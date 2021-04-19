Your letters...

Perseverance pays off

Sir, — I am writing to express my delight at the news that Oxfordshire county councillors voted, by an overwhelming majority, to approve a motion allowing Henley Town Council to put in place the studies required to proceed with implementation of a 7.5-tonne vehicle weight limit on the bridge that would prevent heavy goods vehicles using the town solely as a transport corridor.

I am sure I speak on behalf of all the campaigners and nearly 3,000 people who signed the petition calling for this ban when I commend Amanda Chumas for her untiring efforts in starting the campaign and ensuring that it achieved this important milestone.

We would also like to thank Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak who championed the campaign, presented the motion to the county council and who will, I am sure, continue to support its objectives following the council elections on May 6.

Although there is still much work to be done to bring about the introduction of this weight limit, I hope we can now look forward to the vast improvement to our health, safety, quality of life and infrastructure protection that it will bring. — Yours faithfully,

Tony Fox

Principal campaign co-ordinator, Bell Street, Henley

Need to think county-wide

Sir, — Over the past weeks there have been many column inches dedicated to the issues surrounding a heavy goods vehicle ban within Henley.

Obviously this is a very emotive subject, especially for the residents of Henley who have to contend with these vehicles passing through their narrow streets on a daily basis.

HGVs impose both safety and pollution risks to residents and visitors alike.

However, the solution is not as simple as banning HGV through traffic in Henley without looking at the impact this will have on the wider South Oxfordshire region and the businesses reliant on these lorries.

Decisions taken regarding Henley will affect our neighbours as well, hence the need for a county-wide strategy which looks at the capacity, routes and alternative means of reducing HGV traffic.

This is all the more important with decisions on the third Thames Bridge in Reading potentially increasing the volume of all types of traffic.

We know that the current road haulier tonnage has steadily increased over the last 10 years and is set to continue to grow over the coming years. Investment in our road network is essential and through strategic assessment now, the cost of establishing an Oxfordshire strategy would be offset by the benefits of a better connected county.

Standing as Labour candidates for the divisions of Henley and Sonning Common on Oxfordshire County Council, we will champion this cause to minimise the impact of HGVs in Henley and across South Oxfordshire. We will seek funding for a road network assessment and lobby the Road Hauliers Association to establish viable and sustainable alternatives and routes through the county. — Yours faithfully,

Stephen Herbert

Labour candidate, Henley division

Dominic Fawcett,

Labour candidate, Sonning Common division, Oxfordshire County Council

HGV ban not discussed

Sir, — I have twice noticed references in the Henley Standard to Kidmore End Parish Council supporting the campaign by Oxfordshire county councillor Stefan Gawrysiak for a 7.5-tonne weight limit in respect of vehicles crossing Henley Bridge.

For the sake of accuracy, may I advise you that I have no recollection of the parish council discussing the campaign, let alone resolving to support it? — Yours faithfully,

Roger Penfold

Clerk, Kidmore End Parish Council

Try moving traffic lights

Sir, — Sitting at the traffic lights on Riverside, Henley, my attention was drawn to the familiar line of stationary traffic, including heavy goods vehicles with engines running, on the upstream side of the bridge.

My engineering background suggests that it is probably not good for the structure of the bridge to be continually loaded with stationary traffic on one side while the other side is either empty or contains only moving vehicles.

Thinking about the potential damage to the bridge, I wondered if it has ever been considered to relocate the inbound traffic lights to the Remenham end of the bridge.

This would eliminate the loading imbalance, probably reduce air pollution in the town and definitely make life more pleasant for pedestrians crossing the bridge on the upstream side.

Doubtless there would be drawbacks such as tailbacks further up the hill but I would be interested to hear what readers’ views might be. — Yours faithfully,

Paul Fairweather

Rotherfield Greys

Best to buy electric car

M Reid, of Shiplake, asserts that electric cars do not really save CO2 (Standard, April 9).

Unfortunately, his arguments are based on supposition, not facts.

First, electric cars are not running almost exclusively on fossil-generated electricity. Most public charging points are supplied from renewables while owners of electric cars, understanding climate science, mostly buy green electricity.

Second, even if you power an electric car from fossil electricity the overall CO2 footprint is lower.

M Reid compares the internal combustion engine to the efficiency of a gas central heating boiler.

Boilers are around 90 per cent efficient because it is easy to transform any form of energy into heat — almost all energy ends up that way by default.

