Monday, 05 April 2021

Patch that looks sad

This little square at the base of the fire station radio tower in West Street, Henley, looks so sad.

It is crying out for a beautiful tree in the centre and some bee-friendly herbs and flowers surrounding it.

What is the story here — does anybody know? — Yours faithfully,

Beverley Hall

Market Place, Henley

