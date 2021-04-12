Peacock sighting

It took 60 years to find my real family in the USA and then I had to tell these Trump voters I was gay and a Democrat
BRYAN URBICK was almost 60 years old when he ... [more]
Monday, 12 April 2021
Jean Watkins, from Sonning Common, submitted this photograph, saying: “My first sighting of a peacock butterfly this year.”
The peacock, left, was photographed by Bob King in his garden in Woodley on Sunday
12 April 2021
More News:
It took 60 years to find my real family in the USA and then I had to tell these Trump voters I was gay and a Democrat
BRYAN URBICK was almost 60 years old when he ... [more]
POLL: Have your say