Your letters...

You’re just bitter, Barry

Sir, — Once more we have the bitterness and bile from your Peppard correspondent Barry Wood (Standard, April 2), which stems from his departure from Henley Residents Group in 2010.

Councillor David Eggleton was offered the chance to become Mayor of Henley by HRG councillors last month and was offered our full support.

However, for personal reasons he turned down the offer and instead voted for Councillor Sarah Miller to become mayor and Councillor Michelle Thomas to be deputy mayor.

Cllr Eggleton may well wish to give you his reasons.

Last year, due to the covid -19 pandemic and lockdown, before mayor-making, I was asked to continue being mayor for another year and Cllr Eggleton agreed to be deputy mayor

On March 23 this year, after the one-minute silence on the town halll steps in remembrance of the covid 19 victims, Cllr Eggleton met with Conservative councouncillor Will Hamilton in Market Place.

I am led to believe by another councillor, who was nearby, that Cllr Hamilton said he would propose Cllr Eggleton for mayor and get another councillor to second his proposal. For some reason, Cllr Eggleton accepted this.

At the subsequent full council meeting Councillor Ian Clark (Conservative) proposed Cllr Eggleton for mayor but for some reason Cllr Hamilton refused to second the proposal.

Perhaps we could have a footnote to this letter from Cllr Hamilton explaining why he reneged on his promise to support Cllr Eggleton?

Personally, I have yet to understand why Cllr Eggleton wished to put his name forward after originally agreeing to support Cllrs Miller and Thomas.

Perhaps a footnote from Cllr Eggleton to know why he changed his mind?

As for the rest of the diatribe from Mr Wood, there are many town councillors that work as hard or even harder than Cllr Eggleton but they do theirs behind the scenes and do not seek publicity.

One hoped that Mr Wood’s move to Peppard would have helped clear his mind but the opposite has happened.

After being accused of bullying a Peppard parish councillor and then resigning, all he has left is the letter pages of our Henley Standard to spread his bitterness and bile. — Yours faithfully,

Councillor Ken Arlett

Mayor of Henley

Deputy Mayor David Eggleton responds: “It would have been a great honour to be mayor, without a doubt.

“I used my ADHD and learning difficulties to drive me on to potentially do it and the support I had from members of the public and some councillors who know about my difficulties has been overwhelming.

“However, I always had this little doubt so last year I suggested that, because of covid and there being not much to do, it might be a good opportunity for me to be mayor and see what it was all about. I wasn’t listened to.

“I have never been offered the chance to be mayor. I did not vote for Councillors Miller or Thomas to be mayor or deputy mayor, I abstained.

“I do a lot of work behind the scenes and whenever I am pictured working it is to encourage others to get involved or support community activities.”

Dancing for the party

Sir, — It’s not often politics, let alone local politics, brings a smile to my face, but the idea of Henley having a Conservative “cancandidate” (Standard, April 2) in the county council elections is simply outstanding.

So long as they have a cancan-do attitude, I’m sure the overall effect of their high kicks will be absolutely marvellous. Now that would be an internet sensation to rival even Handforth Parish Council. — Yours faithfully,

Ruth Hubbard

Woodcote

Now let’s use local shops

Sir, — From Monday all our retail shops can open after months of lockdown.

Let’s take this opportunity to show them our support by shopping local. I’m sure they will appreciate this and it will help to restart our vibrant town centre.

Let’s make sure we can say: “Henley is open for business”. — Yours faithfully.

Paul Harrison

Conservative candidate for Henley, Oxfordshire County Council

Failed by the authorities

Sir, — What is becoming clear, following the unfolding disaster that is Thames Farm, is that those that are trusted to look after the interests of the local residents have manifestly failed to do so. Quite why is more difficult to pinpoint.

South Oxfordshire District Council’s planning department has proved itself to be wholly unfit for purpose.

Its leader, Adrian Duffield, while happy to spout, publicly, sanctimonious drivel about the environment, appears to have no interest in protecting our grade 1 aquifers, our drinking water, the flood plain and our fast-disappearing green spaces and wildlife havens.

The rural village of Shiplake, with a neighbourhood plan requiring less than 30 houses in the next 20 years, has already had more than 120 foisted on it with a further series of developments awaiting a decision.

It is the same in Henley and indeed all over South Oxfordshire.

Equally, the Environment Agency is happy to sign off any scheme put before it by large corporations without any apparent worthwhile scrutiny while allowing the locks on the river to gunge up with detritus and rubbish and fly-tippers to desecrate the countryside. — Yours faithfully,

Anthony de Normann

Shiplake

Speed up our freedom

I read and watched with increasing frustration that the Government is proposing ongoing restrictions to our liberty in the form of covid “passports” and twice-a-week home self-testing.

The message until now has been that two jabs would constitute our release from incarceration and a return to freedom, but now this seems as far off as ever.

These ever-moving goalposts appear disingenuous to the electorate and leave a sour taste in the mouth.

