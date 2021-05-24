Wildfowl in action

These pictures were taken by Keith Knight, from Swiss Farm, Henley, who says: “ I am amazed that during the lockdown we have been visited by a variety of wildfowl. Ducks rarely venture our way but they have been wandering around during lockdown. There was a first recently with what I believe was a quail. I also got a shot of a “puffed up” parakeet who was braving the cold weather. A reminder to me and everyone how precious life is and to enjoy the wildlife around us. It is free and a real bonus.”