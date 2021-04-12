Beautiful? The town looks a mess

It took 60 years to find my real family in the USA and then I had to tell these Trump voters I was gay and a Democrat
BRYAN URBICK was almost 60 years old when he ... [more]
Sir, — While I applaud mayor-elect Sarah Miller’s encouragement for people to support Henley by shopping locally, (Standard, March 26), I am afraid that the town is badly let down by litter and poor maintenance.
The bins are overflowing, the pavements are grubby and the drainage channels in the pavements are full of cigarette ends. Far from beautiful and vibrant, the town is a mess. — Yours faithfully,
Louise Dodd
Harcourt Close, Henley
12 April 2021
