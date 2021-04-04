Rare picture of courtship display

Campaigner wants path on private land re-opened
A CAMPAIGN has been launched for a footpath in ... [more]
Monday, 05 April 2021
I took this picture the other night and was blown away.
I never thought I’d capture the classic great crested grebe courtship display, let alone near my home stretch of the River Thames. To see more of my pictures, visit https://www.stokerpix.com — Yours faithfully,
Simon Booker
South Stoke
05 April 2021
More News:
Campaigner wants path on private land re-opened
A CAMPAIGN has been launched for a footpath in ... [more]
POLL: Have your say