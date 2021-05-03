Where did this scum come from?

ELDERLY and disabled people in Goring are ... [more]
Monday, 03 May 2021
Sir, — This filthy scum suddenly appeared on Lash Brook in Shiplake on Thursday last week, but what is it and where did it come from?
Swimmers use the nearby Thames every day. More fool them! — Yours faithfully,
Christopher Laing
Lashbrook Road, Shiplake
03 May 2021
