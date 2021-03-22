Time to repair damaged gatepost

Five months ago, I watched a medium-sized lorry attempt to exit the Sue Ryder grounds in Nettlebed via the always locked, “emergency use only” iron gates on High Street.

The driver of the vehicle, not content with hitting the top arch of the 120-year-old iron gates (erected by the Flemings at the turn of the century) once, attempted a second time to drive through iron, which brought down the beautiful brickwork on the supporting pillar. The grounds had been rented by Netflix to film a movie and over the course of three months the grounds were closed to the public.

The incident with the gates occurred on October 20 and since then, no attempt has been made to repair the incredibly dangerous structure that remains.

Poorly constructed, grey, plastic and metal fencing, “caution” cones and plastic tape have been used to cordon off the area since the incident occurred.

The ugly, imposing grey fencing spans the huge gates on the common land side, which happens to be outside my home.

This area is not the property of Sue Ryder and the flimsy fencing only serves to highlight the area, creating an eyesore in this conservation area lined with listed buildings. The fencing offers no protection to pedestrians and residents from the precarious damage. On Thursday last week, with the high winds, I watched the heavy iron gates sway back and forth, knowing that it is only a matter of time until the supporting pillar gives way to the weight of the gates and they come crashing down, causing more damage and potentially killing someone.

I am almost certain that Netflix would have had insurance cover should damage be caused to property on set so why have the gates been left in an unsightly and dangerous state?

Sue Ryder may have vacated Joyce Grove but surely they have a legal obligation to leave their structures safe, especially when the said damage could cause injury outside their property. I am trying to sell my property and every single person that has come to view has asked what is going on and why the area is cordoned off. — Yours faithfully,

Lorna Hayes

High Street, Nettlebed

Sue Ryder responds: “The television company will be covering the cost of the repairs. The damage has been professionally assessed and it was decided that while we waited for the repairs to be carred out to close the pedestrian gate in case any structural damage caused to the pillar had rendered it unsafe. The gates will be removed in the next few weeks so as to be repaired off site and additional protective hoarding will be installed for safety and security during that time.”