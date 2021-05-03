Monday, 03 May 2021

So sad to see river rubbish

Sir, — I was on my stand-up board on the River Thames on Saturday and saw this poor goose on her nest, surrounded by litter.

There were also some ducks which were difficult to see due to the rubbish.

This photo was taken downstream from the Flower Pot Inn.

We’ve been paddling on the river for a few years and have never seen such a lot of litter. Very sad to see. — Yours faithfully,

Candace Sharples

Hilltop Road, Caversham

