the community itself rather than pecunious developers.

And perhaps those councillors who are opposed to these projects might make themselves known ahead of time? — Yours faithfully,

Justine Hutchins

Queen Street, Henley

Time for new leadership

Sir, — Your readers know how difficult the past year has been. The pandemic has brought to light how our public services have been systematically underfunded over recent years by the Tory government — our children’s education upended, students’ lives disrupted, older people’s lives lost, people’s incomes lowered, food bank demand gone through the roof.

But things do not have to be this way. We will be able to make our voices heard for the first time since covid at the Oxfordshire County Council elections in May.

We will have the chance to vote for a candidate who will stand up for the children, young people, vulnerable adults and all local residents, who have seen the services they depend on chipped away by successive cuts.

It is essential we turn out on May 6 and send a message to the Government that rebuilding our public services must start now with a larger role for the Government in the economy to protect those who need it most. — Yours faithfully,

Sean M Hannigan

Prospective Labour candidate for Benson, Crowmarsh, & Cholsey, Oxfordshire County Council

Charge bad for business

Sir, — I attended South Oxfordshire District Council’s scrutiny committee on March 1 and spoke against the proposal to start to charge for parking in our car parks on Sundays.

In this time of recovery from covid, where businesses have been in lockdown for months, you’d have thought our district council would have held off increasing car parking charges to assist.

But no, not only is it putting up the cost of parking but it is to start charging on Sundays as well.

I welcome the introduction of one-hour free parking in both the Greys Road and King’s Road car parks in Henley.

This has always been the policy of the district council but not introduced in Henley due to opposition from the town council which preferred the free parking to be at a specific hour.

I’m glad to see the town council has finally dropped its opposition.

What was really interesting was Councillor David Rouane, cabinet member for housing and environment, admitting the reason for increasing charging was to cover the financial mess the council had got itself into and help pay for the “politically correct” non-gender specific toilets demanded by Councillors Stefan Gawrysiak and Ken Arlett.

Removing free parking in Henley on a Sunday will disadvantage businesses and is a tax on prayer as it will impact those who attend the churches in the centre of Henley. — Yours faithfully,

Paul Harrison

Conservative candidate for Henley division, Oxfordshire County Council, Sonning Common

Council has let us down

Sir, — An important leadership figure such as the Mayor of Henley should know better than to make the issue of the drainage from Thames Farm a geo-political issue and be so parochial (Standard, March 8), Your article quoted him as saying, “Why would I agree to take floodwater from another parish just to help a property developer?”

Services and utilities do not respect parish boundaries, as Ken should know full well as a former builder, and notably this site is actually in Harpsden, with which Henley has a joint neighbourhood plan.

Similarly, this site has Henley’s main supply of drinking water underneath it which Henley residents drink every day. Is Ken saying he doesn’t want that either?

There are no marks for pontificating and saying what he will and will not accept, as political statements like that will get everyone nowhere at all and will simply split the community.

This is a problem for the entire community, not just Shiplake and Henley. It is not a political football.

Unfortunately, Taylor Wimpey has got planning permission whether we like it or not.

South Oxfordshire District Council very stupidly allowed them to commence their housing scheme without an approved drainage strategy despite the fact that having such a strategy approved was a pre-condition when the planning inspector approved the principal of this development taking place.

That gives Taylor Wimpey the right to build those houses however much we may not like it.

The Thames Farm Action Group has lodged a formal complaint with the council but this was considered by the planning department that made those decisions, so we are not surprised that the council has closed ranks and supported its own staff.

We have escalated the complaint to the Local Government Ombudsman as we feel the council, and the drainage/water authorities, have failed to look after the interests of the community here, which of course is one of their primary roles.

Not only does this scheme carry unexpected flood risks with it since the discovery of the voids and sinkholes beneath the site but, perhaps even more importantly, the hydrogeology of the site shows that some of those voids are at or below the level of the ground water and the aquifers.

There is therefore a very real risk to the drinking water supply being contaminated by the materials that the developer wants to use in “grouting” those voids.

We have gone to huge lengths to bring these issues to the attention of the council but the officers simply will not listen and continue to allow the developer to run rings round them, using the “system” to do so.

This is a major and complex problem that requires a holistic and comprehensive solution.

