Your letters...

Complain to the top man

Editor, — Taylor Wimpey is a public quoted company whose directors are responsible to their shareholders.

Major investment firms have PR directors who can be influenced to take account of public resentment at the actions of firms in which they have an investment.

Equally, these firms have annual meetings at which any shareholder can request a vote to remove the chief executive or any other director, such as the director responsible for building, or trying to build, 96 homes in Shiplake on unsuitable ground, against the democratic wishes of the vast majority of people living nearby whose drinking water could be adversely affected.

The chief executive of Tayor Wimpey is Peter Redfern and his email address is peter.redfern@

taylorwimpey.com

Everyone can write to him and state their reasons for their intention to challenge his re-election and that of his co-directors at the next annual meeting.

I suggest that anyone who can do so buys one Taylor Wimpey share and agrees to vote against the election of any director who is up for re-election at the next Taylor Wimpey annual meeting.

Each of us should write (email) Mr Redfern to request that the firm refrains from trying to build on the flood plain upstream of Henley and force him to acknowledge there is irrefutable evidence that the land is unsuitable for all the reasons so cogently explained by your correspondent John Sawbridge (Standard, March 19)

If the action group opposed to this development wishes to take effective action, it should contact the PR departments of the major investors in Taylor Wimpey and explain why it wants these firms to allocate their votes to support a vote of no confidence in the actions of the chief executive and the director responsible for the Shiplake project.

A letter (email) from the group to all the financial media would also draw attention to this matter. Focus on the questionable manner in which Taylor Wimpey is trying to circumvent the law.

Finally, social media is an ideal way in which to focus the evidence against this dangerous threat to the future fresh water supply of the residents of Henley.

Thames Water’s directors might be motivated to support the rejection of this project if they knew they would ultimately be held responsible for allowing toxic development in their water catchment and boreholes locations.

Thames Water has the resources to stop this development overnight. It needs to be motivated to do so. — Yours faithfully,

Peter Woolsey

Binfield Heath

Get a grip, planners

Sir, — I note with interest that South Oxfordshire District Council recently declared climate and ecological emergencies and that there should be “resolute focus” on tackling these issues and protecting the environment for future generations.

Perhaps council leader Sue Cooper should have a word with her head of planning Adrian Duffield to the effect that issues such as flooding, sinkholes and aquifer risk (the latter potentially threatening our local drinking water supply), as posed by Taylor Wimpey’s current proposals for the Thames Farm development, in the real world have something to do with planning, or the lack of it, and that he should now proactively get a grip on this sorry saga and prevent what is inexorably becoming a train crash, affecting our local community and environment. — Yours faithfully,

Geoff Thomas

Mill Road, Shiplake

Solving an old problem

Sir, — With regard to an HGV weight restriction in Henley, I can’t have been the only one to have read in your Turning Back the Pages section that 25 years ago there was much concern in Oxfordshire over a Berkshire council proposal to impose HGV restrictions in Caversham and the effect this may have on Oxfordshire’s rural roads.

An HGV restriction in either Caversham or Henley solves nothing; it just moves the problem out of one back yard into another.

The solutions have to be much bigger than local, unilateral actions. — Yours faithfully,

Philip Day

Bix

Simply too many of us

Sir, — The hot topics of your letters are climate change and rural urbanisation. Strange that no one sees fit to mention the root cause of both, namely that there are far too many of us.

Since I was born, the UK’s population has risen from 46 million to 68 million, a 50 per cent increase in less than a lifetime. Unless we stop this juggernaut, there will be no land or climate left.

The real problem is not CO2, or ruthless developers, but a plague of people.

Although birth rates are low in some places, here, in the most overcrowded country in Europe, the upward trend shows no signs of abating, having added 7.8 million since the Eighties. Two things need to happen:

1. The plight of the developing world must take second place to the rights of the indigenous population.

2. More controversially, large families should be discouraged in all ways except direct coercion.

To say this is to invite a torrent of abuse and the assertion that family size is a personal matter. In fact, overproduction of babies has a massive impact on society as a whole.

Government policy should be not to just control immigration but aim for zero population increase. Land and resources are finite. Heads out of sand please. — Yours faithfully,

Rolf Richardson

Wootton Road, Henley

Mistaken argument

Sir, — Mr Reid has clarified his thinking a little (Standard, March 19), but his explanation is surely flawed. At least the climate scientists think so.

He confines his concern to the radiation coming from the sun and this is, of course, fairly constant in terms of quantity and wavelength. It is finite.

However, the scientists who study climate concern themselves with the radiation given off by the land, vegetation, water, snow, concrete and buildings on the surface of the planet.

