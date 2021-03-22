Red kites have been my salvation

Sir, — Over the last few years, most residents will have become used to seeing red kites overhead, hovering effortlessly on the tiniest breeze, on occasions diving to collect carrion and any other available food.

It would be easy to assume that these birds have been around forever, like robins, crows, or blackbirds. The reality is totally different.

I came to work as a GP in Henley in 1965 but would never have had the opportunity to see a kite until the Nineties. It was, in fact, in 1989 that red kites were reintroduced into the Chilterns from Spain.

They once were common here but became extinct more than 100 years ago due to persecution, leaving just a few colonies thriving in Wales.

The reintroduced kites flourished so well in the Chilterns that within 10 years, they were being collected to try to repopulate the rest of Britain, which was also successful.

Many of us may also be unaware that the red kite is a quite beautiful raptor in its own right and a superb aerial acrobat.

Their speed and agility is unbelievable (and challenging to photographers), which is probably why good images of red kites appear so infrequently in the excellent nature pages of the Standard.

As so many of us, especially young people, have the means to take good quality photographic images, this seems a wonderful opportunity.

On a personal level, I believe strongly that even the very darkest cloud still must have some silver lining. The past year, dominated by covid-19, has certainly been black for us all but during the last two or three months, I have found my silver lining in the challenge of photographing our red kites.

Over the last 20 to 30 years I have travelled all around the world, locating and then photographing beautiful and colourful birds.

The black cloud of the last year has taken away all foreign travel; the silver lining has been finding how wonderful our British birds can be. Two in particular stand out, kingfishers and red kites.

In August, when we were permitted to travel outside our local area, two day trips to the Midlands allowed wonderful views of kingfishers.

The red kites were even more accessible. We are very lucky that they nested at the end of our garden just outside Henley but they can easily be seen all around and about Henley.

Photographing them is a challenge but challenges distract from the reality that travel will remain difficult for at least the next few months during which we can look forward to warmer, longer days. — Yours faithfully,

Andrew Melhuish

Wargrave