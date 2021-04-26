I remember royal visit 68 years ago

Sir, — I was recently sent this picture of Princess Margaret planting a turkey oak in Fair Mile, Henley, in 1953 to mark the Queen’s coronation.

She is seen with Jimmy Collins, who led the 1st Henley Scouts at the time, and John Bowles, who was scout leader from the mid-Fifties until the Nineties.

I was there and remember the occasion well. John Bowles was well known in local and national scouting circles and was also a local solicitor. I and many others were fortunate enough to know Jimmy Collins, who died in 1957. He was an excellent upright Christian gentleman and leader.

He was my cub and scout master and he taught me the basic rules of life, which I still remember today.

He was a marvellous person to have known. — Yours faithfully,

Peter Giles

Earley