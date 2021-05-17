Why aren’t these bins emptied?

I write regarding the emptying of dog poo bins.

Despite contacting South Oxfordshire District Council, which claimed this was a parish council responsibility, nothing ever gets done. It’s just passing the buck.

One of these bins is right next to a school bus collection stop in Bradley Road, Huntercombe.

A resident collected the bags on the ground and took them to the tip.

Can you get to the bottom of this (no pun intended)? — Yours faithfully,

Darren Hillier

Bradley Road, Nuffield