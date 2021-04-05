Patch that looks sad

Blaze-hit restaurant wins award for food
Monday, 05 April 2021
This little square at the base of the fire station radio tower in West Street, Henley, looks so sad.
It is crying out for a beautiful tree in the centre and some bee-friendly herbs and flowers surrounding it.
What is the story here — does anybody know? — Yours faithfully,
Beverley Hall
Market Place, Henley
05 April 2021
