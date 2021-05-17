Face mask in kite’s nest

Outdoor spaces booked for return of festival next summer
Monday, 17 May 2021
Sir, — Yet another weird place to see a face mask.
This one was hanging off a red kite’s nest on the ninth fairway at Badgemore golf course. There are still plenty in the King’s Road car park.
Please pretend they belong to your dog and take them home with you. Thank you. — Yours faithfully,
Audrey Fox
Baytree Rise, Sonning Common
17 May 2021
