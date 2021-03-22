Your letters...

Don’t get this wrong

Sir, — We live in an age when the two clearest threats to humanity are manifest and the subject of government actions, extensive media coverage and growing public concern:

• The threat of man’s impact on the environment and the consequent existential ecological disasters.

• The threat to human health and wellbeing from pollution and the over-exploitation of the natural world.

It seems to me incredible, therefore, that close to home we are watching a small scale ecological and human health disaster unfold before us without, it seems, any ability to control or stop it.

The flood impact of Taylor Wimpey’s drainage scheme for the Thames Farm development of 95 houses in Harpsden parish has been much discussed and publicised and should be sufficient to call for the re-appraisal of this dense urban development on virgin, undeveloped land.

But now a much greater threat to the local environment and human health has been revealed.

Taylor Wimpey, having found voids and sinkholes, intend to infill (or grout) the whole site to a depth up to 16m with materials that when leached into the drinking water are toxic.

The fact is that the Thames Farm site is located within 50m of the Thames Water borehole in Harpsden that supplies the drinking water for Henley and the surrounding villages.

The Taylor Wimpey site is consequently within a source 1 protection zone of a grade 1 aquifer — our sole source of drinking water.

And yet none of the statutory authorities seems able or willing to address this catastrophe waiting to happen.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, the Environment Agency and Thames Water all claim that they can only judge aspects of Taylor Wimpey’s various applications on a piecemeal basis, allowing the developer to run rings around them all and the planning process to be tied up in knots.

Once they have built their dense development and reaped the large profits, they will be away, with no ongoing responsibilities, leaving Henley and its surrounding villages to suffer the long-term ecological and health consequences.

If the site was able to be serviced (as originally intended) by a sustainable urban drainage solution, where a natural solution is engineered into the site, then neither the infill grouting nor the offsite drainage schemes would be necessary. This must surely be the solution to this terrible situation even if it means a less dense housing development.

I implore all the statutory authorities, which have the power to control this development and protect the environment and health of the people they serve, to not get this decision-making process wrong.

They must exert all rigour and vigilance to their scrutiny of this application and look at all the related matters in the round and not let Taylor Wimpey create an environmental pollution disaster. I very much hope they take account of the widespread local public concern and our sense of powerlessness in the face of big corporations and faceless bureaucracy hiding behind inadequate processes. — Yours faithfully,

John Sawbridge

Mill Lane, Henley

Put a stop to this now

Sir, — As a resident of Shiplake for 50 years, I have witnessed many changes which have, in terms of housing, given the village a well-balanced and measured expansion.

However, there is something of the David and Goliath story about the Taylor Wimpey project.

The size of the development on the edge of the village and its location on a dangerous “A” road with its blind bends is, in my opinion, disproportionate.

In addition, the series of serious findings which surfaced as soon as the site work began and the extraordinary measures proposed by Taylor Wimpey to resolve these issues will cause enormous upheaval to Shiplake’s main thoroughfares.

The flooding issues in Lower Shiplake are not speculative, they are real and anything that will raise the flood risk are a priority.

The possible pollution of the drinking water due to interference with aquifers is the “bridge too far”.

Thames Farm, with its ludicrous new name of Regency Place, is likely to be a separate community, divided by the A4155, setting a precedent for ribbon development and being responsible for unnecessary disruption and potential increased flooding and pollution of the water system.

Surely this is becoming a runaway train which needs to be dealt with urgently before it is allowed to go any further. — Yours faithfully,

Clive Duncan FRSS RBA SPS

Station Road, Shiplake

Planners are to blame

In his response to Peter Boros’s complaint about South Oxfordshire District Council’s handling of the Thames Farm application, head of planning Adrian Duffield said: “While I understand that many residents were opposed to the principle of development on the site and would like the current condition details to be rejected as a way of preventing the development…”

This was both disingenuous and incorrect.

The Thames Farm development was granted after appeal with a number of reserved matter conditions.

It was also initially granted with the anticipation of a normal sustainable drainage system and the documentation clearly shows the boundary of the development.

While most residents were opposed to the development, they accepted the decision following the appeal and were resigned to the development continuing as set out in the conditions.

