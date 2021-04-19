Case of the disappearing red sofa

This unusual and conspicuous red sofa appeared on Thursday last week on the Oxfordshire side of the regatta course near the halfway point.

It was a week too late to be an April Fool’s joke, so I must assume it was a genuine attempt to create comfortable seating for the summer season on the Thames. I am sad to report that it was removed the following morning. It appears that Henley Royal Regatta dispatched one of its workboats to take the sofa upstream. — Yours faithfully,

Darrel Poulos

Henley