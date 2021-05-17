Your letters...

Back our businesses

There is a troubling theme that permeates the town of Henley as local residents seem much more interested in stifling the recovery of local businesses rather than supporting them during such a turbulent and uncertain time.

I note that neighbours are complaining about the efforts of the Bistro at the Boathouse restauarant in Station Road to be allowed outdoor dining until 9pm.

This objection is wholly unreasonable.

First and most obviously, this business has become an established and highly reputed pillar of the dining industry in our area.

Like any other business, it has been ravaged by the effects of covid-19 and needs all the flexibility at our collective disposal in order to recover and thrive once more.

I totally agree with the proprietors that outdoor dining will become a mainstay feature for restaurants as part of the changing consumer behaviour patterns observed in the aftermath of the pandemic.

To be precluded from participating in this important initiative within an industry they represent so well by a small group of selfish residents is reprehensible.

It’s very rare for outdoor diners to create a disturbance that would transgress the boundaries of socially unacceptable behaviour.

Furthermore, it’s unreasonable that if constrained until a 9pm curfew that this would feasibly interrupt sleep.

Residents simply need to wake up to the broader responsibility of supporting the community rather than considering only their own plight by applying worst case circumstances to their evaluation or assessment.

Similarly, the owner of the newly opened Sage and Squash in Bell Street was forced to remove a small number of very elegant and tasteful tables and chairs from outside because a small number of selfish residents complained that it infringed on the pavement.

This is a completely nonsensical objection from people who clearly have nothing better or more constructive to bide their time with.

To those small few, please wake up and realise that these businesses represent the lifeblood of our community and their success helps foster a more harmonious and economically viable existence for all. — Yours faithfully,

Anthony Robertson

Rotherfield Road, Henley

Best of sport and nature

Sir, — Caversham Lakes is an amazing natural open space showcasing the local countryside and nature at its best.

In the current economic climate, this community- driven project could not come at a better time for everyone to socially distance and catch up with friends and family in one of the most demanding years many of us have ever experienced.

Wildlife at its most natural state is the ethos and focus at Caversham Lakes. This great platform is for all to enjoy and, in line with government guidelines, people can try something that might even be life-changing.

Whether this is open-water swimming or stand-up paddleboarding, or just relaxing in a friendly open space, we believe that the great outdoors is to be shared.

I’m aware of the sensitive nature of the site and have been for many years. Extensive surveys and reports have been commissioned in accordance with the requirements of the district and county councils, which I continue to positively work with.

We continue to engage and work towards a common goal with those that wish to have a constructive involvement. This includes extensive bird surveys and working closely with ecologists to ensure the scheme is appropriate.

An important focus of this project has been on nature and the local wildlife.

There was a significant moment when a very rare bird, which has not been since for about 15 years, landed and added to the already diverse wildlife in the area.

In addition, we will make parts of the lake off-limits to users at the more sensitive times of the year for bird use.

We continue to work with those interested in the ecology of the site to achieve a solution that allows visitors and wildlife to combine for the benefit of all.

In the current economic climate, outdoor space and accessibility is an extremely important area that provides a positive wellbeing and mindfulness that we should all be able to enjoy naturally.

This is not currently available as much as it should and Caversham Lakes is a place for everyone to experience the natural landscape at its best.

As a result, we look forward to progressing our planning application with the council to enable a positive outcome for the future of the site and all who wish to enjoy it. — Yours faithfully,

Martyn Edwards

Founder and chief executive, Caversham Lakes

Don’t lose inspiration

Editor, — It was with huge shock and sadness that I read about the proposed changes at the River & Rowing Museum in Henley (Standard, April 23)

Planning permission is being sought to change the Heritage Lottery-funded, award-winning learning centre into commercial offices.

This move would inevitably lead to a reduction in the breadth and scale of the programmes and learning activities the museum can offer to schools, young people and adults.

In spite of the claims in your article and the museum’s application for planning permission, the Thames Room is not a substitute for the purpose-built learning centre. It is like opening a restaurant without a kitchen.

I declare an interest: I was part of the team privileged to work on the development of the museum which was awarded museum of the year in 1998 and I then led its learning programme until 2005.

To this day people, including respected colleagues, comment on the ground-breaking approach the museum has taken and how its work has influenced so many people across the country.

Clearly the pandemic has had far-reaching effects, which will be felt for some time to come, including a move to online working.

Nevertheless, a Zoom call cannot substitute the raw experience of holding in your hand a real object — yes, the actual one also held by a Victorian boatman or used to win an Olympic medal.

The museum has touched the lives of many young people, including those from poorer parts of the surrounding area and London; children and adults not fortunate enough to live in such beautiful surroundings or to regularly experience the thrill of David Chipperfield’s beautiful building.