A good petrol engine is around 50 per cent efficient at transforming the chemical energy of fuel into mechanical energy. The rest is wasted as, you guessed it, heat.

M Reid even suggests CO2 is good because it is a plant food. Plants have evolved over millennia to use the CO2 that is naturally in our atmosphere. If you increase the CO2 concentration the efficiency of photosynthesis drops.

Our plants won’t starve but more CO2 in our atmosphere traps the sun’s heat and warms up the earth.

Then he talks of flooding in Shiplake. Yes, the Thames and other rivers have always flooded, but the question is how often and how high.

Of course you cannot tie a particular event in a particular place to the particular level of CO2 in that place but it is clear that the worldwide frequency and severity of climate events such as storms, floods, heatwaves, droughts and so on has increased dramatically following the rise in global CO2 levels. “Once-in-100-years” events are now happening 10 or 20 years apart.

The weather is a chaotic system, which is why it so hard to forecast. And the mathematics of chaotic systems are such that, as you add energy to the system, it becomes more chaotic with more frequent and wider extremes.

M Reid also talks about nitrous oxide and he is right that old diesels make more of this.

Modern diesels, however, are pretty much as good as petrol cars and still emit less CO2. It is actually worrying that CO2 emissions from cars have increased because of the recent switch from diesel to petrol.

So do you buy a diesel car and save CO2 or a petrol car and save nitrous oxide? The answer is neither: you buy an electric car and save both. — Yours faithfully,

David Watson

Laureate Gardens, Henley

You can put faith in me

Editor, — As many people will know, I have been active as a campaigner in Caversham for decades, campaigning against the loss of green spaces and services and the second disastrous one-way scheme in September.

I am now standing as an independent candidate in the Caversham ward of Reading Borough Council and I have been inspired by growing up in Henley and seeing the differences made by the non-partisan Henley Residents Group.

In fact, the “Save the Regal” campaign was the first local campaign I took part in (attending meetings, lobbying etc) and although we failed to save the outstanding and historic cinema building, it brought about the formation of the residents group.

They have transformed Henley, particularly in terms of road safety and making it a more pleasant town to live in.

I hope to emulate their success and this year is a unique opportunity for Caversham voters to vote for someone who would consider representing their own community a privilege.

As there are boundary changes, all seats will be up for election in 2022, so they will be able to see what a difference a non-partisan candidate can achieve in a year, although of course I would stand again.

My focus will be on lobbying for the severe cuts to bus services to be reversed.

I am especially keen to get the through bus to the Royal Berkshire Hospital reinstated. As someone who was treated at this excellent hospital recently, I found it quite onerous to have to take four buses to attend appointments.

As a younger person with some mobility issues and chronic asthma, I can only imagine the stress for those more frail or elderly patients.

Two years ago, I petitioned for proper crossings in Peppard Road and Bridge Street and we are still awaiting funding.

I will fight to maintain green spaces, particularly the reinstatement of Westfield Park for local residents, which was due to be returned last year but promises were again broken.

I continue to object to unsustainable developments that will impact on congestion and pollution in Caversham.

One of my main interests to treat people with respect and listen to their concerns, both residents and those attending council committee meetings.

I pledge to hold regular surgeries and local meetings if there are specific issues and respond to emails, phone calls and requests for visits in a timely manner.

Finally, I would donate 10 per cent of my allowance to the ReadiFood food bank and towards a free event in Caversham.

This is not a gimmick as I am on a low income as a self-funded, part-time student, but I hope will send a message of support to those struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

I realise that it will be a leap of faith for Caversham voters (of which I am one, having lived here 30 years) to vote for an independent candidate but I will ask for those who were unhappy with the botched one-way system, the loss of facilities in Rivermead, the loss of two swimming pools, the council overspend due to the failure to produce proper accounts, the money wasted on the mass rapid transport project, the failed first bid for the prison and the loss-making Readibike scheme and many other poor choices made by the council to elect me as your new councillor

If you want to learn more, you can look at my Facebook page. Caversham deserves better. — Yours faithfully,

Sara Fulbrook

Westfield Road, Caversham

Do as you tell us, HRG

Editor, — I see the early skirmishes of the Oxfordshire County Council elections have begun.

In the blue corner, there is Paul Harrison standing for Henley Conservatives and in the red corner Stefan Gawrysiak, where his [red] tie colour does give away his true colours.

