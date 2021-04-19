Thank you, everybody for helping find our runaway pup

We would like to recognise the amazing community response and to share our thanks after our

14-week-old cocker spaniel Ethel went missing on Saturday morning.

On a walk in Harpsden Woods, she trailed a runner and vanished. We were clearly completely panicked and thought we’d lost her.

We would like to say a massive thank-you to the large number of walkers, runners and cyclists who all quickly became involved in the search for her, giving up their Saturday plans.

Thanks particularly to the Shiplake, Binfield Heath and Harpsden community who spread the message via WhatsApp groups and the large number of residents who came out to help.

Also to the Henley Recommendations Facebook community who shared the word and helped co-ordinate so many lovely kind people and the national dogs rescue advice group. A big thanks specifically to an amazing lady who normally conducts search and rescues for humans and helped organise our volunteers into socially distanced lines to search the wood methodically.

After missing for six hours, Ethel was found by two eagle-eyed teenagers cowering under a car on the edge of the woods — to everyone’s great relief.

Clearly there’s a large dollop of embarrassment and a lesson learnt on letting a new and incredibly brown puppy off the lead in woods.

The main point is just to recognise the incredible power of social media to rally friends and the local community and the spirit of Henley and the surrounding communities to pull together to help in the most incredible way without demur.

Thanks to more than 1,000 messages of support and help from more than 100 people, you saved the day.

Big thanks and appreciation from the De Felice family, including our latest cheeky member, Ethel. — Yours faithfully,

Helen De Felice and family

Brocks Way, Shiplake