They were not expecting a revised application to dig up the heart of Shiplake and discharge surface water into the flood-prone Lash Brook. They were also not expecting the aquifer upon which the village and surrounding area relies for its drinking water to be put at risk with industrial scale grouting and with the ensuing noise, inconvenience and pollution.

They were also not expecting the tree replanting to be delayed.

What residents are being asked to accept is materially different to the original plan.

So, to dismiss the residents’ concerns, as Mr Duffield did in his response to Mr Boros, was both misguided and, frankly, offensive.

If we look back as to why the appeal was successful (after the application had been rejected by the district council), the primary reason given by the inspector was because the council had failed to discharge its requirement to show that it had a five-year housing land supply.

It is Mr Duffield’s department’s inability to fulfil its obligations which has directly led to this unedifying mess for which I believe he owes the community an apology.

He should not attempt to deflect these inadequacies on to the residents. — Yours faithfully,

Greg Stone

Bolney Road, Lower Shiplake

Time for some focus

Sir, — Your edition of March 5 reported a flood risk to sports pitches.

We now know that the risk extends to the aquifer responsible for the water supply to Henley, Harpsden and Shiplake that lies under Taylor Wimpey’s building site at Thames Farm on the A4155.

We therefore ask your readers to support us in getting South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, to focus on this threat instead of passing the buck to other agencies, which is in the interests of the developer to whom they gave permission to build before they had secured the assurance of a viable and acceptable drainage strategy that should have been a pre-condition for building permission.

Emails should be sent to emma.bowerman@southandvale.gov.uk and adrian.duffield@southandvale.gov.uk — Yours

faithfully,

Ken Arlett, Mayor of Henley, Kester George, chairman, Harpsden Parish Council, and Fred Maroudas, chairman, Shiplake Parish Council

Building is destroying us

Sir, — A total of 150 new homes at Highlands Farm and 150 (if not more) at Gillotts/Lucys Farm, i.e. 300-plus new homes and an immediate jump in the number of children needing education (in due course Henley needs circa 600 extra school places).

Where is the money coming from to maintain a good standard of education for our children and indeed their new friends and colleagues?

Sadly, the question should be asked of the whole of Henley’s infrastructure, for example, can our health services cope with, say, another 1,200 people from the 300 new homes, including safely bringing some of these people into this world? Funding shortcomings in school facilities by a process that will in due course increase the demand on the facilities, for example 600 children, is not to be recommended.

Will there ever be a sixth form at Gillotts, with more and more new homes on its doorstep/catchment area?

If we are going to build large numbers of new homes, which will be bought frequently by younger couples with existing families, we need to fund good education (as well as other infrastructure elements).

This is expensive and the funding must not come from selling land for new housing development.

This funding route in due course makes massive demands on school infrastructure funding or it undermines the school infrastructure quality.

With 300-plus new homes, we are looking at Henley’s population increasing by around 1,200 people and one has to wonder how well our infrastructure will cope.

Furthermore, are we destroying the pleasant environment in which we live as well as undermining the facilities we currently enjoy?

What about 300 to 600 more cars on our roads every day and the additional pollution? There is a possibility that large developments become self-limiting as developers realise that the premium pricing which Henley houses have enjoyed historically is fading,

Through substantial housing development the quality of the environment from, say, children’s education through to pollution has resulted in the attraction of Henley fading as a whole.

Enough is enough. Those charged with looking after us are failing us. We are not even looking after our children’s schools.

Gillotts should not have had to consider selling off part of its playing fields.

Children are infinitely better educated in an environment surrounded by fields rather than by massive building projects, housing estates and hundreds of extra cars. — Yours faithfully,

G Beswick

Blandy Road, Henley

Don’t divert footpath 27

Sir, — There is a proposal to “divert” (lose) footpath 27, which runs through Beech Woods, near Whitchurch Hill.

This footpath is at the edge of Beech Woods and as such gets starlight and moonlight, making it the path through the woods that you can see on at night.

The proposed diversion is too deep in the woods and overhung with trees so you wouldn’t see a thing once the sun sets.

