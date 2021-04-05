Your letters...

Unpleasant social media

Sir, — I rarely take to the keyboard to voice my concerns but recently I have witnessed the utter poison, untruths and hatred that can be peddled via social media.

Of course, I am talking about the recent dispute regarding the pop-up bar and the lock-keeper at Hambleden (Standard, March 26).

It appears that one person starts a chain and with mob mentality everyone jumps on the bandwagon.

I am not here to pick over the events or to take sides but what does concern me is that there is little or no censorship on sites such as Facebook and people can say pretty much what they like.

Then, only reading said comments, people feel they are experts on the situation and are therefore justified to say exactly what they like with little regard as to the impact.

This is a tragic situation for both parties, for the lockkeeper losing his job and for the young woman who now has to put up with all the online bullying that has undoubtedly come as more people read the inaccurate and inflammatory comments made by people that are more than likely not in possession of all the facts.

To criticise the bar and to say that it should not be by the river seems a bit off when Henley is home to some of the best riverside entertainment anywhere on the Thames with Henley Royal Regatta, Henley Festival and Rewind.

The river is an attraction for many and what could be nicer than to go and enjoy a few drinks and a meal by the river?

I understand that there are elements in society that do cause trouble. You see that most weekend evenings in most towns.

I happen to work in Reading and professionally I have witnessed many such events.

But what are the various councils’ view of this? Of course it is of concern and they do work closely with the licensees to try to keep problems to a minimum, but ultimately once a bar or pub has taken steps to try to stop problems then there is little more that it can do.

Social media has to stop allowing people with little insight into an issue from broadcasting untruths because of the harm it causes.

Everyone should think carefully before committing their thoughts to the public and stirring up hatred. — Yours faithfully,

Stephen Kingston

Orchard Avenue, Sonning Common

Excellent lock-keeper

Sir, — I read your account of the events at Hambleden Lock and the dismissal of the lock-keeper Simon Shepherdson with increasing incredulity.

I do not want to get into a discussion on the positioning of the bar or any relevant health and safety issues, but I would wish to confirm that Simon was a very popular and respected keeper who had given great service to the river for many years.

In support of this comment, I would bring to your attention the Coleman Trophy of the Thames Heritage Trust, which is administered by the River Thames Society and is awarded to an individual who has made “an outstanding contribution to the River Thames”.

In 2019 the recipient was Simon Shepherdson.

The citation for the award by Keith French MBE reads as follows: “Simon Shepherdson, the lock-keeper at Hambleden, is nominated for the award for the care and attention he delivers to boaters and his outstanding efforts in keeping river users informed of river conditions by way of his personal Facebook page, which supplements the information provided by the Environment Agency.

“This regular, often daily, update is of outstanding help to navigators and I feel certain that many of your members will agree with me that the information provided by Simon is of paramount importance and a great aid to boat owners.

“Simon is what we have come to know and love as one of the last ‘old school lock-keepers’, having been employed on the river almost all his working life.

“The care and attention he delivers to river users is second to none.”

This citation led to the unanimous award by the judging panel of the trophy.

The information was placed on our social media sites and in our journal, Thames Guardian, and resulted in a very large and warm response from both our membership and members of the public.

The society cannot recognise this man as the one described in your article. — Yours faithfully,

John Skuse

Middle Thames chairman, River Thames Society, Pinkneys Green

Isn’t agency responsible?

Sir, — With regard to your article about the lock-keeper sacking, I think the real question is, who gave authority for Minna Hughes to open a pop-up bar on the banks of the Thames near Hambleden Lock?

I believe it was Wokingham Borough Council. Surely that is where the responsibility lies.

The lock-keeper is responsible for the safe running of the lock, not always an easy task, which was apparently made impossible in this situation.

The Environment Agency apparently took no account of this nor its responsibilities on the non-tidal Thames. — Yours faithfully,

Mark Shore

Wooburn, Bucks

Don’t spoil children’s fun

Sir, — I am a member of AFC Henley and a parent of children who play matches at Jubilee Park in Henley.