I recall a visit from a school in Peckham, helped to come to the museum by Henley Rotary Club.

A grandparent with the group took me aside.

“Is this place for anyone to visit?’ he asked, adding: “Can we come back and see it all again?”

The children lived near the Thames but had no idea where the river came from or what it looked like outside London.

It was very moving to be able to help facilitate this. Thank you, Henley Rotary Club.

I hope the museum, the community and people of Henley have not lost that inspiring vision which in recent years with, for example, the William Morris exhibition or the Rowing Futures conference, appeared to be gathering new momentum.

Opening the museum and developing its vision of bringing the joy and wonder of the river, rowing and the little town of Henley to wider, diverse audiences was a mammoth task and an achievement not only on the part of its generous benefactors.

Many individuals such as Richard Way, Chris Dodd and David Lunn-Rockliffe worked tirelessly for many years to bring it to fruition.

Local schoolchildren from Trinity, Badgemore and other primary schools have contributed to developing its programmes.

The museum has touched and inspired thousands over the last 20 years.

The trustees have an almost superhuman challenge to steer the museum through these treacherous waters. They need all the support that the town, its citizens and the wider community can provide.

It would be a devastating loss to our national culture for exceptional learning facility to be allowed to waste away. — Yours faithfully,

Emily Leach

Woodville Road, Bexhill on Sea, East Sussex

Precious resource

Editor, — I was surprised and dismayed to learn of the planning application by the River & Rowing Museum to change the learning centre area from educational to commercial use.

I wonder how many other local people know about it and if there has been any consultation?

The learning centre is award-winning and renowned nationally and internationally as well as locally.

I understand that 20,000 schoolchildren a year participated in activities there prior to the pandemic — and yet in the planning application it is described as “surplus to requirements”.

Most charities are suffering financially because of the pandemic, but surely there must be a better way to raise funds?

Having been enthused by school activities in the learning centre, many young people return to visit the museum and bring parents and friends with them.

With fewer learning opportunities in the future, that can only mean fewer visitors. If this change of use goes ahead, it will destroy a facility treasured by thousands. I hope it is not too late to save it.

Mary Stiles

Retired school teacher and adult educator, Willow Road, Thame

Careful plan for bridge

Sir, — Further to Graham Pattie’s letter (Standard, April 30), I want to reassure him, and any other people interested in the possibility of a pedestrian bridge to connect the Wargrave and Shiplake communities, that his views and concerns will be considered.

As you reported on April 23, the Wargrave and Shiplake Bridge Campaign is at the initial stages of investigating possible options for crossing sites.

Should the project gain momentum, a future stage would be to hold a public consultation to ensure opinions from both communities and all river users are obtained.

Any bridge design would be mindful of the landscape and environment in which it is located.

Consultations will be undertaken with the Environment Agency to obtain necessary flood risk activity permits and minimise impacts to navigation.

In doing this, we would hope to alleviate many of Mr Pattie’s concerns.

While I acknowledge that it would be a change to the landscape, a well-designed bridge could be a change for the better to enable all people, not just a select few, access to the river and its environment.

As a long-term resident of Wargrave, I have often looked wistfully at the Shiplake river bank and hope that most people would consider this an opportunity, notwithstanding the challenges involved, to give access to existing footpaths on a wonderful stretch of the river on both banks. — Yours faithfully,

Zanna Jeary

Member of the Wargrave and Shiplake Bridge Campaign Group, Wargrave

Charisma counts

Sir, — When Boris Johnson was elected Prime Minister, he was by all accounts thought of by many, especially our “friends” in France, as something of a buffoon.

We made allowances for his exceptionally eccentric attire, his wayward hairstyle, his romantic liaisons and his occasionally foolish behaviour. In fact we loved it — as borne out by the local election results.

But there was more to it. Boris has achieved much in his short period in power.

Where now Kier Starmer and Emmanuel Macron? The former is on the ropes and the latter’s popularity is waning. Charisma counts. — Yours faithfully,

William Fitzhugh

Caversham

Labour cost me my job

Sir, — Would Dominic Fawcett, the unsuccessful Labour candidate for the Sonning Common division on Oxfordshire County Council, like to remind us if it is true that when Tony Blair and Gordon Brown took over from John Major for New Labour, they inherited the strongest economy in the history of the British government and left a note saying there was no money left, the latter having sold off all the gold cheap (Standard, April 30)?

And is it true that Mr Blair signed us up to give away millions of our tax money to other countries who do nothing for us while leaving old people having to sell their homes to pay for care?

I remember Harold Wilson saying he was going to get Britian back to work.

He gave in to the unions and by cancelling company tax allowance to pay for it, put hundreds of thousands out of work. I was one of those who lost a job.

I look forward to your reply, Mr Fawcett. — Yours faithfully,

Dave Avery

Mapledurham

Thanks for your votes

Sir, — May I thank the residents and voters of Henley for the faith they have placed in me?