These emit longer wave radiation with their own characteristic spectra. And it is not limited; the hotter the matter, the greater the radiation.

If there were no “greenhouse” gases it would all escape but the more CO2 (and CH4 and N2O) there is in the atmosphere, the more the radiation is absorbed in the specific wavelength (15 microns for CO2) and less gets through to be re-radiated to outer space. Hence warming.

And what alarms scientists is that the higher temperatures lead to more radiation, which if it is trapped by CO2, leads to still higher temperatures.

Tim Dickson jokingly takes Mr Reid to task for his secretiveness and it would be good to have a full account of his thinking and what responses he has had from the scientists I refer to above.

He is also welcome to write to me at the address below.

In the meantime, we are inclined to use our common sense to reject his hypothesis. — Yours faithfully,

Robin Coates

Lambridge Wood Road, Henley

Poor policy on packaging

Sir, — For more than 20 years I have been doing the weekly family shop in Henley on a Thursday — fruit, vegetables, bread, fish and various delicacies at the market, the rest at Waitrose.

Over that period I must have spent well over £60,000 at Waitrose, which in my view makes me a loyal customer.

There are many things I like about Waitrose. The food is generally of decent quality and the staff are exceptionally friendly and helpful.

But one aspect of the company’s performance I dislike with increasing intensity is its approach to packaging.

At the market almost all fruit and veg is sold loose in brown paper bags that can be reused or recycled.

Waitrose persists in selling most of its fresh fruit and other veg pre-packed and a great deal of that packaging is not recyclable. The same applies to other foods.

I do not wish to be tedious about this, but here are two out of many examples.

I prefer Maris Piper and Charlotte potatoes to other varieties. At Waitrose both are sold only pre-packaged. The Maris Piper package is non-recyclable (“not yet recyclable” it says, and has said for years, as if a change was imminent).

The Charlotte package is recyclable. Where is the sense in that? Even more absurd is the packaging for Waitrose own-brand sourdough bread. The bag is recyclable, but the little yellow tie is not.

I know the company will say the proportion of recyclable packaging is increasing all the time, that the company takes this issue very seriously, that it is committed to reducing the volume of non-recyclables etc.

But this is Waitrose, for heaven’s sake — it should be leading the way, not trailing along behind, for instance, Morrisons, which is committed to eliminating all non-recyclable packaging by 2025.

Supermarkets have immense power over their suppliers (often abused) so they should be exercising it now to get rid of this totally unnecessary pollutant.

So, for the past couple of months, I have been staging my own quiet, polite protest. Each week I collect all the non-recyclable packaging and return it to the customer service desk for disposal.

The nice customer service people smile indulgently — I’m sure they regard me as harmless, which I am, but slightly deranged.

But imagine if all Waitrose shoppers did the same — then someone would sit up and pay attention.

So I am inviting Henley Standard readers who think as I do to join me in my polite protest, wherever they do their shopping.

This is not my idea (I read about it in the newspaper a while back and I’m sure it’s happening elsewhere) but it could work. — Yours faithfully,

Tom Fort

Sonning Common

Karen Graley, packaging innovation manager for Waitrose, responds: “We would like to assure your readers that we are dedicated in our efforts to reduce plastic waste.

“This is why we have pledged that all our own-label packaging will be widely recycled, reusable or home compostable by 2023.

“We continue to work tirelessly with our suppliers and manufacturers to look at packaging alternatives to meet this goal. Innovation takes time and proper investment to get right and we are leading the industry in our trial and development of new applications.

“We were the first supermarket in the UK to conduct a refillables trial in store and we recently expanded this by adding multiple new package-free lines in four of our biggest stores as well as a new dedicated ‘in aisle’ refillables section at our Wallingford store.

“We are planning a trial to expand the types of materials that customers can recycle at our shops to include flexible food wrapping and bags.

“We have recycling bins which accept carrier bag and plastic film in all our shops (as long as the packaging carries OPRL messaging) and our delivery drivers can accept carrier bags from customers for us to recycle.

“We offer both pre-packed and loose for customer choice and balance packaging optimisation with food waste as it’s also important for us to maintain the level of product quality that our customers expect.

“We recognise that there is more to do but we are dedicated to being part of the solution to eliminate unnecessary plastic and will rely on the support of our customers to achieve this. Earlier this year, Greenpeace placed Waitrose at the top of its plastics league table, recognising us for our work in reducing single use plastics. This is an accolade that we have achieved two years in a row and illustrates that we are on the right path.”