Also, the doubling of foot traffic on the alternate route caused by everyone being forced that way will be detrimental to the quality of that path, which is already suffering under its increased use since lockdown.

I am also concerned as to the way people have gone about this proposal. Permission was apparently sought in November but we have only seen this was publicised in the last couple of weeks by notices posted on the path junction.

It’s also almost impossible to find anything on this on the internet. It almost looks like it is a deliberate action to bamboozle the general public and massively reduce their chance to object to this terrible idea. (Although there is every chance that this highly suspicious situation is just utter incompetence, of course.)

Objections need to be received by the “officer” in charge by March 26.

He can be emailed at andy.sylvester@oxfordshire.gov.uk — Yours faithfully,

Simon Brickhill

Goring Heath

Some facts about HGVs

Sir, — I have never been prompted to write to a newspaper ever before but I simply am unable to sit by without correcting some of the inaccuracies written by your correspondent David Walker (Standard, March 12),

It matters not whether I support him, I simply have to correct some of his “facts” in order that your readers have a more balanced view.

1. I have driven trucks for civilian, military and the fire service operations and I have never been instructed to wear ear defenders.

2. All his quoted axle weights are incorrect. He quotes figures for “a five-axle trailer”. I have taken the liberty to assume he means five-axle combination but either way he would need correcting.

He states that the town is not built for modern vehicles. The first tractors, steam-driven, had a steel wheel, unspringed axle weight that would do much more damage that a modern truck. How far back in time shall we go?

3. HGVs have some of the cleanest burn engines on the road. I note he does not discuss the emissions standards required of operators. These were introduced in 1992 and have become ever more stringent. Euro VI has the lowest particulate levels for any engine on the ground.

I invite your readers to see the massive amount of data on the topic on the internet. Oh, and a brief reminder that the EU manufacturer currently being hauled over the coals for faking emissions reports does not build vehicles in the weight bands Mr Walker discusses.

4. It seems that his objection comes from “passed down” vehicles, mostly buses. He does not make it clear as to how he proposes to reduce bus emissions — oh, at a time where bus operators are being encouraged to switch fuel types.

5. I have seen, oft published in both your paper, pictures of a wide load negotiating the sharp turn behind the town hall.

Of course, what has never been published is that this occurred on a day when Bell Street had been shut.

Until the council can prove that it had correctly notified the national abnormal load database that this road closure had been notified five days prior, then the fault lies with the council, not the operator.

6. Likewise, the picture of an extended low-loader mounting the pavement outside Asquiths teddy bear shop — clearly in the background are barriers protecting a trench, which would force any driver wide.

Again, can Mr Walker show me what date that this was promulgated to operators? If you can’t, stop using the photo as “evidence”.

7. If I were in a position to support this movement, I would strongly suggest that the council considers the limit at which it wishes to draw the line.

A 7.5-ton vehicle has a payload in the region of 4,000 kg. A racing boat trailer proceeding to the regatta site will have a plated weight not far off this.

I might be tempted to support Mr Walker and his group if they looked at 18 tons — still a two-axle rigid vehicle, which to many would not seem much different to 7.5 tons, yet gives an operator a payload of some 10,000 kg. A food vehicle delivering to Fawley Meadows for regatta is more likely to be this size.

8. I understand that the campaigners would consider that access would be allowed for such moves but the can of worms, once opened, leads to misunderstanding and confusion.

9. Henley Town Council has just imposed a 20mph weight limit. Mr Walker is keen to save the historic beauty of Henley, to which I give him hearty thanks — and a polite reminder that, if he is successful, that we now have to live with yet more road signs cluttering up our streets.

I shall not match Mr Walker for length but I would ask him to support his arguments with facts.

I note that he has environmental qualifications but not a qualification in road haulage management. — Yours faithfully,

Andrew Adams

Henley

Incredible opinion

Sir, — A propos the issue of HGVs in Henley, I was pleased to read the informative and balanced letter by David Walker from which we can all learn so much.

The arrogance and insolence of the opinions and suggestions of the “move-elsewhere-if-you-don’t-like-it” variety expressed by Councillor Ian Clark beggar belief.