I hope our MP John Howell will put pressure on his colleagues on the benches to vote to secure a speedy return to normality. — Yours faithfully,

Martin Dew

Northfield End, Henley

Fallacy of electric cars

Your article about Ginny Buckley promoting the Climate and Ecological Emergency Bill was folded in with the topics of electric cars and flooding (Standard, April 2).

The arguments promoting electric cars do not show the true picture.

First, what was missed out was that electric cars in the UK are running almost exclusively on electricity generated by fossil fuels. Added to which are the inefficiencies in converting those fossil fuels into electricity. This can be illustrated by the cost of running a domestic gas boiler, which is three to four times cheaper than electricity per kilowatt hour.

Secondly, the electric car and its battery will almost certainly have been manufactured using power from fossil fuels, as will the windmills and solar panels that have been imported from China and made with power from coal-fired generators.

Not mentioned in the article were the appalling working conditions in third world countries, and the ecological damage done to the environment, under which the materials for the electric car batteries, windmill generators and solar panels are made.

What will happen to all those batteries from millions of cars at the end of their useful life? Or is the plan that only the wealthy will be able to own and run a car? That would seem to be the only way round the impossible trillions of pounds required to achieve “net zero” in the UK.

In the article there was confusion about pollution. The carbon dioxide and water that is generated from petrol cars is not a health issue. It is a plant food that all of us exude with our breath every day of our lives.

A real health issue are the nitrous oxides that are expelled from diesel engines. This was a typical own goal from the green lobby that petitioned governments around the world to replace petrol with diesel because it generated less CO2 per mile than petrol.

There were even financial incentives to allow diesel cars into London instead of petrol cars.

With regard to unproven air pollution in Shiplake, these flawed computer models from Imperial College are not fit for purpose. To have any scientific validity, what is required is real-life measured data.

There is no evidence that flooding in Shiplake is caused by man-generated CO2. The River Thames has always flooded every year or so, going far back in history.

However, the building by profit-seeking developers of more and more houses with their concrete foundations near the Thames prevents the natural soak away of rainwater. — Yours faithfully,

M Reid

Shiplake

Are red kites a problem?

Sir, — Joyce Marriott is quite right — red kites do not only eat carrion (Standard, April 2).

We have often witnessed one or a group of them “hunting” live creatures in our fields.

Only a week ago we witnessed a single bird swooping down, killing one of our guinea fowl that had been living here some seven years. Its companions set up a huge commotion just outside the garden and we saw the kite fly off, leaving the dead bird with injuries to its head.

We quickly picked it up and the kite was deprived of its meal but it was a very sad end to a bird we had cherished with the group of 13.

Friends have lost bantams and we think several of our chickens have been taken by red kites rather than a fox.

For some years, on moving troughs around as we fed the sheep, there was more often than not a vole underneath to enjoy its waterproof home, complete with sheep food snacks. Care was always taken to tip out water etc from the troughs and pop them back on to the vole’s accommodation.

Sadly, we have not seen a vole for several years and I wonder if a kite is to blame as their numbers have increased greatly around here.

We have also noticed a decline in owls around the farm, which is perhaps significant. Is the drop in vole numbers and increase in red kites affecting their habitat/food? No doubt a matter for debate. — Yours faithfully,

Diana Jackson

Homer Farm, Ipsden

Lay off these lovely birds

Sir, — I take issue with you and J Marriott regarding the “scourge” of red kites (Standard, April 2).

You should not publish such unfounded, hysterical nonsense without first checking the facts.

I have heard such stories for years and years but have never seen any evidence submitted. Just hearsay and rumour.

Why do people hate these lovely, elegant creatures? — Yours faithfully,

Michael Hayter

War Memorial Place, Henley

Compassion required

Sir, — John Thornley asks what can we oldies do about assisted dying (Standard, April 2)?

I would recommend joining Dignity in Dying, a national organisation which runs a campaign to change the law in this regard.

It claims that parliamentary work last year prompted the support of many MPs for the first time, following an online meeting comprising personal stories laying bare the stark injustice of the current law.

I have previously been in touch with our MP John Howell on the need to review the law following a British Medical Association survey in 2020 on assisted dying in which the majority of respondents said the association should change its existing policy of opposition and move to a policy of support or neutrality.

Mr Howell lends a sympathetic ear to this question.

Now Dying in Dignity has welcomed a government pledge to decriminalise assisted dying, alongside Belgium, Holland and Luxembourg as good examples of compassionate society providing choice in adequately protecting the terminally ill. — Yours faithfully,

Valerie Alasia

Makins Road, Henley

Thank you for tribute

Heartfelt thanks to the Mayor of Henley Ken Arlett and everyone who came to pay their respects to Mary Aldred as her hearse passed the town hall (Standard, April 2).

It was lovely to see so many people out in the sunshine to say goodbye.

Mary would have been so pleased and honoured. — Yours faithfully,

Mary Aldred’s family

No more confusion

Sir, — It has always been confusing having two “Angel” pubs in Henley.

Less so now one is the Little Angel and the other is the “Fat Angel”. — Yours faithfully,

Mayfield Rockwell

Fair Mile, Henley