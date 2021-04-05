Our boys’ baby bath back in use

Blaze-hit restaurant wins award for food
Monday, 05 April 2021
Sir, — Three decades ago, my husband repurposed our sons’ baby bath by creating a wildlife pond in a corner of our urban garden.
Imagine our delight when, one afternoon last week, he discovered a pair of frogs enjoying both their courtship and the fine spring weather. — Yours faithfully,
Inese Clayson
South Street, Caversham
