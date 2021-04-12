Monday, 12 April 2021

Beautiful? The town looks a mess

Sir, — While I applaud mayor-elect Sarah Miller’s encouragement for people to support Henley by shopping locally, (Standard, March 26), I am afraid that the town is badly let down by litter and poor maintenance.

The bins are overflowing, the pavements are grubby and the drainage channels in the pavements are full of cigarette ends. Far from beautiful and vibrant, the town is a mess. — Yours faithfully,

Louise Dodd

Harcourt Close, Henley

