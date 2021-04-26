Monday, 26 April 2021

Shame on thoughtless dog owners

Sir, — Why, oh why, do dog owners bag up their dogs’ mess and then hang it on display in our beautiful beech woods?

My photograph shows 10 bags hung in the wood at Gallowstree Common.

Do these people want it preserved for prosperity? Do they think it adds to the surroundings?

It is so selfish to inflict this ugly and dangerous mess on others who enjoy walking in the wood.

Dog owners, please stop it. If you are responsible, go and remove it and in future obey the Countryside Code. — Yours faithfully,

Sue Hedges

Hazelmoor Lane, Gallowstree
Common