The council should be addressing all the issues in tandem and not just wringing its hands, saying it can only deal with the limited matters that the developer chooses to put before it for approval.

The council has its public duties and obligations to consider too. It is financed by the public to protect the public via the standards that are set out in law.

It can and should be saying to the developer, “Let us have all the information that we all need to properly consider all of the issues, i.e. flooding, the impact of the grouting proposals, the environmental effects of pumping concrete 16m down and the noise, vibration and vehicle movements this will bring about, together with the consequential changes that need to be made to the development itself and the potential impacts on the aquifers. We can then consult with all interested parties and properly consider all of the issues in the round’’.

This development has shown up how poor the planning system is when unexpected issues arise. It takes good leadership to recognise that and proactively bring forward an approach that knocks heads together and finds the right solution to the many unusual and novel issues that have arisen.

If the council officers cannot appreciate that nor show the leadership this requires, then it is time that the politicians moved in and made things happen to find a solution that works for the community and also the developer.

The community should not be forced to hire lawyers and engineers etc to protect public standards. That is what the authorities are already paid to do using the council taxes that we all pay. — Yours faithfully,

Peter Boros

Chairman, Thames Farm Action Group, Reading Road, Lower Shiplake

Action, not words please

Sir, — The declaration by South Oxfordshire District Council of an ecological emergency (Standard, February 26) is akin to Nero fiddling while Rome burns.

The council’s aim to protect and restore the natural world and even develop a tree planting policy appears to be at odds with its own planners who appear content to allow the environmental vandalism being perpetrated by Taylor Wimpey at Thames Farm to proceed in such a reckless manner.

Over recent weeks you have reported how Taylor Wimpey intends to put our drinking water supply at risk, pass the flood water to the local community to deal with and renege on its own plans to plant trees to replace those so wantonly destroyed in its rush to commence construction.

May I suggest that the way to tackle the ecological emergency is through action and that the council commences by using the powers vested in it to hold Taylor Wimpey to account and prevent us from drowning in floodwater while being poisoned by our own drinking water. — Yours faithfully

Nick Bradbury

Brocks Way, Shiplake

Trying to stop river rubbish

Sir, — Your pictures of riverside rubbish (Standard, February 26) was a horrible sight by any standards.

We must, however, remember that flooding in recent weeks has been substantial and a large amount of water has found its way through normally secure refuse and litter bins and across gardens and riverside businesses, carrying with it this mountain of rubbish.

Regrettably, this is going to happen whenever we have flooding of this magnitude and the only solution is to clear the mess as quickly as possible.

This is not complacency but accepting a seemingly insoluble problem and transferring our efforts to problems we can solve.

The River Thames Society has been concerned for some time about floating debris collecting throughout the year regardless of flooding.

We have tried in the past to assess the size of the problem through appeals to our members and reports from our river wardens but have not been able to provide any answers

What we would like to establish is whether there is a pattern to the passage of rubbish — if, for example, it regularly collects in the same places.

We have yet to come up with any answers and I would like to ask your readers to let us know if they can see any sort of pattern emerging. If we can get a sound fund of information we can then go forward and act on it. — Yours faithfully,

John Skuse

Chairman, Middle Thames branch, River Thames Society, Pinkneys Green

Better to repair bins

Sir, — I was disappointed to read Steve Ludlow’s letter about the decision to reconsider retaining the litter bins in Henley (Standard, March 5). It brought to mind the expression reduce, re-use and recycle.

I support the Mayor Ken Arlett and Deputy Mayor Councillor David Eggleton in their wish to refurbish these bins. Interestingly, both have lived in Henley for a long time and perhaps are more in tune with the town than some other councillors. — Yours faithfully,

Andrew Hawkins

Berkshire Road, Henley

Let’s create bathing area

Editor, — We were delighted to hear the discussion around improving access to the river for swimmers and bathers at the most recent meeting of Henley Town Council’s recreation and amenities committee.

It was pleasing to see the committee’s support for Councillor Kellie Hinton’s suggestion of steps and, possibly, a buoyed area for bathers. River swimming is, for us Mermaids, one of the great joys of our lives.

It has brought us friendship, fitness, challenge, adventure and a closer connection to the beautiful natural environment on our doorsteps.

More and more people have discovered the joy and physical and mental health benefits of wild swimming during lockdown.