Surely, in order to be elected councillor, one needs to be in accord with the views of the community one is serving as well as demonstrating a modicum of intelligence and some aptitude that role.

Cllr Clark’s boast “I’ve driven a 50ft trailer with a drilling rig on it around New Street, Reading Road, over the bridge and Greys Road and nobody has ever been injured” stunned me.

Why, in the name of sanity, would anyone wish to do this and why would anyone then boast that they had not injured someone in the course of fulfilling their duties as laid down by their employer?

Such heavy loads should be either on the railways or the motorways and A-roads, not trundling their way around an ancient market town with narrow roads/pavements and damaging the adjacent buildings, foundations, sewage systems, roads etc and belching out noxious, carcinogenic fumes as they struggle to manoeuvre.

There should be a weight/size limit on Henley Bridge to prevent any vehicle over five tons from using it and a one-way system of traffic over the bridge, as is the case in Marlow, because Henley Bridge was not built to support such heavy and large HGVs that Cllr Clark is so proud to support.

Put simply, since lorry size and weight are continually increasing, yet the width of roads is not, any lorry over a certain size and weight should only be allowed on motorways and A-roads. Much smaller lorries should be used for other roads and only when specifically delivering goods (as used to be the case). No lorry should be using Henley as a “rat run”.

An example — dustcarts have increased in size and weight by about one third over the past 10 years, which a Biffa employee confirmed to me.

Fortunately, these leviathans now reverse up the lane where I live because they are far too large to turn around without driving across people’s drives and even open-plan front gardens, which I witnessed on several occasions.

If enough people sign the “Ban HGVs in Henley” petition, it will hopefully help to bring in a permanent ban on HGVs abusing the infrastructure of Henley and maybe other towns in a similar position.

I have signed the petition in the hope of protecting my home town from the pernicious sense of entitlement so clearly demonstrated by those defenders and drivers of HGVs.

You can sign it at https://www.change.org/p/

oxfordshire-county-council-traffic-regulation-order-to-ban-hgvs-in-henley — Yours faithfully.

Nicola Robinson

Sonning Common

No point in night ban

Paul Harrison suggests a night-time ban should be imposed on HGVs coming through Henley (Standard, March 12.

To what purpose and who would enforce it? We already have a 20mph speed limit and that is never enforced.

The only real hope is that a total ban on non-essential HGVs using Henley as a rat run will be enforced. It is the last hope. Everything else is words and nothing. — Yours faithfully,

Judy Dinsdale

Northfield End, Henley

Tories must have moved

Sir, — What on earth do Paul Harrison and other Henley Conservatives get up to at night?

Why do they think that forcing HGVs to transit Henley only in daylight hours is going to help reduce congestion and air pollution?

Clearly, they’ve already followed Councillor Ian Clark’s advice and live somewhere else — Sonning Common, Watlington, Benson... anywhere so long as it isn’t Henley. — Yours faithfully,

Dick Fletcher

Hambleden

Hybrids are economical

Sir, — While I agree with Andrew Ackerman’s point of view regarding “worthwhile electric cars” (Standard, March 5), I understand that the Toyota Yaris is the Car of the Year 2021.

As an owner of two Prius cars (one very old), I can assure him that they are extremely economical.

Yes, they do use petrol, but until electric cars have better batteries and there are more charging facilities available, a hybrid car, self-charging or plug-in, makes more sense in the mid-term.

You can get to Cornwall and back (I am told) on a tankful of petrol in a Yaris. How far will you get in an electric car — and how long will it take? — Yours faithfully,

Denis Gilbert

Shiplake

Charge good for business

Sir, — In response to Paul Harrison’s letter headlined “Charge bad for business” (Standard, March 12), this could be no further from the truth.

This resident of Sonning Common, who is standing as a candidate for the Conservatives in Henley at the Oxfordshire County Council elections on May 6, should spending more time reading the Henley Standard.

Then he would have known the truth about what is really happening to charging at South Oxfordshire District Council’s car parks in Henley.

Myself and Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, the Henley Residents Group candidate in the elections, spoke to numerous businesses and residents in Henley, who support the one-hour free parking and further payment on a Sunday.

