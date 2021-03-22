Perhaps villages have pots of gold...

Award-winning club man calls time after 29 years
THE steward of Goring Social Club has stepped ... [more]
Monday, 22 March 2021
Sir, — While out walking one day last week I saw this rather delightful rainbow bridge linking Shiplake and Binfield Heath and thought readers might enjoy the photograph. — Yours faithfully,
David Bartholomew
Mill Lane, Shiplake
22 March 2021
