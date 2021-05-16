Early morning views

Cyclist rides equivalent of length of country for charity
A STUDENT from Goring cycled the distance between ... [more]
Monday, 17 May 2021
Terry Allsop, from Ewelme, says: “I took this photograph in the early morning from the footpath which runs in a south-easterly direction from the top of Days Lane in Ewelme and is looking towards Swyncombe Woods in the background. I think is a somewhat peaceful and atmospheric image. I do hope you will also appreciate it’s tranquillity.”
17 May 2021
More News:
Cyclist rides equivalent of length of country for charity
A STUDENT from Goring cycled the distance between ... [more]
Sold-out cake sale raises £600 for Cancer Research
A WOMAN raised more than £600 for Cancer Research ... [more]
POLL: Have your say