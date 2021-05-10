Please support mentally disabled

Sir, — Mencap has launched an appeal to support people with a learning disability during the coronavirus pandemic.

The charity has successfully campaigned for all people with a learning disability to be vaccinated despite their age.

My own son Alexander, who is 25, has a severe learning disability.

He has just spent a week in intensive care on a ventilator. He was in hospital because of his seizures, which the doctors were struggling to control. Thankfully, he had received his first covid vaccine before being admitted.

He is now out of hospital and recovering. I was able to see him for the first time since his discharge. The fact that those with a learning disability are unable to explain how they feel and can’t be supported in hospital by their families is very worrying.

The statistics speak for themselves. During the first wave people with a learning disability were six times more likely to die of covid.

If you are able, please consider making a donation to Mencap so it an continue to provide much-needed support to those with learning disabilities and their families.

To make a donation, visit mencap.org.uk/coviddonate or

call 020 7696 6007. — Yours faithfully,

Lisa Drage

Deanfield Avenue, Henley