However, access to the river for most is poor and there is no dedicated bathing or paddling area in Henley.

Many residents will remember learning to swim at the bathing area on the Wokingham side of the river. The Thames once featured dedicated, buoyed bathing areas all along its length.

The idea of steps into the river is fine but a proper, dedicated bathing area would be even better. It would give swimmers and paddlers a dedicated space, free from boat traffic, to enjoy.

We ask Henley Town Council to conduct a full appraisal of the idea of introducing a dedicated bathing area at Mill Meadows with the potential removal of some moorings and the installation of a dedicated buoyed bathing area at a more central location. The footpath could be re-routed around the back of this area.

What a gift it would be to have a dedicated bathing area for the families of Henley and its visitors, allowing us to connect with the beautiful river in the centre of our town. — Yours faithfully,

Susan Barry, Joan Fennelly, Fiona Print, Laura Reineke and Jo Robb

The Henley Mermaids

Slipway in poor repair

Sir, — Regular readers will know about the antics going on at Henley town council in relation to the slipway at the bottom of Friday Street.

Just like so much that happens in our town, the fireworks between councillors has disguised a very real issue with an asset of considerable civic concern, the New Street slipway.

Readers may be astonished to learn this is actually owned by the town council but it’s in a state of considerable disrepair.

A small group of us use this public slipway, as is our right as taxpayers, to enjoy the river at minimal cost.

Sadly, it is in need of some work. Erosion over time has left a sheer drop just below the waterline.

An unfriendly sign demands that trailers are removed immediately and bird droppings have caked over time to leave a treacherous surface.

Perhaps we could encourage use of this facility by doing it up, advertising its existence and perhaps giving it a name. Given the proximity of the CCTV cameras and our town’s connection to the author, I’d like to suggest “Big Brother’s slip”. — Yours faithfully,

William Hall

West Street, Henley

Science not explained

Sir, — If M Reid’s assertion is true, and I hope it is, that increases in carbon dioxide in the atmosphere have a diminishing effect on global warming (Standard, March 5) then this would have a profound effect on the multinational attempts to limit CO2 production.

He credits us all with the nous to understand the science involved.

Unfortunately, he is very poor at explaining the logic for his assertion.

A greenhouse is warmed by the short wavelength radiation of sunlight passing through the glass and warming the land below it.

All solid objects emit radiation but the emissions are of a longer wavelength at normal temperatures and it is not able to pass back through the glass. Hence the inside of the greenhouse is warmed. If carbon dioxide in the atmosphere does not behave like glass then it should not be called a greenhouse gas.

CO2 is a pretty unreactive chemical yet Mr Reid says that sunlight reacts with it. Whatever does he mean? Please will he try a little harder to explain the science that he is so convinced about? Then we can judge for ourselves. — Yours faithfully,

Robin Coates

Henley

Bill critical to our future

Sir. — Thanks to M Reid for highlighting some common misconceptions regarding citizens’ assemblies envisaged under the Climate and Ecological Emergency Bill and giving us the opportunity to correct them.

The Bill envisages that an independent citizens’ assembly would be representative of the UK’s population and would engage with parliament and government to develop the emergency strategy.

Mr Reid states that the “Citizens’ assembly would be filled almost exclusively with true believers of anthropomorphic global warming”.

This is incorrect. It is one of the basic principles of citizens’ assemblies that membership is randomly selected, as with jury service, so when he states that “anyone who disagrees... would simply be uninterested and/or excluded from exercising power”, it is not the case. Each member would be entitled to their view.

Mr Reid goes on to further mis-state the case for citizens’ assemblies, including misquoting from the Bill itself.

We don’t have the space here to correct every point, but for more information on citizens’ assemblies, see the short Economist video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6UcFQ-eDhTk&feature=emb_logo

As Greener Henley has discussed with John Howell, it is essential that we have cross-community consensus for the inevitable changes that will be required as we transition to a zero carbon economy to ensure that it works for all.

Citizens’ assemblies are a tried and tested way of achieving such consensus but if there are other well-established methods that achieve the same purpose, then we should consider those too.