Having seen your coverage of Taylor Wimpey’s plans to reroute huge volumes of water through the Jubilee Park site, I am very concerned as to the negative impact it would cause.

I run the under-10s age group with four teams with 43 children. It is my responsibility as a coach to decide on a match day whether a pitch is playable after heavy rain and I can tell you that this suggested course of action could cause many more matches to be called off due to waterlogged pitches.

Not only that, but the increased water held in the ground will cause more damage to the pitches and put playing football at risk for the families of the players in my one age group alone.

Therefore I would like to register an objection to this plan in the strongest terms.

I see the difference that playing football makes to all these kids in our community and to risk taking that away would be incredibly irresponsible.

This isn’t just about the potential damage this would cause to the playing fields, wildlife and the environment, but also the risk of a negative impact on the children in our community.

There is no alternative site that AFC Henley can use as a back-up.

This surely can’t be a risk worth taking for the children of Henley — children that benefit so much from the social, physical and psychological aspects of playing team sport every week. — Yours faithfully,

Richard Attwood

Reading Road, Henley

Don’t allow flood scheme

Although we don’t live in the area directly affected, I was appalled to read that Taylor Wimpey’s plan to build homes at Thames Farm could affect the aquifer and thus endanger the water supply to Henley, Harpsden and Shiplake.

This would have serious repercussions for the whole neighbourhood and should be strongly resisted. — Yours faithfully,

Philip Ling

Cockpole Green

Pub is risky business

Sir, — While the closure of any pub is a tragedy and a sad loss to the community it serves, the commercial reality of running one is no different to any other business.

No matter how rosy the spectacles through which the idea of village pubs are viewed, they have to make a profit in order to survive.

In your article about the possibility of the Greyhound in Whitchurch being turned into a house (Standard, March 26), it was highlighted that the pub has had 12 tenants since 2008 and that it had scarcely been breaking even. One former landlord was reported as saying he had been “unable to turn a profit”.

Yet Whitchurch Parish Council, led by Councillor Jim Donahue, insists that the establishment should remain as a pub. It concedes that the council doesn’t “have any insight into the pub’s profits” but is now seeking potential purchasers with its reassuring statement that “trade would probably pick up”.

If the council is not prepared to acknowledge the commercial necessity for a business to make a profit and is willing to ignore the financial history of the business, perhaps Cllr Donahue and his colleagues should show a less cavalier attitude towards other people’s livelihoods and invest their own personal money in the business?

In their words, they would “probably” be able to make it a viable concern. — Yours faithfully,

James Munn

Queen Street, Henley

Lamentable performance

Sir, — In common with your correspondent Tom Fort (Standard, March 26), I also do my weekly shopping in Henley on Thursdays, at both the market and in Waitrose, and have done so for the past 35 years.

Therefore, I am also a loyal and regular customer of Waitrose.

Like Mr Fort, I am also committed to reducing plastic packaging of all kinds and over the past few years have been taking my own paper bags into Waitrose for any loose grocery items I may wish to purchase, which were otherwise unavailable at the market.

I have raised the question of Waitrose’s lamentable response to the plastic packaging issue several times, with both their customer services department and James Bailey, their executive director, sadly without success.

However, it’s their pricing policy on canned foods wrapped quite unnecessarily in plastic that belies their claim that they are, in packaging manager Karen Graley’s words, “dedicated in our efforts to reduce plastic waste”.

For example, they offer single cans of Heinz baked beans at 85p each, whereas four cans wrapped in plastic are just £2. This gives a huge incentive to purchase the plastic wrapped pack of four instead of four loose cans at £3.40.

The last time I tried to buy four loose cans, I was told that the supply was limited to three cans unless I bought the plastic wrapped pack of four. Consequently, I bought the three loose tins, still more expensive than buying the plastic wrapped four pack. Even the staff at the checkout were sympathetic to my astonishment at such a policy.

This is a simple pricing policy over which Waitrose has complete control. It is the same for all canned foods, including their own brands, and is totally at odds with their claim that they are taking the problem of unnecessary plastic packaging seriously.

To consistently incentivise the purchase of canned foods in plastic packs over that of purchasing the same quantity loose, is just plain indefensible.