This will stop all-day parking, producing a better turnover of customers for our local businesses. I am surprised Mr Harrison does not support local businesses in Henley.

He then went on to say the charging for Sundays is to pay for the refurbishment of the Greys Road car park toilets.

Again, this could not be further from the truth as the money is coming from both section 106 and the community infrastructure levy payments. I just wonder if Mr Harrison will be supporting the Conservative spokesman on transport in Henley, Councillor Ian Clark, and his views on HGVs? — Yours faithfully,

Councillor Ken Arlett

Mayor of Henley

Disgraceful treatment

Sir, — I would like to express a hearty “Amen” to all (except for one) of the comments in William Hall’s letter (Standard, March 12), concerning the New Street slipway, especially in his speculation over the renaming of it.

He says, “I’d like to suggest ‘Big Brother’s Slip’.”

We’ve used the slipway for many years for launching and landing our little day boat, the last time being (and it will be the last time) bank holiday Monday, August 31 last year.

In celebration of my birthday a couple of days prior, many of our family members gathered by the river at Mill Meadows.

My wife helped me launch our boat, which we did within 20 minutes of arriving at the slipway, and then she took the car and parked it in the Mill Meadows car park while I took the boat upstream and met them there. We had a fantastic family day, which included boat rides, taking family members, including grandchildren, up and down the river.

However, later the same week, I received a parking charge of £60 issued by London Parking Solutions, stating, “The reason for the issue of this PCN is: No parking at any time.”

So I drove to the slipway, took photos of the “unfriendly” signs and contested the parking charge with an explanation of the proceedings.

They knew very well that I was launching my boat but their photos were deliberately taken when the trailer was detached from the car.

Fortunately for me, my boat was clearly in their photographs, moored against the siding.

They replied, saying I had no proof that I was launching a boat!

Well, just what was I meant to do? Was I supposed to take a video? I immediately took a photo of my boat and car parked on our driveway and sent it to them, explaining that they could see that the boat and its name matched their photographic evidence.

They wrote back insisting “No parking at any time” and gave me the choice of going to arbitration, which would include my explanation and photos, as well as theirs, which I opted for, as I was sure a bit of common sense would prevail.

Without any communication from the arbitrator, London Parking Solutions informed me that the arbitrator had found the case in their favour unless I could come up with any further evidence, so I concluded they were in bed together.

In the meantime, I did a load of research and found further proof that the slipway was indeed public for the use of launching boats.

But when I tried to send the evidence to the arbitrator, they kept insisting I change the password, time after time, even before one minute had elapsed, so I gave up and sent it to LPS and just had to trust that common sense would at last prevail and that they would waive the fine.

Having heard nothing since, I assume this to be the case.

When reading Mr Hall’s “Big Brother’s Slip” suggestion, I laughed out loud and told my wife.

She came back with, “We’re not going to use that slipway again, that was the most expensive launch we have ever had.”

“What do you mean?” I asked.

She went on to explain that she saw a letter addressed to me from a debt collector, so, fearing the fine would escalate, she paid it on November 20 without telling me as she knew I was appealing with dogged determination but the original £60 had already become £160.

My one disagreement with Mr Hall was when he said, “Perhaps we could encourage the use of this facility.”

I say, with a smile, “I’d love to, but no thanks” and the thought has crossed my mind that as well as renaming the slipway, as I slipped up so badly, perhaps I should have changed my boat’s name for that day from Amazing Grace to Amazing Disgrace. — Yours faithfully,

Tim Taylor

Bensgrove Close, Woodcote

Ugly and utilitarian

Sir, — Following my previous comments on the awful, utilitarian look of the new cycle racks in Henley town centre, I thought two photographs in your March 5 edition made the point beautifully.

The front page showed the very special, soon-to-be-restored, litter bins while inside there was a picture of the awful racks in equally awful locations. What a contrast.

To be very clear, I support cycling 100 per cent but allowing these ugly, galvanised steel (not quality stainless steel, as you reported) on the streets of Henley is appalling.

And then somebody from Greener Henley suggested chaining an old bike to them to suggest what they’re for. Unbelievable.

I see they were put in by Oxfordshire County Council — no surprise there. They just treat it as another project to fulfill.