I believe that I have done a good job for Henley over the past four years. It is gratifying that so many voters agreed and have put their trust in me with an overwhelming result.

I will remain fiercely independent in my representations for Henley. I also thank Henley Residents Group, which has done so much good for the town over 30 years but I will represent the whole of Henley.

HRG and I will continue to try to improve our wonderful town.

Thanks go to the 25 HRG volunteers who helped with my campaign. Also thanks to my partner Catherine without whose help I would not be able to my job as a councillor.

We love living in Henley because it is a lovely caring community. Thank you. — Yours faithfully,

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak

Henley division, Oxfordshire County Council, Elizabeth Road, Henley

I’ll keep up good work

Sir, — Thank you all for your support. If you did not vote Conservative, I would like to assure you that you will not be ignored.

To the best of my ability, I will serve all residents of Remenham, Wargrave and Ruscombe and Wokingham borough.

My principal aim is to ensure that the borough continues to be a great, safe and happy place to live, work and bring up a family.

If you would like to share your views, raise an issue of concern, need help with a problem or want to be of help, please call me on 07939 041227 or email john.halsall@wokingham.gov.uk — Yours faithfully,

John Halsall

Leader, Wokingham Borough Council, Remenham

We’ll do our best for all

Sir, — As newly elected Buckinghamshire county councillors, please can we thank all the residents who voted for us? We will serve and represent you with honesty and integrity.

We would like to express our admiration for the hard work and dedication of Councillor Chris Whitehead who served in the ward but did not stand in this election.

Whatever your political leaning, we are here to represent everyone in the Chiltern Villages and will do so to the best of our ability. Thank you. — Yours faithfully,

Councillors Mark Turner, Zahir Mohammed and Dominic Barnes

Chiltern Villages ward, Buckinghamshire Council

Flags just offend me

I was saddened to read that Sonning Common is to have a flag pole erected in front of the village hall (Standard, May 7).

Apparently there are a lot of people needing somewhere to stand around and to let people know what they are.

The village hall is the centre of Sonning Common, which has several shops where people from other countries have come to work while around the village there are families who have settled here to help staff hospitals (long gone) at Peppard and Borocourt.

Personally, I find flags both threatening and divisive and often used by governments to control the population.

Perhaps if you had a rotation of flags from all the different nations it would be more acceptable and educational. — Yours faithfully,

Lyn Wright

Grove Road, Sonning Common

In defence of all birds

Sir, — I see that the demonising of red kites continues in your letters pages.

Why does no one ever comment on the increase in numbers of buzzards locally? These are known predators and are probably responsible for some of the alleged slaughter of small prey.

Someone also suggested herons could take some of the blame.

Does no one understand that this is how the food chain works and while it is not pretty, it is how life on this planet has survived?

I note that there are no complaints about small birds eating insects but I suppose insects do not have much of a fan club.

Surely, instead of passing the blame, people could do more to assist by allowing their gardens to become wilder, to stop councils “tidying” verges etc and stop using pesticides and herbicides.

Has anyone calculated how many small birds are accidentally poisoned by gardeners each year? Basically, if it ends in “’cide” it is designed to kill things so avoid.

On the subject of the diminishing number of waterfowl in Henley, could this have something to do with the advertising campaign launched a number of years ago to stop people feeding bread to ducks, swans etc?

I believe this was designed to get people to buy a proprietary brand of duck and swan food by claiming that bread is bad for them.

I understand from Swan Support and David Barber, the Queen’s swan marker, that while bread is not the ideal diet for birds it is better than nothing.

Since the effect of this campaign resulted in a number of swans (and probably ducks) starving to death in the Caversham area, surely it is high time it is countered. It is also sad that little children no longer get to enjoy the simple pleasure of throwing a few crusts to the birds — a pleasure, I might add, that was enjoyed for centuries with no apparent ill effects on the birds.

I made the point in a previous letter that lawns were detrimental to small creatures as they allow red kites to fly down and give no protection.

If you have these birds making a nuisance of themselves, dig up the lawn and plant more ground cover.

I think Paul Sargeantson’s observations from a farmer's point of view are more concerning — it would be interesting to hear his “anecdotal evidence” and, for that matter, find out more about his conservation projects, which sound most interesting. — Yours faithfully,

Rosemary Ruane

Caversham

Centenary of vital charity

Sir, — The Royal British Legion is 100 years old this year.

It was formed in the aftermath of the First World War when, on May 15, 1921, a wet and dreary day, a small number of ex-servicemen walked to the cenotaph in Whitehall.

As Big Ben struck nine, four men representing societies that for three years had been rivals laid a wreath at the base of the memorial.