Mr Bailey failed to give me the courtesy of a reply when I wrote to him recently on this matter. Instead, he passed my letter to his customer services department, who ignored my point completely and simply spewed out the standard marketing claptrap characteristic of Waitrose’s marketing department and their pretentiously titled “packaging innovation managers”. — Yours faithfully,

Malcolm Barnett

St Katherine’s Road, Henley

I always try to buy local

Sir, — Councillor Sarah Miller’s letter regarding Henley’s retail status (Standard, March 26) was encouraging.

I always try to buy from an actual shop, especially for major purchases like domestic appliances.

If you order these online and they arrive broken or defective there is very little chance of getting any after-sales service under the guarantee.

If you are buying a kettle or a toaster you might be willing to risk £20 or so, but a washing machine is a serious amount of money to lose if it doesn’t work.

It is always far better to purchase from a reputable local trader who will take responsibility for the goods he sells, even if the price is a few pounds more than buying online. — Yours faithfully,

Adrian Vanheems

Baskerville Road, Sonning Common

Where’s tax incentive?

Sir, — I am fortunate to be able to heat my abode using natural gas and pay for its harvesting and supply along with a domestic value added tax of five per cent to Her Majesty’s Government, which has inputted no value itself other than providing licences and capital investment tax relief for the industry which enables this.

At the COP 26 conference in Glasgow we are to expound the virtues of all to “go green” on whatever scale we are able.

Yet, as a small harvester of free energy myself, to help heat my abode and save my bit of the planet, I get no tax relief and am instead charged 20 per cent VAT on my capital investment paid for out of an already 40 per cent taxed income.

As wind and sunshine is free and not mined within the territorial boundaries owned by the UK on what basis is VAT added?

The logical conclusion of current government policy should be to also add VAT to sunbathing and flying kites.

I was taught that 20 per cent of nothing is nothing and yet I am effectively charged 20 per cent on something which is free and harvested by my own efforts, adding my own value to what I use for myself.

My previous consumption of carbon fuel is now reduced by the order of 30 per cent yet I received no pat on the back from the Government, just another extraction of monies from my account to pay another tax.

This taxation policy is hardly likely to induce anybody to dig deeper into their own pockets to save the planet. — Yours faithfully,

Dirk Jones

Kennylands Road, Sonning Common

Party takes revenge

Sir, — Quite naturally, your report on the Henley mayor-elect and deputy mayor-elect was appropriately congratulatory on their impending election to the highest public offices in the town.

However, the last two paragraphs contained the really bitter and disappointing news of Deputy Mayor Councillor David Eggleton’s demise, stealthily delivered by members of Henley Residents Group.

David’s incomparable track record of service and care for our community obviously counted for nothing and was irrelevant when the Mayor Ken Arlett called for a seconder for David’s nomination to be the new mayor.

A resounding silence was the reply of 15 councillors, who should hang their heads in shame. Not even the Mayor would second his deputy! Politics trumped loyalty once again.

Formerly, a Henley Town Council tradition has been that the deputy mayor steps up to be mayor in the succeeding year but when revenge is in the air tradition means nothing.

HRG have now taken their slow and insulting revenge on David for walking away from the party, his reasons being the in-fighting, back-stabbing and bickering of a council short on any notable achievements. Not for the first time in HRG’s history, councillors who have been proactive for the town have been humiliated by lesser mortals.

Luckily for us, David remains as an independent councillor but now cuts a lonely furrow and speaks with an unheeded voice in the corridors of power.

How significant that yet again the Ides of March have seen the curtain fall on another accomplished politician’s career.

Carry on with the good work, David. Many people of our town are grateful for your efforts on their behalf. There will be a second act for you. — Yours faithfully,

Barry Wood

Stoke Row Road, Peppard

Time’s up, Mr Mayor

Sir, — For at least the last eight weeks, the clock above Henley town hall has remained on 11 o’clock.

Rather than wasting money on golf courses, could the Mayor tell us a repair time?