Backing our businesses

Did you know that Henley was recently ranked the nation’s second best performer in a list of 1,000 retail centres compiled by retail property consultancy Harper Dennis Hobbs? We were ranked 27th last year.

This may well be a little known fact about Henley, so what is the secret of Henley’s success?

Much of it is due to the resilience and creativity of the retailers themselves.

Henley Town Council continues to be a strong supporter of our commercial sector.

During lockdown it is important that, where government guidelines allow, we keep the markets going.

A new one-way system was put in place to navigate the market and face coverings are encouraged.

Officers are in regular talks with market traders to ensure they provide a safe shopping experience. It was, and continues to be, important that we listen.

South Oxfordshire District Council heralded our markets the best in South Oxfordshire for covid measures.

• We made sure retailers were aware of district council grants which were available to help support them.

• We held regular high street recovery meetings.

• We designed posters, stickers and other indoor and outdoor measures to help keep shoppers and workers safe.

• A town ranger was deployed to assist with the implementation of the new measures in our retail spaces.

We also set up the Henley Basket, a website designed to provide a virtual portal for those businesses to continue to sell during lockdown.

Traders were continually added to the site and a promotional social media campaign was developed to keep revenue coming into the town.

And despite the loss of the Living Advent Calendar and Christmas Festival, we set up a digital advent calendar for retailers (with a little help from Philippa Ratcliffe), which proved to be very popular, as well as producing a special flyer incorporating retailer details and information on what events were taking place in the town. And so much more. It has been an “all-hands-on-deck” scenario which has worked well.

I would like to give a thumbs-up to all the council officers, all the councillors who are passionate about the town we live in, our town and community manager, markets manager and communications manager for their hard work and support.

I would like to thank the volunteers who helped out and the Henley Standard, Experience Henley and Henley Herald, which all helped promote the local businesses.

So let’s continue to support our town, shops, pubs and restaurants, big up the fabulous businesses we have and help promote them all.

Let’s be positive and encourage people to shop, have lunch, or a coffee, take a walk, hire a boat and eventually enjoy a drink in one of our wonderful pubs. Oh, how we miss you.

We live in such a beautiful, vibrant town — let’s keep it that way. Support Henley. Shop/eat/drink local. Stay safe. — Yours faithfully,

Councillor Sarah Miller

Chair, town and community committee, Henley Town Council, Reading Road, Henley

Poor record on languages

Sir, — With our divorce from the EU and the retracing of our footsteps back into the global arena, should we as a nation not reflect on our poor knowledge of languages and the teaching of such in our schools?

Recent history enabled the spread of English, Spanish, Portuguese (and to a lesser degree French) to much of the “new world” peoples who are now bilingual in their own and at least one of these “colonial” languages.

We have forgotten, or ignored, that Mandarin and Cantonese have always been global languages yet few accept that these will be major players on the world stage before too much longer.

In my early learning it was French and Latin which were compulsory, with German and Spanish as later add-ons but we should face the realities that their priorities and usefulness are changing and knowledge of these Chinese dialects should now be a matter of planning for the future, like it or not.

Youngsters pick up languages very quickly yet as a nation the teaching of them is not one of our strong points, often arrogantly excused that foreigners should have the courtesy to learn English.

As a toddler, I was already tri-lingual in English/German/Cantonese and it never did me any harm, nor can I remember it being any effort other than remembering which to use with whom. — Yours faithfully,

Dirk Jones

Kennylands Road, Sonning Common

Conforming to standards

Sir, — Yvonne Kedge’s letter, headlined “Dangerous movement”, (Standard, March 19) raises an important point about subjective truth which can be applied directly to Douglas Kedge’s recent contact with the police.

In his version of the truth, he simply used the internet to look up the address of a woman so that he could write a polite letter to her expressing his disagreement with a view she expressed in the letters pages of the Times newspaper.

In her version of the truth, a man who she does not know has used the internet to track her down to her home address so that he could disagree with her on a very emotive subject.

She has no idea who he is and his actions in tracking her down might appear to her to verge on stalking.

Both these versions of the truth can co-exist because it is possible for two people to feel quite differently about the same event or action.

If I had been the recipient of Mr Kedge’s letter my version of the truth would be different again. I’d find his actions in finding my address and writing to me at home creepy and rather eccentric but unless the tone of his letter was aggressive then I wouldn’t feel the need to get the police involved.

As a regular writer of letters to newspapers, Mr Kedge should know that the correct forum for debating views expressed in newspapers is the letters pages of those newspapers.

If he doesn’t want his actions to be misinterpreted then it is best to follow normally accepted behaviour. If he had addressed his letter to the editor of the Times then the situation he finds himself in would not have arisen.

