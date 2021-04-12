Your letters...

Sir, — Last Friday there were seven eggs in the swans’ nest at the bottom of our garden and the pen was sitting proudly on them.

The next morning the nest was empty, the eggs gone and the swans had temporarily disappeared.

The structure of the nest was undisturbed, save for a light sprinkling of swansdown.

So who was the thief? The nest is in a private garden, so it is unlikely to be a human. Foxes and mink are possible but improbable. Perhaps those of you with red kite nests in your gardens could check for discarded shells.

The next afternoon the swans returned and were seen building a new nest further along on the side of the main stream of the river — the driving force of nature is undeterred!

As I write, the eggs in the coot’s nest are beginning to hatch. Are they just sitting ducks? — Yours faithfully.

Enid Light

Wargrave Road, Henley