Well, I guess in Henley Residents Group land the clock is at least right twice a day, unlike a lot of HRG policies. — Yours faithfully,

Hugh Legh

Peppard Road, Sonning Common

Candidate should care

Sir, — While I have enjoyed the banter and debate on the letters page in recent weeks, I find myself distracted and appalled by something too serious to be ignored.

The Conservative cancandidate for Henley in next month’s Oxfordshire County Council elections lives in Sonning Common and works in Marlow.

Yet he continues to travel constantly to Henley to promote himself for the upcoming vote.

I appreciate lockdown is easing but for the past month we have seen Paul Harrison travel to town from home or work repeatedly (breaking lockdown rules) and, worse, he seems to forget his mask half the time.

If he can’t demonstrate a basic level of care and duty for our town or his own village during a global pandemic, how can we expect to be put first if he was to win the election?

Please, Paul, you keep saying you put Henley first, so stop travelling here and if you do have an essential trip to make, please wear a mask.

Our residents and all the hundreds of covid volunteers and key workers deserve at least that. — Yours faithfully,

Councillor Kellie Hinton

Henley Residents Group, Henley Town Council, Upton Close, Henley

Paul Harrison responds: “For a start, I’m working from home and have done so since the lockdown began over a year ago so have not been to Marlow in that time.

“Secondly, Councillor Hinton would have seen me wearing a mask, both when in the town and delivering leaflets.

“I am following government guidelines on leafleting, which allowed me to start delivering from March 8. No canvassing is taking place.

“If all she sees is photos of me on social media and in our election leaflets she needs to note that they were taken outdoors and I’m standing 2m away from the other person after taking my mask off or were photos taken last year prior to lockdown.

“All photos taken indoors will show me wearing a mask. Maybe the self-appointed Nicola Sturgeon of HRG should advise her Mayor, Ken Arlett, of the fact that indoors you should wear a mask, which he needs to remember judging by the photo on page 7 of last week’s Henley Standard.”

Council likes to help too

Times of crisis often bring out the best in people generally, especially here in Henley.

Over the last year Henley has seen many organisations and individuals reach out and look to help those who are less fortunate and in need.

Sadly, there are always people in the town who struggle through no fault of their own and need a helping hand.

The town council is delighted to be able to support these activities in a practical way. We also support organisations which add to the life and culture of the town.

The regular grant awards which are considered every six months by the council’s finance committee is a chance to recognise and support the huge amount of work that these organisations carry out behind the scenes helping Henley residents and families.

The council is in the fortunate position to provide practical support to these organisations in the form of money and facilities.

At our recent meeting we made the following awards: Assisted Reading for Children — £500; Henley Children’s Theatre — £1,000; Henley Symphony Orchestra — £750; Riverside Counselling — £5,000 per year for three years; Family Centre — £5,000 per year for three years; Be Free Young Carers — £1,000 per year for three years; Headway Thames Valley — £5,000 per year for two years; Henley Literary Festival — £12,504; Henley Rowing Club — £6,500 one-off grant, Bluebells Day Centre — £8,640 per year for three years, River & Rowing Museum — £15,000 per year for three years,

We have made other awards over the last year out of a covid contingency fund we set aside.

The council will continue to support those in the town, not just those affected by covid, but anyone who needs that help.

I’d like to say a huge thank you to all the those organisations and individuals who put so much into our town and the people who live here. — Yours faithfully,

Councillor Ian Reissmann

Chairman, finance, strategy and management committee, Henley Town Council, Albert Road, Henley

Refocus on local issues

Sir, — South Oxfordshire residents quite rightly expect councillors to spend their council tax and use their time during council meetings on matters relating to South Oxfordshire.

It is therefore with disappointment that we note that members of the Liberal Democrat-Green coalition on South Oxfordshire District Council seem to consider themselves junior MPs and continue to bring motions and debates to the council that may be of national or international importance but are way beyond the remit of the district council.

These motions are therefore symbolic and have little practical application.

Recent examples are about, or contain references to, EU settlement rights, police brutality in America, transgender rights and universal basic income.

We believe motions and debates at council meetings should be confined to matters over which the council has control or influence, or which directly impact upon the council and its responsibilities.