Well, hats off to both, but there are plenty of potholes to be filled and no doubt many more leaflets to come.

The Conservatives are “putting Henley-on-Thames first” while Henley Residents Group claims a lot from the past and promises “to work in the community with the community”.

What is illuminating, though, is in the detail relating to their respective choice of printers: the Conservatives shop local with the Flying Press in Oxfordshire.

In contrast, HRG is using Instaprint in Rotherham, which is hardly a local supplier. It’s certainly not supporting our community or even working in our community.

As lockdown lifts, one thing covid has shown is the need to support local and independent businesses. Take note, HRG. — Yours faithfully,

Hilary Hunter

Fair Mile, Henley

Mayor’s in dreamland

Sir, — My instant response to the personalised headline “You’re just bitter, Barry” on Henley Mayor Ken Artlett’s letter (Standard, April 9) was pure Robert De Niro: “Are you talking to me?”

Then I thought I was being invited for a beer in which case the answer is “yes”. Finally, its insulting relevance dawned on me and I came up with a resounding “no”.

The Mayor’s self-justifying letter contained the usual innuendos, untruths, distortions and character assassinations straight out of the Donald Trump political game book.

His characterisation of my departure from Henley Residents Group in 2010 as a shameful episode in my life are without any foundation.

This statement comes from a councillor who has been associated with a lack of respect for any opposing colleagues in either his chosen party or the opposition Conservatives.

HRG is notorious for losing talented councillors when they have been vilified with Deputy Mayor David Eggleton being only the latest. Yes, people in glass houses definitely should not throw stones.

Councillor Arlett’s political tricks may draw sycophantic approval from the HRG faithful but are insulting and distasteful for any person or institution in the way of the flack.

This is where Councillor Eggleton now finds himself. After bravely coming out in your newspaper with his learning difficulty problems, his political motivations are questioned and his integrity assaulted as the Mayor tries to turn the argument in his own favour.

But the fundamental question remains: Why did the Mayor not second the nomination for a good and faithful political colleague? For this mayor, politics will always trump loyalty.

And, of course, in his great political game, why should the Conservative opposition not receive a little of the Henley political dung?

The Mayor’s letter contains a story of further political intrigue about Councillor Will Hamilton purportedly being seen and overheard by persons unknown plotting a mayoral course for Cllr Eggleton.

This following a covid-19 remembrance ceremony when councillors should have been thinking higher thoughts. Then, to add insult to injury, he accuses Cllr Hamilton of failing to support Cllr Eggleton at the subsequent council meeting. Who do you think you are kidding, Mr Arlett?

The Henley Standard should be asking for apologies and corrections on behalf of Cllrs Eggleton and Hamilton and myself for the distortion in the Mayor’s letter.

There has to be some values and common decency in the swamp of Henley’s politics even if our constantly bickering council is only in the minor leagues of local government. — Yours faithfully,

Barry Wood

Stoke Row Road, Peppard

Time to stay silent

Sir, — It has been heartening to see so many people — even most politicians — pausing to pay their respects to the Duke of Edinburgh this week.

How disappointing, therefore, to see the Liberal Democrats carrying on campaigning regardless over the weekend. Given the number of leaflets pouring through doors around here, they must have lots to say. Sometimes the clearest message is a respectful silence. — Yours faithfully,

Dan Beaumont

Ewelme

No better example

Sir, — I would like to pass on my condolences to the royal family on the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh.

He will be remembered for a life of service to Queen and country and for setting up the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme, which has given so many opportunities for young people to experience adventure. — Yours faithfully,

Stefan Gawrysiak

Henley Residents Group candidate, Henley division, Oxfordshire County Council

I’d like pizza restaurant

Regarding Ken Arlett’s comment that we don’t need another restaurant in Henley (Standard, April 9), I would be keen to know what other hidden restaurants serve excellent pizza.

Even if there was one, it should be the market that decides what restaurants are lacking or in excess in Henley, not the Mayor.

And with the high street under stress and more people working from home, Henley should be looking to provide more casual dining, coffee and other convenience shops to fill the gap and create a destination town centre.

Strange decision by the town council’s planning committee to recommend refusal. — Yours faithfully,

Robert Davies

Henley

Council must work for all

The Conservatives on South Oxfordshire District Council question why the Liberal Democrat-Green alliance running the council is acting on social issues which affect our district rather than leaving it all up to MPs (Standard, March 26).

