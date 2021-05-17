Why aren’t these bins emptied?

Outdoor spaces booked for return of festival next summer
Monday, 17 May 2021
I write regarding the emptying of dog poo bins.
Despite contacting South Oxfordshire District Council, which claimed this was a parish council responsibility, nothing ever gets done. It’s just passing the buck.
One of these bins is right next to a school bus collection stop in Bradley Road, Huntercombe.
A resident collected the bags on the ground and took them to the tip.
Can you get to the bottom of this (no pun intended)? — Yours faithfully,
Darren Hillier
Bradley Road, Nuffield
17 May 2021
