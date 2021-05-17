Monday, 17 May 2021

Was this training for eskimo roll?

I took this picture of two canoeists under the Isambard Kingdom Brunel bridge over the River Kennet in Reading.

I am not sure what they were trying to do but they did not capsize.

Just to prove they survived, the other picture shows them on the way back a little while later. — Yours faithfully,

Terry Allsop

Ewelme

