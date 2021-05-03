Monday, 03 May 2021

Where did this scum come from?

Sir, — This filthy scum suddenly appeared on Lash Brook in Shiplake on Thursday last week, but what is it and where did it come from?

Swimmers use the nearby Thames every day. More fool them! — Yours faithfully,

Christopher Laing

Lashbrook Road, Shiplake

