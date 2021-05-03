Monday, 03 May 2021

Lone goose

Elisabeth Wood, from Henley, says: “Walking along the western bank of the river with family on Sunday, I spotted this lone Canadian goose in the middle of a tree which was draped with mistletoe. There was no sign of a nest.”

