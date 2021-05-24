Your letters...

I’d welcome footbridge

Sir, — I write with reference to the proposed footbridge between Shiplake and Wargrave (Standard, May 14).

The arguments against the bridge made by those who supposedly represent Shiplake mentioned in your report are something between trivial and nonsense.

The parish council has not taken the opportunity to talk to me, as a resident of Shiplake, about the proposal. There has been no proper consultation at all.

Any problems the farmer had last year with rubbish cannot credibly have been caused by people from the Wargrave side of the river.

More people using the paths would perhaps discourage such vandalism.

To suggest that the path adjoining those fields, which is part of the Thames Path, is not wide enough to cope with the numbers who might use it is manifestly ridiculous.

To suggest that the inhabitants of Wargrave can easily get access to the area via the bridges at Henley and Sonning is equally ridiculous.

There are no easy walking routes between Wargrave and Henley or Sonning — the path connecting Henley and Sonning, the old towpath, now the Thames Path, is on the Shiplake side of the river.

The suggested potential parking problems are purely speculative. Surely anyone from Shiplake who wanted to go to Wargrave by car would not drive and park in Mill Lane to use the proposed footbridge but would drive to Wargrave and park there.

To suggest, as our county councillor David Bartholomew does, that Wargrave residents might wrongly believe that the fields to the north of the railway bridge are available for recreation is baseless.

There is no evidence of a general assumption that other fields adjoining the Thames Path are recreational open spaces.

Councillor Bartholomew lives in Mill Lane, Shiplake. Perhaps he should declare an interest on the issue.

It is, I think, not without significance that many of the most vociferous objectors live in Mill Lane.

There is, as can be seen from the Ordnance Survey map, a public footpath, which again used to be the towpath, which runs alongside the river through the gardens of most of the properties in the unmade section of Mill Lane.

Could it be that the owners of those properties simply want to discourage any increase in use of that footpath?

There is a powerful argument in favour of a bridge, namely that Wargrave and Shiplake always used to be connected but by a ferry, hence Ferry Lane, Wargrave.

The ferry having closed some years ago, the connection should be remade — by a bridge, of course.

Like your correspondent Graham Pattie (Standard, April 30), I don’t think that a completely new bridge, as depicted in the photograph you published, is a good idea for the reasons he gave.

But a bridge that uses the existing unused piers of the railway bridge would make much more sense. It would be visually unobtrusive and probably a lot cheaper.

As has been demonstrated during the pandemic, the taking of exercise in the open air is to be encouraged.

Our footpaths are a precious resource and their use is to be encouraged too.

For the residents of Shiplake to inhibit the residents of Wargrave from easily gaining access to the footpaths we are lucky enough to have on the Shiplake side of the river is unneighbourly. — Yours faithfully,

Nicholas Blandy

Quarry Lane, Shiplake

Don’t spoil landscape

Sir, — I fail to recognise the Wargrave described in Zanna Jeary’s letter regarding the proposed footbridge between Wargrave and Shiplake (Standard, April 14).

She says the river should be for everyone, not the few. I think the river is there for everyone in Wargrave.

Everyone can view and access the river from several public access points, Ferry Lane and the St George and Dragon footpath to name but two.

These can be used for swimming and the launching of canoes, paddleboards and small boats, free to all.

There is more than a mile of public footpath running directly alongside the river from the end of Willow Lane that everyone can use.

Additionally, there are excellent boating and sailing clubs in Wargrave, open to all, for those who do not own boats, as well as two marinas, one with the Cwtch café overlooking the river and open to all.

Perhaps we just need a few signs rather than a new bridge.

A bridge is not about access to the river for river users but about crossing the river and not actually using the river.

If a walker wishes to walk on the Shiplake side of the river from Wargrave, there is even a bridge over the river already — between Wargrave and Shiplake station.

For a small fee and two minutes of travel, everyone can access either side of the river. Supporting the train service is likely to keep the half hourly service running and if they are not using it, it suggests little demand.

Yes, the river is for everyone in Wargrave and long may it stay that way, unspoilt by any new blots on the landscape. — Yours faithfully,

Graham Pattie

High Street, Wargrave

P.S. The mock-up photo of a footbridge in Wargrave based on the Taplow footbridge is misleading as the Taplow bridge is not over the main navigable part of the river used by boats.