Each one of us can make a difference. Please visit https://youtu.be/cvCM_AtDi7A to see our short video explaining why Greener Henley is supporting the Climate and Ecological Bill, which has cross-party support. We call on individuals to sign our petition at www.change.org/petitionJohnHowellMP-CEEBill

We call on businesses to sign up to our open letter to Mr Howell and other Oxfordshire MPs at https://www.facebook.com/GreenerHenley

For the sake of our futures, and the futures of our children, we urge you to take action now. — Yours faithfully,

Kate Oldridge

Greener Henley

Convenient alarmism

Yet another list of authority figures and dramatic language from Kate Oldridge in an attempt to shore up her belief that the use of fossil fuels will cause catastrophic climate change (Standard, March 5).

Few doubt that the climate changes or that man-made carbon dioxide in the atmosphere causes a small amount of warming.

However, there is a total lack of scientifically evaluated evidence to support career diplomat James Bevan’s futuristic scenario. His speech was worthy of a Hollywood disaster movie film script.

The audience he addressed was from the insurance industry, who I am sure will be looking forward to the money to be made from premiums they will never have to pay out on. Real data is what counts, not output from computer models.

Fearmongering about catastrophic climate change is a convenient excuse to get away with accusations that Bevan’s Environment Agency is failing to manage river flow properly.

Allied to this, as we know in Shiplake, are planning and land use policy (particularly developers being permitted to build on flood plains) and failure to manage water demand. — Yours faithfully,

M Reid

Shiplake

Worthwhile electric cars

I read with interest your article about the proposed car club in Henley (Standard, March 5) but was horrified to learn that the scheme would use Toyota Yaris hybrid cars.

These are a terrible choice in an era of dwindling acceptance of petrol cars, particularly as these are the horrible so-called “self-charging” variety which do not run on electricity at all — every mile driven is fuelled by petrol.

This may have made some sense back in 2017 but makes absolutely none in 2021.

In order to reduce congestion and pollution, these cars need to be fully electric and there are many, many more electric options in smaller cars available now than four years ago.

Instead of providing a fuel card, the car’s base locations could be supplied with a charge point (often supplied by the car manufacturer nowadays) and I know the town council is planning to install a good number of charge points in and around the town anyway.

Should the hirers go out of range of the base location, then there are many similar “electricity” card schemes (such as Shell Recharge or BP Pulse, Ionity or PodPoint), although if charging is properly used, I doubt more than a handful of hirers would travel that far before returning and plugging in — the costs to run these cars would be hugely reduced.

The Vauxhall e-Corsa supplied by Sonning Common Garages is a good local option, as are other electric cars reviewed on your Motoring page. — Yours faithfully,

Andrew Ackerman

Stoke Row

Smart meter is welcome

Sir, — In answer to Paul Fairweather’s question (Standard, March 5), I think we all agree that “smart” motorways are a disaster that have cost lives, and that hard shoulders should be reinstated.

Smart meters, however, can be very useful.

I had mine installed about two years ago and discovered that using the gas-powered central heating on a cold day costs 50p an hour but during the day you don’t need to heat the whole house and a 1 kilowatt fan heater can easily keep the downstairs living area warm at a cost of only 18p an hour.

The old incandescent 100 watt bulbs used 1.8p an hour but an 11w LED bulb costs only just over a tenth of this. You can identify how much power appliances use and act accordingly.

Contrary to conspiracy theories, smart meters do not spy on you or increase the cost of energy consumed. They help you to achieve more efficient usage of powers. — Yours faithfully,

Adrian Vanheems

Baskerville Road, Sonning Common

Beware what your write...

Sir, — My letter of February 19 and your accompanying article about the allegation by a Mrs Rachel Mewes that I had committed a “hate crime” and the automatic recording of the matter by the police as a “non-criminal hate incident” (although the police agreed that my letter was totally reasonable), described a very worrying situation in itself.

However, I have since discovered that the matter has even more serious implications for anyone who communicates their views on a controversial subject.

At the discretion of the police, the “non-criminal hate incident” could be included in an advanced disclosure and barring check requested by a potential employer (see the College of Policing advice online).

The writer of a perfectly reasonable and legal letter, email or tweet could be putting their job prospects in jeopardy if someone complains out of hypersensitivity or malice. So much for free speech.

