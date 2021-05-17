Unusual looking electric vehicle

Outdoor spaces booked for return of festival next summer
Monday, 17 May 2021
I thought that this might be of interest to your readers and in particular those who advocate new methods of travel.
When I first overtook this vehicle on Reading Road, I thought it was a bicycle but as it went past me later at the Plowden Arms on the A4155 at Shiplake at a fair speed with no sound other than the whisper of the tyres on the road, it would seem to be electric. It is pretty small, as the picture shows, though it may be a little bigger than the old Sinclair C5 and certainly more practical and very much warmer.
Note the single wheel at the rear, which makes the vehicle more stable. — Yours faithfully,
Roger Hanner
Shiplake Cross
17 May 2021