This in no way denigrates the topics above, but they are for discussion in parliament and elsewhere, not at district council where our prime responsibilities are waste collection, road sweeping, leisure centres, planning and development and supporting residents and businesses as they battle the pandemic.

It is time for the coalition councillors to refocus their attention on the matters they were elected to deal with. — Yours faithfully,

Councillor Caroline Newton

On behalf of the Conservative group, South Oxfordshire District Council

Scourge of red kites

Sir, — I totally endorse Enid Light’s comments regarding red kites (Standard, Mach 26).

Due to no natural predators in our area, they have now become a most unwelcome pest.

I have a nest in my garden and each day I have to clear up the detritus that they regularly discard — skin, bones, entrails et al. Also a cooked lamb chop and a whole string of raw sausages.

This daily exercise is necessary to ensure that my dogs do not eat their unsavoury leftovers.

However, it is a total misnomer to say that they only eat carrion. Not so. They have regularly been seen taking the young of ground- nesting birds (plovers etc). leading to a marked decline of such birds in our area.

They have taken ducklings off the moat at Shirburn Castle — thankfully, two of them were dropped in my garden, as was a baby squirrel. These were all duly taken to Tiggywinkles Animal Hospital for rehabilitation and release.

On another occasion, in Henton, a kite swooped down to pick up a small puppy out of a chum’s garden!

Luckily, my friend was on hand to intervene, which is no mean feat given that she is 5ft 6in and the wing span of a red kite is 6ft.

If all that were not bad enough, it is very distressing to hear the screams of the tiny creatures brought back to the nest and then torn apart prior to eating.

I do, of course, recognise and accept that, by choosing to live in the countryside, this is a part of rural life.

However, I do believe the population of red kites in our area has become totally out of control, with no natural predators and the totally unnecessary need of misguided people who keep feeding them.

This needs addressing, if only to give the plovers, ducks etc a chance to rear their young. — Yours faithfully,

Joyce Marriott

Pyrton

Exercising my right

Sir, — I hesitated before submitting yet another letter to you but Dr Peter Innes’s letter (Standard. March 26) deserves a considered response.

He takes me to task for writing directly to Rachel Mewes instead of writing to the Times in response to her view “expressed in the letters page of the Times”.

As an academic, Dr Innes should know that he should check his sources.

In fact, as I made clear in my original letter ( Standard, February 21), I was responding to her comment quoted in a Times article on the Emmerdale/Down’s syndrome controversy and not to a letter. Mrs Mewes, a very active media protagonist on matters relating to children with Down’s syndrome (see the web), was presumably invited by the Times to give an opinion, which was that the producers of Emmerdale were making “a deliberate attempt to perpetuate prejudice” against children with Down’s syndrome, an appalling allegation.

Certainly, I could have replied via the Times but as they receive around 500 letters each day and publish about 15, I do not think my concern would have had much chance of being considered by Mrs Mewes, even assuming that she is a regular Times reader.

Under these circumstances. and as I felt that Mrs Mewes’ grave slur should be challenged, I made direct contact.

Details from the article made it easy to find her full address on the web.

From any sensible viewpoint, this was hardly a matter of “tracking… verging on stalking” and even less a “creepy and rather eccentric” approach.

Over the years, I have been sent several letters following mine published in the Times.

I was pleased with the interest shown, whether the writers agreed with me or not. In one or two cases a lively correspondence ensued. Finally, Dr Innes advises us to give “a little thought” to how our actions might affect other people.

I totally agree and did so. I thought that my letter to Mrs Mewes might have the effect of leading her to regret making her outrageous, published comment. — Yours faithfully,

Douglas Kedge

Lea Road, Sonning Common

Stop all this ‘correcting’

Sir, — Dr Peter Inness’s comment on Douglas Kedge’s experience was interesting.

He suggests that there is a standard form of debate which was broken by Mr Kedge. This is a mystery to me. From where could the good doctor get this idea?

With so much social media comment about, it seems to me that almost anybody can say anything, at any time, to anyone.

I admit that today it is perhaps a little unusual to bother to go to the trouble of looking up someone’s address to write a letter to politely point out that you disagree with them. I would be far too lazy to bother to do that.