But why shouldn’t local councils play their part in dealing with issues of inclusion and equality?

Why should we as councillors have a cap on what and who we care about?

As an administration, we want to play our part in creating cohesive and resilient communities where everyone feels welcome and valued.

I know this is an aspiration of us all. It has to be. And if the coronavirus pandemic has taught us anything, it is that the wellbeing of one is dependent on the wellbeing of another.

Can a local council solve issues alone? Certainly not. Can we deliver council services in a way that ensures nobody is left behind? You bet.

I recognise we do things differently to our Conservative colleagues — we are unafraid to challenge convention, we want the council to be innovative and responsive to challenges that impact our communities, we want to engage with hard-to-reach groups, especially at a time that some members of our communities have been more impacted by the pandemic than others.

The motions quoted by Councillor Caroline Newton have led to commitments that the council will ensure that services and council policy is for all of us.

It is a fulfilment of our promise that no matter who you are, the council will work for you. — Yours faithfully,

Councillor Maggie Filipova-Rivers

(Liberal Democrat), Goring and South Stoke ward, and Councillor Jo Robb (Green), Woodcote and Rotherfield ward, South Oxfordshire District Council



Golf club has got it wrong

The statement by Gary Stangoe, general manager of Reading Golf Club, that the club was losing a significant amount of money, thereby necessitating a merger with another loss-making club (Standard, April 2 and 9) is both curious and surprising.

Reading Golf Club has survived two world wars and a number of depressions and national financial crises during its 110-year existence.

Henley Golf Club, however, makes a small profit, despite having a similar business model. It, too, is owned by its members and, more significantly, also owns its land.

The financial disparity between the two clubs is due to the careful financial management of Henley Golf Club.

Quite why Reading should try to sell its main asset, the land, and merge with a club where it will have to pay an annual rent of £80,000 is surprising to say the least. Perhaps it was the temptation of a six-figure sum which persuaded the members to vote in favour of the move.

Mr Stangoe states that a lot of comments made by objectors are based on misinformation rather than being based on the detail of the planning application, although he does not say what the misinformation actually is.

I suggest he takes time to read the objectors’ comments because many of them are lengthy and very detailed. They often refer to the numerous occasions where the plan either ignores or skates over council policies.

The local plan, adopted by Reading Borough Council in 2019, is sound and up to date. It is the governing document for building in Reading and, unless there are any material considerations to be taken into account, will be one of the deciding factors for the application. I have been unable to identify anything whatsoever in the club’s application to justify ignoring the local plan.

Richard Stainthorp may be correct that the developers will appeal against a refusal to grant planning permission but his suggestion that they will be more than likely to win is a sad reflection on government policy.

Local residents have not forgotten the Bugs Bottom affair and you may be certain that, if a rejection at local level does go to appeal, then there will be a massive reaction from the community to ensure a second tragedy does not happen again. Unfortunately, the greed of landowners and developers is at the heart of the housing problem in the UK. Brownfield sites must be identified and utilised if local opinion is to be recognised and sanity restored. — Yours faithfully,

S Hughes

Peppard Road, Emmer Green

Too many red kites

Sir, — I write with reference to Joyce Marriott’s letter about red kites (Standard, March 26).

Last week, a friend and I were sitting on a bench in Watlington enjoying a cup of coffee and piece of cake when a red kite swooped down to try to steal the cake.

In doing so, it actually hit my head but luckily it did not cause a major injury but it did give me quite a shock and I found the incident very upsetting.

I agree there are too many of these birds and that they are becoming a nuisance.

Something should be done to reduce their numbers in our area — Yours faithfully,

Mavis Perry

Ash Close, Watlington



Cat would sort them

Sir, — I rang the RSPB around two years ago to ask if something could be done about red kites. I was told they are carrion eaters so I said I would have to get someone to shoot them. I was then told kites are protected, which I knew.

I have a neighbour with a particularly evil cat called Lucifer. I now don’t feed the birds because it is a death trap for them.

We have several widowed pigeons and many garden birds have been taken. What can be done? — Yours faithfully,

Jennifer Day

Thorne Road, Lane End

These birds are menace

Sir, — Many congratulations to Enid Light, Diana Jackson and Joyce Marriott for highlighting the huge damage and destruction caused to our wildlife and domestic birds by red kites.