Henley Town Council, you know Henley and how it should look and its visual image must be protected, you can do better than this, I’m sure. — Yours faithfully,

Richard Cuthbertson

Checkendon

Sort out the bins... now

Do you know something? I’m fed up with these constant letters about shall we or shan’t we refurbish, replace the litter bins in Henley.

For goodness sake, can’t the town council make a decision and just get on with it? As residents, we need them and if they are presentable and attractive, so much the better.

So, chaps and chapesses, get your respective fingers out and crack on. — Yours faithfully,

John Beck

Putman Place, Henley

Excited by new bins

Sir, — Apologies to Henley Mayor Ken Arlett for my letter about the town centre bins (Standard, March 5) and thanks to the correspondent who pointed out that I had made myself look uninformed by misunderstanding the Mayor’s action i.e. in putting a motion forward to review the costs of purchasing new bins as opposed to refurbishing the existing ones.

I’m looking forward to seeing the new bin on Station Park in particular. — Yours faithfully,

Steve Ludlow

Station Road, Henley

Wombles are expanding

Editor, -— Thank you for your front-page coverage of the Henley Wombles initiative (Standard, March 5).

We’re delighted to have had 48 volunteers come forward to be part of the initiative year-round.

It’s such a positive response and it shows the real community spirit here in Henley to tidy up the town.

We have placed an order for litter-pickers, hi-viz vests, gloves and bags with our kind sponsors, VWS.

We are also delighted to have the River Wombles in place with the likes of Mark Banks and Lynne Lambourne.

Together, we will be focusing our efforts across the town, the river and the verges out of town from April 12, when we can start.

We aim to keep the town and surrounds cleaner and greener year-round. - Yours faithfully,

To join the Henley Wombles, please email enquiries@henleytowncouncil.gov.uk — Yours faithfully,

Councillors Will Hamilton and Dave Eggleton

Henley Town Council

No place for skateboards

Sir, — On a Saturday afternoon recently I was sitting in Henley market square enjoying the sunshine.

It was crowded but social distancing was taking place. There were many families with their little children, some on toy scooters.

Suddenly a young man flew down the centre on a skateboard. I have never seen anyone going so fast. It was terrifying, particularly as he narrowly missed old and young people.

He then walked back to the town hall via the road and proceeded his madness time and time again. I tried to stop him but, of course, he passed by me far too quickly.

This letter is to ask for a small permanent sign stating, “No skateboarding is allowed”.

If there was one put up this could be pointed out to any offenders. Christ Church in the Reading Road has one. Please could one be in the Market Square before someone is badly hurt? — Yours faithfully,

Carol Lewis

Gillotts Lane, Henley

People don’t care enough

Instead of blaming me for his lack of understanding of straightforward logic, perhaps Robin Coates (Standard, March 12) should have read my letter more carefully.

Firstly, I did not say that “increases in CO2 have a diminishing effect on global warming”. I explained that the “ability” of CO2 to increase global warming is diminished with each overall increase in CO2.

Secondly “react” is a general term, not restricted to chemical reactions, as he implies.

What I did do, however, was to oversimplify the description of the process and therefore deliberately used the term “react” for this purpose.

Most of the sun’s radiation passes through the earth’s atmosphere without being absorbed. Some is reflected back into outer space. Some of the radiation that reaches the earth heats up the earth, which in turn transmits radiation, some of which is also transmitted into outer space.

However, some of this radiation has a specific wavelength band in the infra-red part of the spectrum that can be absorbed by CO2, thereby heating up the atmosphere.

At present, having reached a density of four hundred parts per million, almost all of the radiation in that wavelength band has already been absorbed by CO2.

Thirdly, I said nothing about “greenhouses”. In fact, because of convection, a greenhouse is a poor analogy for the effect of sunlight on CO2.

Regarding Kate Oldridge’s letter, at general elections, climate change is far down the list of people’s concerns, so the catastrophic climate change lobby needs to enforce their will using other means.

I repeat that a citizens’ assembly would be filled almost exclusively with true believers of anthropogenic global warming.

