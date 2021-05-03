Kitchen sink weather

Simon Booker, from South Stoke, took these pictures on a day when there was sleet, sun, hail, wind “and everything except the kitchen sink”. He says: “The hare looks as impressed with the cold Baltic weather as I was after lying in the cold for 45 minutes. The picture of a field of rapeseed on the Wallingford Road between South Stoke and Woodcote was taken only 10 minutes later.” To see more of Simon’s images, visit www.stokerpix.com