Was this training for eskimo roll?

Monday, 17 May 2021
I took this picture of two canoeists under the Isambard Kingdom Brunel bridge over the River Kennet in Reading.
I am not sure what they were trying to do but they did not capsize.
Just to prove they survived, the other picture shows them on the way back a little while later. — Yours faithfully,
Terry Allsop
Ewelme
17 May 2021