On that wreath were the badges of the four organisations that came together to fight the injustices faced by those returning home after service and would officially amalgamate to form the British Legion in 2021.

From the beginning, we campaigned for fair treatment of those who had given so much for their country during the war and provided much-needed welfare support and comradeship to millions.

To mark the moment of our founding, the Henley & Peppard branch of the Legion is to recreate the activity of that day by laying a wreath at 9am tomorrow (Saturday) on the steps of Henley town hall under the rule of six.

Additionally, not to let the covid situation derail our plans and keeping within the government restrictions, we are pleased and proud to let you know that, despite all, we have been able to organise a service to commemorate the last 100 years of this venerable organisation in a most fitting manner — and all conducted in accordance with the current restrictions applicable to church services.

This special service will take place at noon tomorrow in St Mary the Virgin Church by kind invitation of the rector, Fr Jeremy Tayler.

Four standards will be present — the Henley branch standard presented by president John Green, the Peppard standard by Col Nicholas Launders, the Henley Army Cadets’ standard presented by CSgt Jamie Forehand and the Dunkirk Veterans’ standard by James Nelson.

Dignitaries invited to attend include the Mayor and Mayoress, Deputy Mayor and the branch president and branch patron.

We urge those wishing to attend the service to come in good time to be sure of a place. All are welcome. — Yours faithfully,

Anne Evans

Chairman, Henley and Peppard branch, Royal British Legion

Walking to school

Over the past few years it has been encouraging to see more and more young pupils sustaining their walk to school not just during national Walk to Shool Week (May 17 to 20) but in many weeks.

Others have suggested a walk to school day each week. Each pupil is encouraged to travel sustainably (walk, scoot, cycle or park and stride) to school throughout the week.

Walking has so many benefits from physical to mental wellbeing, aiding concentration and creating safer and less polluting streets.

It builds your strength, makes you smart, encourages smiling, keeps you safe and makes life sustainable. All of this helps us build a more welcoming town.

The primary school headteachers have been made aware so be ready to do your bit. — Yours faithfully,

David Dickie

Clean Air for Henley, St Katherine’s Road, Henley

Road that never was

While perusing the pages of the Henley Standard, one cannot but be aware of umpteen building projects proposed by various construction companies.

Indeed it harks back to the late 18th and early 19th centuries, when the expansion of Henley was frenetic. But it is also noteworthy that not all heady proposals were destined to come to fruition.

Various indentures in relation to land and property within the vicinity of Friday Street were created over the second half of the 1800s. Individuals named within them were considerable in number, such as Frederick Whinney, the “official liquidator” of Greys Brewery that had operated out of premises which fronted on to the Rotherfield Greys side of Friday Street.

There was also Robert Cosier, a prosperous hop merchant, who had purchased Thamesfield (now the retirement village), George Riggs, a maltster who had business interests within Hart Street, Deacon Morrell, or more than likely Thomas Baker Morrell, one-time owner of Rotherfield Court and rector of St Mary’s, and Robert Owthwaite, builder and proprietor of the Royal Hotel in Station Road.

It is evident that with legalities ironed out, land connected to these individuals was thus made available for building.

And so there came about the opportunity to acquire “highly valuable freehold building plots” possessing frontages on to a road leading from Friday Street (alongside a “commodious residence” now the location of Way’s Rare & Vintage Bookshop) to Henley station, to be known as “Royal Road”.

Twenty one plots were to be available, for the “erection of a small villa or superior cottage” (with no less a value than £300), each plot to boast a frontage of just over 16ft and a depth of between 58ft to 86ft.

The purchasers of said plots were required to construct a timber fence or a brick boundary wall, no less than 4ft 6in high.

A further corner plot was available for the building of a business (shop) premises, its frontage on Friday Street, with a long return frontage on to Royal Road.

It was stated that any future commercial venture should on no account be “concerned with any noxious substance” (the mind boggles), nor cause a nuisance, or annoy any who may in future make Royal Road their home.

It was duly announced that the lots would be sold by auctioneers Messrs Simmons & Sons, on Thursday August 30, 1900, within the Catherine Wheel Hotel. And that is as far as the venture went for it is evident that Royal Road never saw the light of day.

If in the course of any future research I discover the reason why, I will be happy to convey my findings. — Yours faithfully,

Elizabeth Hazeldine

Henley

Belated best wishes, Mary

Sir, — I was very interested in your report about the celebrations at the Chiltern Court care centre for Mary Giles reaching 100 years (Standard, April 7).

I remember her coming into Walkers Stores to buy her groceries when I had just started my working life.

Her late husband Dennis, who worked for Henley Town Council, was my second cousin — his father Bert and my father Eric were cousins and were both well known in Henley.

Mary may not remember me but I wish her belated birthday wishes and hope she has many more happy years to come. — Yours faithfully,

Peter Giles

Earley