I can assure Michael Hayter (Standard, April 9) that it is not “unfounded, hysterical nonsense” to suggest these ubiquitous birds are a menace.

Last year, my husband and I were whacked on the side of our heads by the wings of a red kite which was trying to steal our supper in the garden.

The year before a kite actually took food from a plate as we were eating.

So we can assure Mr Hayter it is not “hearsay and rumour”, it is fact.

The sooner the RSPB and the all-too powerful Natural England stop interfering with nature so that the countryside can once again be correctly managed by farmers, life will be better all round for wildlife and humans. — Yours faithfully,

C Bailey

Rotherfield Greys

It’s our fault, not theirs

Sir, — When we seek to alter the balance of nature, problems inevitably arise.

Red kites need to find food and will take whatever is on offer — and, of course, they will proliferate.

I once saw a group of at least 30 hovering over Watlington market place, a not unusual sight.

By our standards, nature is cruel. A recent TV series about the Serengeti was disturbing to watch but that is life/death in the wild.

We have seen a magpie tearing apart a blackbird chick while its distressed parents looked on helplessly. Kites regularly patrol our urban area.

This might not happen so much if people stopped putting food out. Humankind has this lovey-dovey idea of living in harmony with nature.

The trouble is nature forgets to live with us — and why shouldn’t it?

In the name of diversity there is (to my mind) a daft idea about rewilding, for example, introducing lynx and wolves into certain areas of the North.

Hill farmers are understandably against this and, as a walker who loves the remote northern hills, I’m not too keen on it myself.

If deer must be contained, do it humanely by shooting (but that is becoming politically incorrect).

We should think carefully before reintroducing or boosting numbers of endangered species.

The kite’s size, grace, plumage and (initial) rarity made it a memorable sight but many smaller birds are just as worthy.

I’d hate it if there were to be a cull of such a fine bird but it may come to that if the problem gets worse, as it probably will. — Yours faithfully,

Trevor Edington

Arthur Road, Wokingham



Put them in perspective

Editor, — Why have so many people got it in for the red kites? At least these people have the good grace to acknowledge that humans are causing problems by feeding them, whether it results in the birds swooping down to steal your food straight out of your hand or being a danger to planes (and hence people) in the vicinity of an airfield.

We at least agree on that aspect.

However, they are a part of nature and doing what comes naturally to them, which includes some opportunistic feeding.

Let us consider some other killers, or shall we just call them predators?

A couple of years ago a nest of blue tits in our garden was destroyed by one of those attractive great spotted woodpeckers.

Over the years, we have also witnessed in our garden a sparrowhawk taking a song thrush and other small birds from our feeders.

No, I didn’t enjoy seeing it happen but it is natural behaviour — all part of the food chain.

Incidentally, how do we feel about the peregrine falcon seen in Henley or perhaps herons taking swans’ eggs and cygnets? Please let’s get this behaviour in perspective.

Also, if there are too many red kites in a particular area, they will spread out naturally without any intervention from us humans. — Yours faithfully.

Rita Gregory

Stoke Row

We must live in harmony

I am writing in praise of and to champion red kites.

In 1989 I had a fantastic day out in Tregaron in South Wales with Birmingham RSPB members to see the birds in the wild.

The species had been driven to extinction in England by human persecution at the end of the 19th century.

Fast forward 31 years and I still feel enormous joy and pride every day when I see red kites in Oxfordshire.

Their re-introduction programme has been hailed as one of the most successful wildlife projects with well over 1,800 breeding pairs now in Great Britain.

As top predators, they have a predominantly carrion but varied diet which inevitably includes opportunistic kills.

In the natural world life is tough and often short wherever you are in the food chain.

The long and short of it is that an inability to find enough food results in death.

Although red kites are protected by the 1981 Wildlife and Countryside Act, they continue to be persecuted, along with other raptor species, such as hen harriers.

Sadly, reports of death by shooting, poison and archaic pole traps are all too regular. Last week’s Henley Standard reported that police are investigating the deaths of two tawny owls, a barn owl and a red kite on land off Hardwick Road, Whitchurch.

Ultimately, the human race must do its utmost to try to live in harmony and side by side with the natural world, for all our sakes. — Yours faithfully,

Angelina Jones

Greys Road, Henley

Don’t have another cat

Sir, — I am writing with reference to the woman in Kidmore End who chose to have two more cats after the first one was killed by a car (Standard, April 2).

