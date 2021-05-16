Monday, 17 May 2021

Early morning views

Terry Allsop, from Ewelme, says: “I took this photograph in the early morning from the footpath which runs in a south-easterly direction from the top of Days Lane in Ewelme and is looking towards Swyncombe Woods in the background. I think is a somewhat peaceful and atmospheric image. I do hope you will also appreciate it’s tranquillity.”