But having read the notorious letter sent by Mr Kedge, there is nothing in it which could in any way be associated with the idea of hate. And the consequence of this, if it be a social transgression at all, is to have his name entered on a database of perpetrators of “hate” incidents. This is clearly beyond absurd.

If Gilbert and Sullivan were alive I would ask for an operetta about this event which would bring ridicule to the person who reported this event and the police who took it seriously. The aria from the Mikado comes to mind.

Let the punishment fit the crime and here, as the police themselves admit, there was no crime. There appears to be something in human nature which drives people to want to correct others who hold opposing ideas and this letter is ample evidence of that characteristic.

I do hope that Dr Inness does not consider this letter to have any hate content.

There is a considerable danger that our whole society is falling down Alice’s rabbit hole… or maybe it has already done so and we are all in wonderland. — Yours faithfully,

Dan Remenyi

Kidmore End

What can we oldies do?

Sir, — I found Jane Smewing’s letter headlined “Kinder to lift this ban”. referring to the current ban on assisted dying (Standard, March 12), both optimistic and gloomy.

Optimistic because she gives some facts which indicate unequivocally that “there is a sustained and substantial demand for compassionate and realistic legislation to allow UK citizens autonomy as to the timing and the manner of their own death”.

Gloomy because she says that “unfortunately, there is a small minority who do object and they have hitherto had a disproportionate influence”.

She concludes that “it really is time for Parliament to catch up and end the ban on assisted dying”.

Time does not stop, so what can we, increasingly ageing and suffering and currently denied the option of an assisted death, do which will not cause difficulties for ourselves or others? — Yours faithfully,

John Thornley

Makins Road, Henley

Memories of Gurkha band

Sir, — I am a supporter of the Gurkha Welfare Trust and I have some photographs that were taken at a Gurkha Band concert held at Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common.

The concert was inside and the band played and marched outside on the most level slope of the school’s grassy area.

My late husband, Harry Coy, arranged the concert along with fellow members of the Peppard and District branch of the Royal British Legion.

Harry had a great affiliation with the Gurkha Regiment as he served alongside them in Malaya in 1964/5. He was in the 4th Tank Regiment. We both had a lot of respect for these soldiers and I still have.

Is there anyone out there who remembers this event and the date it took place, so that I can send the photos to the trust to maybe jog someone’s memory (these are copies so there is no date on the back)? That would be a good outcome. — Yours faithfully,

Judith Coy

Crowsley Way, Sonning Common

Well on way to window

It was a delight to see former Henley mayor Dennis Moriarty’s article about Wilfred Owen commemorations in Dunsden in 1978 (Standard, March 26).

The Dunsden Owen Association (owenindunsden.org) would like to thank all those who have so kindly donated to our £25,000 appeal for a stunning new stained glass window for Wilfred.

We are about halfway to our target and donations are still being accepted at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/

stained-glass-window-for-wilfred-owen

The name of everyone who donates will be recorded in a special book in All Saints’ Church, Dunsden. — Yours faithfully,

David Woodward

Dunsden Owen Association

Our song to thank NHS

During the lockdowns over the past year, my 10-year-old granddaughter Syra was having to have home schooling but unfortunately was unable to have any music lessons.

So I started providing weekly music lessons with her via Zoom and as these progressed we looked at undertaking a music project that would be purposeful and hopefully provide some benefit to people.

We have seen and learnt about the amazing work that the NHS doctors, nurses and teams have been doing day after day during the past year over and above expectations. I decided I would summarise the events of the past year and put the words into a song in which we could say thank you with the purpose of trying to raise as much money as possible for NHS Charities Together.

Syra wanted to be part of this project and the fundraising so joined me on the song.

We would like to say thank you to Kim Wallis at the Water Rats Studio in Woking for his time in making the project possible.

We hope you will listen to the song and even sing along but, importantly, make a donation no matter how small or big.

You see us performing at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JqNbgSGpNIE and donate at https://www.collectionpot.com/pot/118133/

Stay safe and thank you very much to the NHS. — Yours faithfully,

Paul Larkin (Pop Paul) and Syra