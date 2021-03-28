Monday, 29 March 2021

Birds of prey

Birds of prey

This picture of a bird of prey on St Mary’s Church in Henley was taken by Dickie Duckett and passed on by the rector, Fr Jeremy Tayler.

Fr Jeremy reminds us of Psalm 84, where the psalmist writes: “Even the sparrow finds a home, and the swallow a nest for herself, where she may lay her young, at your altars, O Lord of hosts, my King and my God.”

The rector adds: “We are blessed with the presence not of a sparrow or a swallow, but a Peregrine falcon.”