The Climate Ecological Emergency Bill, if enacted, would become a legally binding umbrella for anything the assembly wanted.

Jury Service is a poor analogy. One cannot refuse jury service, but one can refuse to be on a citizens’ assembly.

Most people are not interested enough and consequently, if selected, would not bother to join. Conversely, all true believers certainly would. From those who do join, a select few will be in charge.

She says I misquoted the CEE Bill. In fact, the quotes I used were verbatim, most importantly that it “aims to set new ‘legally binding’ environment and climate objectives for the UK.”

If people were told that the Bill for zero-carbon dioxide was £1.3trillion (now wrung out of the climate change committee by the Treasury), few would vote for it.

If they really cared for our children and grandchildren, the promoters of catastrophic climate change would not be frightening them with unproven junk science as well as blighting their future by destroying our economy and their freedoms; except, of course, for a privileged few. — Yours faithfully,

M Reid

Shiplake

Make-believe or magician

Sir, — As another week rolls around, I can always feel my excitement levels rising as we approach Thursday, the publication day of the Henley Standard.

Often, on a Thursday morning, I can be found nervously bouncing from one foot to the other outside the newsagent, desperate to get my hands on the latest copy.

What, you may ask, causes such a reaction? Well, it is the anticipation of another letter from Shiplake’s very own climate oracle, M Reid.

I’m always eager to see if he has had time to lift his head from his extensive academic studies to despatch a missive to the Standard’s lucky readers — and I am seldom disappointed.

But his frequent correspondence does raise three questions:

1 Why does M Reid only share his views with the Henley Standard readership? Such unorthodox and counter-consensus views, often unburdened by facts, surely deserves a wider audience. I’d suggest he sends his random musings to the New Scientist for a thorough peer review.

2 Why is he so modest that he doesn’t put his, presumably, extensive academic qualifications after his name?

3 What does the “M” stand for? This has caused much debate among my friends with several thinking it is something straightforward like Mark or Matthew.

I, however, think that with such magical and fantastical thinking, it’s more likely to be Merlin. — Yours faithfully,

Tim Dickson

Greys Hill, Henley

What to do with stones

Sir, — I read in the newspapers last week of calls to return Stonehenge to Wales.

Plans for an expensive underpass on Salisbury Plain must be put on hold.

While we are at it, we would, as a woke nation, do well to return the stolen Elgin Marbles to Greece and most of the contents of the ancient Nile Valley tombs to Egypt.

All this raises a question closer to home. Is it time to return the Temple Combe stone circle to Jersey?

Our local hero, General Henry Conway, who just happened to also be governor of Jersey, transported the 45 large granite stone circle from St Helier to Park Place in 1788.

It remains there, now forming a 25ft circle, sadly less a number of megaliths that were carelessly lost overboard on the final week-long leg by Thames barge.

A stone’s throw down the hill at Park Place, Conway’s Bridge spans Happy Valley on the A321 Wargrave Road.

That most unhappy and hazardous narrow humpback bridge was built using large stones taken from Reading Abbey. They were floated downstream this time. There is no record of any losses.

I always get the feeling that there is something missing when I visit Barry Island, Athens, Cairo, or the Forbury.

Some hundred years later, the City of London lawyer, Sir Frank Crisp, built the Friar Park estate in Henley using money he had made as agent for the sale of the Koh I Noor diamond, a rock affectionately referred to as the Pink Panther.

Friar Park was subsequently acquired by the even more famous rock star, George Harrison MBE. All things must indeed pass.

Such are the consequences of the English habit of taking large or precious stones from sacred places.

As I write, the Royal Navy is close to completing secret plans to tow Gibraltar to a new site in Torbay. Lock up your peanuts. — Yours faithfully,

Peter Burness-Smith

Elizabeth Road, Henley

Dangerous movement

Sir, — Like P Stradling (Standard, March 12), I too enjoyed reading the Henley Standard without mention of that interview.

However, one of the clips of Oprah Winfrey is of utmost importance to us all as it demonstrates the current seriously muddled thinking of our society.

She uses the term “your truth” rather than “the truth” when questioning the Duchess of Sussex.

