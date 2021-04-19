Clearly not right

GORING’S community bus service is offering more ... [more]
Monday, 19 April 2021
After some roadworks that were completed in Thames Side, Henley, it seems that someone can’t afford to paint the whole name of Henley on the road, or the road marker can’t spell.
Call me old-fashioned, but aren’t road markings supposed to be clear and helpful? — Yours faithfully,
Craig Nayman
Thames Side, Henley
19 April 2021
