Eyes front

Simon Booker took this picture of a short-eared owl. He says: “I cannot say where it was taken except in countryside within five miles of Goring/South Stoke

“It was a magical moment for me as I was watching another short-eared owl when this one came over a ridge directly at me.

“When its eyes ‘lock on’ it really is the most exhilarating moment, especially given the rare occasions that these are seen.

“The scientific name, Asio flammeus seems wholly appropriate with two flaming yellow billiard balls piercing you.”

To see more of Simon’s wildlife images, visit https://www.stokerpix.com/SimonBooker

