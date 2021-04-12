Monday, 12 April 2021

Kestrel at brunch

Andrew Melhuish, from Wargrave, says: “I just thought that you might enjoy these images of a kestrel which interrupted our Sunday brunch when it hovered over our lawn and then landed in a large chestnut at the bottom of our garden. I can’t blame my camera for the quality of the images but can blame a long distance, the thick glass of our conservatory and the very grey, cold day. What a lovely bird and possibly exempt from being criticised as being a ‘pest’.”