One she suspects was run over and the other was badly injured and lost a leg after being hit by a car.

She should no longer replace her cats only for them to be killed. It’s common sense. — Yours faithfully,

Chris Gray

Chiltern Manor, Wargrave



Let’s stop fly-tipping

Like many people, I have been walking in my local area for exercise during the coronavirus pandemic.

It is sad to see such a large amount of litter and illegal fly-tipping in the countryside.

Over the last few months, I (and others) have been trying to do something about the local situation with some success.

If any of your readers are interested, Keep Britain Tidy is organising a national spring clean from May 28 to June 13. The details are on its website.

I understand that South Oxfordshire District Council is just restarting parish clean-up collections, which should help. It will also remove fly-tipped rubbish (not from private land) if contacted.

I regret to say that the problem of litter will never be eliminated, but with a few more people involved a big difference can be made. — Yours faithfully,

Robert Watson

Nuney Green, Mapledurham



What about rest of us?

Sir, — The Rev Glyn Millington, of Christ Church United Reformed Church, devoted most of his Thought for the Week (Standard, April 9) to the attractions of Bond films before moving on to Jesus, the “hero” who died on the cross and who promises “heaven to those who trust him and let him turn their lives around”.

This conditional promise of heaven must be a crucially important truth in the minister’s view and surely deserves more prominence and explanation.

The population of Henley is about 12,000 and, according to national statistics, around five per cent will be regular Christian churchgoers, most of whom, presumably, will have met the two conditions for entry to heaven.

The following questions arise:

1. What happens after death to the other 95 per cent of residents who do not fulfil the conditions?

2. If, as the minister asserts, forgiveness is the basis of Jesus’s teaching, why are the untrusting not forgiven and barred from heaven?

3. The United Reformed Church is theologically Calvinistic i.e. God has unconditionally chosen (predestined) before time those of us who will go to heaven and those who will go to hell.

How does the minister stand regarding this very problematic and confusing doctrine?

Perhaps he would be prepared to respond to these important questions in a future Thought for the Week or in a letter to the Standard. — Yours faithfully,

Douglas Kedge

Lea Road, Sonning Common

Friend with big heart

Sir, — I feel I have to write a few lines on the sad passing of Andy Bryan (Standard, April 9).

All who knew Andy, socially or through local sports, cricket and football, will be saddened. I was fortunate to play both with Andy and no one had a bigger heart.

He was totally dedicated to family, friends and his sport. I feel privileged to have been his friend for more than 50 years. — Yours faithfully,

Jeff Harris

Chalgrove Way, Emmer Green

Return of milliner

Sir, — Isn’t it wonderful that shops are open again?

Now we can look forward to Henley Royal Regatta and Henley Festival.

I have spent a very interesting morning with milliner Liz Felix. She has created a superb hat for me.

I first met her in June 2020 in her shop in Henley. Sadly, the shop had to close in August.

Liz has continued to create some hats during lockdown, including one for me, and has also taken on a new dimension in her career. She has become a celebrant, as was reported in your Diary recently.

Listening to her enthusiasm for this new role was very engaging.

The good news is that Liz is planning to open a pop-up shop for hats and accessories in Henley in time for Ascot, the regatta and festival.

Liz’s hat designs are splendid and add wonderful flair to the local and wider fashion scene. — Yours faithfully,

Margaret Billson

Gravel Hill, Henley

Do you know of doctor?

I am writing with the hope of finding the name of a Henley doctor who practised in the town in the years immediately after the Second World War.

I was born in Henley of parents who came to the UK in 1946, my father having fought in the Polish II Corps in Italy as part of the British 8th Army.

In her memoirs, my mother wrote of being invited to the house of a doctor in the town along with other Polish couples for dances to gramophone music in 1947.

The doctor in question paid special attention to the Poles living in the nearby Polish resettlement camp at Kingwood.

He had been a prisoner of war in German-occupied Poland and had been assisted to escape by local Poles. Apparently, this was his way of showing his gratitude.

The reason for my request is that I am writing a biography of my parents and their experience in the war and for the sake of completeness I would like to honour this doctor in the work.

I would be grateful for any help your readers can provide. I can be contacted by email at akm@huzarpower.com — Yours faithfully,

Andrzej Miczyk

Kraków, Poland