Today, once someone self-declares as a victim, for example, of racism, lack of support, hate or white privilege, by using the term “my truth” they mean that we have to recognise the subjective accusation to be “the truth”.

The victim must be believed and any doubt is regarded as harassment.

The doubter then has difficulty proving “the truth” and may ultimately be a marked person for life, sometimes being required to resign.

Readers who have followed Douglas Kedge’s letters in the Henley Standard or watched the distressing interview with Harry Miller, who considered taking his own life, on YouTube will have seen this in action.

In particular, Ms Winfrey’s use of the term means our country is now seen around the world as being racist and careless of mental health. Our trade may be damaged.

The concept of “my truth” versus “the truth” is embedded in our “woke” society, not least by the College of Policing’s interpretation of the 1986 Public Order Act.

The movement is very dangerous and oppresses our precious freedom of speech little by little.

It must be actively opposed by us all at every opportunity, though that takes courage. — Yours faithfully,

Yvonne Kedge

Lea Road, Sonning Common

Hurrah for street art

I find it very odd that there is still a reverence for “bad boy” graffiti artist Banksy.

Reading gaol has become his new canvas. What of it? Shame it’s nothing new or current.

The growth of street art across Europe and America has made it a legitimate art form for decades now.

Only in stuffy, jobsworth UK is it not being allowed to flourish.

Fantastic colourful art fills blank spaces in streets, adorns empty walls and panels of building sites, even spills out on to the streets and pavements.

It’s a shame that a country such as ours is behind the times and stifles creativity.

We are phenomenal at creating privileged cliques in virtually every sector of life but are so unwilling to open up to promoting new, budding talent whatever the chosen genre. — Yours faithfully,

Edward Sierpowski

Henley

Children’s competition

Sir, — The Lions Club of Henley is running a children’s painting competition entitled “Picture from my window”.

The objective is to encourage our young people, who have probably been bored and frustrated having been in lockdown for so long not seeing their school friends.

It is open to local children under 10 years old and is free to enter.

The first prize is a complete art set valued at £50. There are also a second and third prizes of art materials.

Sarah Pye, a professional artist from Henley, has kindly agreed to judge the entries.

The closing date for entries is March 28.

Entries must be a painting and A4 size and accompanied by an entry form, which can be found on the club’s website, www.henleylions.org.uk

They should be emailed to secretary@henleylions.org — Yours faithfully,

Ian Forster

Henley Lions Club

Thank you to gritters

Sir, — Since joining the NHS early last year, I have faced many struggles and hazards but icy roads between Henley and Oxford have never been among them.

I write, therefore, in praise of those responsible for gritting the local roads, not just the gritter lorry drivers but also the backroom team responsible for keeping things going.

Things can’t have been easy for any of them but they have done a great job throughout this time. Thank you. — Yours faithfully,

Elinor Romans

Henley

Bat’s life for us wives!

Sir, — You published a letter from Ian Smith regarding the visit of Dr Edward Wilson to Park Place for a bat hunt (Standard, February 26).

As quoted by George Seaver in his book Edward Wilson of the Antarctic, Dr Wilson wrote to his father on February 16, 1906 thus:

“Met my friend Cocks at Henley station and was driven to lunch with a Mr Heatley Noble at a very fine house in the middle of beautiful woods.

“In his grounds is an underground passage about a quarter-mile long, excavated 200 years ago right through a chalk hill.

“We all had tapers and went along this and found about 50 bats of four different species — whiskered bat, Daubenton’s, natterers and the long-eared.

“This is the cave in which Millais found the rare Bechstein’s bat.

“We have not repeated his find but as two of these were new to me we were lucky. One simply picked them off the chalk walls or hoicked them out of crannies. I brought 20 home to O!”

O, his poor wife, was subsequently enlisted to help when a rare flea crawled out from a bat corpse.

She was busy making a soufflé in the kitchen when her help was urgently required to prevent the flea escaping.

She seems to have succeeded and the flea eventually formed a welcome addition to the collection of Mr Charles Rothschild.

One assumes that the soufflé was probably not such a success. Oh, what we wives of naturalists have to put up with. — Yours faithfully,

Rosemary Ruane

Caversham