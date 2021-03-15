Land unsuitable for development

Sir, — I think the recent correspondence and reports about the possible inclusion of the Lucy’s Farm site in the revised Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan does not put enough emphasis on its proximity to the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The area on the Reading side of the Harpsden Valley, including Henley Golf Club, is the tip of the AONB and would be overlooked by any developments on the Lucy’s Farm site, as clearly seen in the illustration on the Save Henley’s Green Spaces petition.

I wrote to the Chilterns Conservation Board, which is responsible for the management and protection of the AONB, and was told, “The fact that a site is visible from the AONB is important in planning terms.”

The areas around but not included in an AONB are known as the “setting” and there is a position statement, “Development affecting the setting of the Chilterns AONB” available on the board’s website.

Dr Matt Thomson, a planner at the board, summarises the approach as “The best way to protect the character of the AONB through development in its setting may well be to avoid such development in the first place”.

The position statement gives examples of adverse impacts, which include blocking or interference of views out of the AONB, particularly from public viewpoints or rights of way.

The Lucy’s Farm development would dominate the view across the valley from the public footpath across the AONB on the golf course (as shown in my photograph).

Dr Thomson goes on to say that the conservation board considers that there is a strong case for extending the boundary of the AONB in areas like the Thames Valley around Henley and this is supported in the Government’s landscape review, known as the Glover Report.

This suggests to me that the Lucy’s Farm site should not be included in the revised neighbourhood plan. — Yours faithfully,

Hugh Archibald

Greys Road, Henley