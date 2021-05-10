Time damage to bridge was fixed

Cyclist rides equivalent of length of country for charity
Monday, 10 May 2021
Sir, — Another boat hits Henley Bridge, which is Grade I listed.
It has still not been repaired from previous accidents and now there’s more damage.
Isn’t it about time it was repaired? — Yours faithfully,
Paul Foxley
River Terrace, Henley
10 May 2021
