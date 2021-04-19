Monday, 19 April 2021

Clearly not right

Clearly not right

After some roadworks that were completed in Thames Side, Henley, it seems that someone can’t afford to paint the whole name of Henley on the road, or the road marker can’t spell.

Call me old-fashioned, but aren’t road markings supposed to be clear and helpful? — Yours faithfully,

Craig Nayman

Thames Side, Henley