The general public seem to be unaware of this madness. May I suggest that concerned readers contact their MP, perhaps after viewing on You Tube the very relevant discussion between Harry Miller and Peter Whittle (My free speech High Court victory). — Yours faithfully,

Douglas Kedge

Lea Road, Sonning Common

Kinder to lift this ban

Sir, — John Thornley asks, in connection with assisted dying, “How can anyone object to giving others... a choice with safeguards for the vulnerable”? (Standard, March 5). Unfortunately, there is a small minority who do object and they have hitherto had a disproportionate influence.

But a Populus poll in 2019 found that 84 per cent of people in Great Britain support a change in the law. That follows a poll in 2015 showing 82 per cent support.

So there is a sustained and substantial demand for compassionate and realistic legislation to allow UK citizens autonomy as to the manner and timing of their own death.

It really is time for Parliament to catch up and end the ban on assisted dying. — Yours faithfully,

Jane Smewing

St Marks Road, Henley

History of our water

I refer to your Diarist Thomas Octavius’s query about the old water pump outside the Nettlebed Village Club (Standard, March 5). Nettlebed is one of the highest villages in the Chilterns and up until the 20th century was always struggling for a water supply, especially in long hot summers.

Without springs in the village, it was necessary to rely on the many ponds on the surrounding commons which in turn depended on the collection of rainwater.

It was always a busy village with the brick and pottery works, dairy farming and brewing in the many inns, all demanding a supply of water.

Like many villages in the Chilterns, roof-tiled buildings collected rainwater in underground cisterns.

Robert Fleming, the Scottish banker, moved to the village and rebuilt the Joyce Grove mansion in 1904-5.

He gave the village the Arts and Crafts design Working Men’s Club (now the Nettlebed Village Club). This building, with its many steep roofs, included large underground stone-lined water cisterns immediately outside which villagers were able to access water using the hand pump which is still there today.

Many of the houses in the high street built by Fleming still have their own cisterns under the kitchen floor. — Yours faithfully,

Malcolm Lewis

Pearces Meadow, Nettlebed

Well done, Waitrose

What Good Samaritans the staff at Waitrose in Henley are.

Upon hearing that an elderly woman had fallen on the new pathway between the town square and the Kings Road park, there was no hesitation in dispatching the shop’s first aid trained team to assist.

How lucky we are to have people willing to help those in need. Bravo, Waitrose. — Yours faithfully,

Julia Cooke

Vicarage Road, Henley

Day Snoopy became dad

I got up early. It was a beautiful morning and I was going on a long train journey with our youngest daughter Bandida, who was 16.

We were both feeling anxious — what if it all goes wrong?

Our eldest daughter Sidonie, who was training at St Thomas Hospital, London, at the time, managed to do it so surely we could.

The youngest member of the family was coming down later with my husband and we were meeting my sister Margaret and her family there for extra support.

We caught a train in Reading for the 100 miles we needed to do, then it was a short bus ride up a very steep hill. I had never been to this part of the country before.

We walked down a lovely tree-lined road as our destination came into sight. There was a strange noise which got louder as we approached. By the time we got to the entrance the noise was deafening.

There, before our eyes, were more than 100 dogs — all barking at once — and we had come to choose one.

This was the Claverton Cats and Dogs Home in Bath and the member of our family coming down on the train with my husband was a miniature Dachshund called Snoopy. He was asleep in a shopping basket on the train when my husband asked a lady sitting opposite him if she could look after it.

However, he forget to mention there was a dog inside sleeping. Snoopy woke up while my husband was gone and poked his head out and gave this poor lady a fright. She did turn out to love animals.

We did choose a lovely crossbred bitch who had 11 puppies seven weeks later. The Henley Standard published her story and it helped us to find good homes for them all. We kept one.

A year later someone organised a party with a big dog-friendly cake and all the puppies met up again and seemed to know each other.

The Henley Standard took some wonderful black and white pictures of this event too.

Shelley and Prune enjoyed many years going to our Meccano shop with me, plus Snoopy, and for long walks in my lunch hour but that is another story in itself.

This was 1985 and their names were (mum) Shelley, Tucker, Harvey, Sam, Fred, Prune, Pip, Tip, Danny, Toby, Bengi and Razzy. — Yours faithfully,

Elizabeth Wright

Elizabeth Road, Henley

Only real news here!

Thank goodness for the Henley Standard, apparently the only newspaper one can buy without page after page of non-news concerning some ridiculous couple emigrating to America. — Yours faithfully,

P Stradling

St Andrew’s Road, Henley