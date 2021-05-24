Spanish invader that’s threatening our beautiful bluebells

Sir, — At this time of the year many of us are enjoying the sight of carpets of native bluebells flooding our woodlands.

What people may not realise is that they are threatened by a foreign invader, the Spanish bluebell.

Like grey squirrels, signal crayfish and Japanese knotweed, the Spanish bluebell can have a negative impact on our native species.

Spanish bluebells can readily cross-breed with the native bluebell to create a fertile hybrid, Hyacinthoides hispanica x non-scripta, weakening the genetic integrity of the native species.

Many people probably think they have native bluebells in their garden when they are actually Spanish.

I would conservatively estimate that more than half of all gardens in and around Henley and nearby villages have Spanish bluebells. They are fairly easily to tell apart, once you get your eye in.

Spanish bluebells have a much more bell-shaped “bell”, whereas native ones are almost parallel until they curl out at the ends.

Spanish bluebells tend to have wider leaves, are paler blue and can often be seen in pink and white variations.

Vincent Ruane’s Nature Notes column had a picture of “white bluebells” last week, which looked suspiciously like Spanish bluebells, though you can spot native white bluebells occasionally. Spanish bluebells don’t generally smell of anything whereas a wood full of native plants in bloom is heavenly.

Native plants tend to have flowers concentrated on one side of the stem, whereas Spanish have flowers on all sides.

The Spanish bluebells are very pretty at this time of the year but are also very invasive and difficult to get rid of. Their bulb can be quite deep so take a bit of work. I’ve been trying to get rid of mine this year.

If you dig up the bulbs make sure you destroy them and don’t put them on your compost heap otherwise they will be back.

I live in a village surrounded by bluebell woods and for a few years now have been keeping my eye out for Spanish bluebells infiltrating these woods.

Witheridge Hill, near Highmoor, has a number of houses where Spanish plants have spilled out on to verges very close to ancient bluebell areas.

It seems to me that if we want our natives to survive, I think we must do something now to remove Spanish variants from these sensitive areas and ideally stop growing them at all.

Remember, the native Bluebell is protected by law and it’s illegal to dig it up in the countryside. — Yours faithfully,

Peter Sutcliffe

Highmoor Cross