You shouldn’t use the internet to track someone to their home address so that you can then express your opinions to them directly, no matter how strongly you disagree with them.

This has nothing to do with “wokeness” versus the right to freedom of speech, it is simply about conforming to accepted standards of behaviour and giving a little thought to how your actions might affect other people. — Yours faithfully,

Dr Peter Inness

Orchard Avenue, Sonning Common

Pressurising free speech

Sir, — I hope your readers will not be put off by my third letter regarding police records for alleged “hate crime”.

It is as well for your correspondent Nicola Robinson (Standard, March 19) that Henley town councillor Ian Clark respects free speech and is not likely to take the view that her robust criticism of him constitutes a “hate crime” that must be reported to the Thames Valley Police for investigation. If such a complaint were to be submitted and the police found no criminality, Ms Robinson would still find that she would have an automatic police record of being involved in a “non-crime hate incident”. It is a “hate incident” because the “victim” says so — “his truth”.

At the discretion of the police, this information could be included in any future enhanced disclosure and barring service check on Ms Robinson requested by a potential employer.

All this stems from the College of Policing’s misplaced application of the 1986 Public Order Act.

The matter is desperately serious on several levels, not least being the insidiously malign pressure on robust free speech.

I am hoping that those reading this letter do not merely mutter “madness”, which it is, but take steps to make representations in all relevant quarters.

It is appropriate, I suggest, to note Edmund Burke’s comment: “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” (No doubt today Burke would refer to “good people”). — Yours faithfully,

Douglas Kedge

Lea Road, Sonning Common

Beautiful bird but pest too

Sir, — Red kites may have been the salvation of Andrew Melhuish during the past year (Standard, March 19), but sadly not that of the local river wildlife, which have provided fodder for them.

In our neck of the Thames, it used to abound in ducklings, coots, moorhens and grebes, but no longer.

Last season no young coots survived, no moorhens and just one grebe and two mallard ducklings.

The reintroduction of the red kite has certainly been a success — helped initially by misguided humans who attracted them to their gardens with chicken carcasses etc (a practice vehemently criticised on these pages, which I trust has now been put to rest).

The red kite is a beautiful bird and lovely to watch as it glides and hovers overhead. It is supposed to eat only carrion but is not averse to fresh eggs and newly hatched chicks. Now there are too many of them and in my book they have become pests. — Yours faithfully,

Enid Light

Wargrave Road, Henley

Likeable fundraiser

Sir, — Many years ago a friend of mine on the Henley Show committee asked me how the Woodcote Rally managed to raise and donate so much money every year.

I said it was because of the enthusiasm of the volunteers who organise and run the rally.

I am hesitant to pick out anyone in particular but without any doubt one of the hardest workers was the late Peter Solomon, supported by his wife Pat.

Peter not only chaired the organising committee for as long as I can remember but also worked tirelessly on and off the rally field throughout the year.

Even when he was no longer chairman he still devoted as much energy as he could towards helping the team in any way possible.

Peter always took his fortnight’s annual leave to help set up the event and devoted his life to the rally.

He will be missed by his family and friends and all the rally team that he helped and supported for so many years.

If ever a person deserved a medal it was Peter. He devoted so much of his life to raise funds for local charities.

I am sure I speak for many in the village of Woodcote when I say we have not just lost a calm, likeable friend but a leading fundraiser. — Yours faithfully,

Mark Hatt

South Stoke Road, Woodcote

What’s wrong with people?

Sir. — May I mention the dog walker who passed through the centre of Binfield Heath late last Friday or early on Saturday morning, considerately cleared up after his or her pooch, went to the trouble of putting the mess into a bright green plastic poo-bag and then deposited it on the bank outside our house, presumably for me to put in a bin.

Just what goes through some people’s brains? — Yours faithfully,

Elisabeth Ransom

Binfield Heath

Driving dilemma

Sir, — I note that Denis Gilbert neatly avoided attempting the plural of the word Prius by saying he was the owner of two Prius cars (Standard, March 19).

Could he have said he owned two Prii or perhaps two Priuses? — Yours faithfully,

David Gealy

Baskerville Lane, Shiplake

Thank you to doctors

I would like to say thank you to Dr Julie Barton and Dr Lia Silver of the Nettlebed Surgery for giving up their Sunday to administer the covid vaccination.

They must have vaccinated hundreds of people that day and it was organised with military precision.

They are among so many doctors and nurses who have all helped the amazing UK vaccination rollout. — Yours faithfully,

Victoria Page

Henley