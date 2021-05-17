Monday, 17 May 2021

Face mask in kite’s nest

Sir, — Yet another weird place to see a face mask.

This one was hanging off a red kite’s nest on the ninth fairway at Badgemore golf course. There are still plenty in the King’s Road car park.

Please pretend they belong to your dog and take them home with you. Thank you. — Yours faithfully,

Audrey Fox

Baytree Rise, Sonning Common