Boats are going through Boulter’s lock at this point on a separate part of the river. A Wargrave bridge would inevitably be taller and higher with steps and ramps.

What about neighbours?

Sir, — I write in response to your articles about the new Chiltern Cross Country equestrian centre in Woodcote (Standard, April 9 and 23).

While I have no objections to the use of the land for equestrian purposes, although I do lament the loss of a home for the annual Woodcote Rally, my main priority and concern is the safety of the public as a result of the proposals.

For the owners to say that they have “done things by the book”, as stated by Diana Rhodes, the owner, is laughable.

The first example of things not, in fact, being done by the book was the creation of a new vehicular entrance from the field on to the B471 without planning permission or highways consultation.

This was done approximately one month before the application for the creation of a cross country course was submitted.

In the past there had been a small temporary pedestrian entrance created for the purposes of allowing entrance by foot to people visiting Woodcote Rally on the site.

This was for use over the course of three days for two, or perhaps three, years.

There has never been a vehicular access point to the field here and I say that as a local resident for more than 40 years.

The second example was the enlargement and establishment of that newly created access point as the entrance/exit for the course, despite Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, deeming it unsafe.

The plans for the entrance were subsequently amended, as stated by Ms Rhodes, “three times until planning officers were satisfied”.

These changes were to move the entrance to make it safe and were approved.

However, the amended plans were ignored by the owners and the original access point has been kept regardless.

While changes have taken place since opening, the access point is still not in the correct location and is unsafe for road users, including the customers of the course.

The planning application clearly stated all jumps would be temporary, so while the permanent jumps and bunds may be minor issues, it clearly demonstrates how the course owner has not acted in good faith.

Additionally, there may not be loudspeakers but the creation of a “freshers field” in the corner with the entrance on to Tidmore Lane results in long periods of Sgt Major-like shouting and foul language being heard if you are in that area or walking along the nearby footpath.

I feel sorry for the residents of the nearby properties who might want to enjoy their gardens.

Lastly, I think you will find that the large majority of those 13 neighbours who “wrote letters of support” weren’t actually residents of Woodcote if they were supporting the proposals.

They were in fact people that live outside the village (so will be unaffected by anything) but want to use the course.

Those who are actually neighbours were not in support of the plans due to concern about road safety.

It is not the use that people necessarily object to but the concern over the safety of our local roads, especially given the large vehicles entering and exiting the site.

It is sad that it appears some people believe the safety of the course users and other members of the public using the road come secondary to them being able to do whatever they want, despite what has been agreed with the local planning authority. — Yours faithfully,

Peter Brown

Woodcote

Claim has no merit

I refer to your articles published about the expansion plans of the roads contractor Hazell & Jefferies, of Whitchurch Hill, (Standard, April 30 and May 7).

The company wants to increase the size of its fleet from 45 vehicles and five trailers to 80 or so vehicles located at four licensed and unlicensed operating centres in South Oxfordshire.

Richard Hazell, who owns the business, was reported as saying that the reason for the increase in licensed vehicles is allegedly to do with how tar vehicles were previously classified and the firm is simply regularising matters by now having these vehicles licensed.

Twice you have allowed Mr Hazell to make this claim unchallenged. Generally, any goods vehicle over 3.5 tonnes does require a licence.

This requirement has been in existence for many decades.

There are very few exemptions from requiring a goods vehicle operator’s licence (snow ploughs, military vehicles, hearses). The full list can be found at www.gov.uk/being-a-goods-vehicle-operator/exemptions

While the coverage of this matter by the Henley Standard is very much appreciated, allowing the business owner to repeatedly present an argument as if it has merit and is bona fide is, in my opinion, wholly inappropriate. — Yours faithfully,

Ian Reynolds

Goring Heath

Help prevent ‘free-for-all’

Sir, — The Queen’s Speech heralds a change to our planning laws which almost certainly would not be in our best interests and could create a planning “free-for-all”.

The Henley Society is well placed to ensure that the interests of local communities are taken into account. We have the expertise and organisation required to put those interests forward. Lockdown has brought home to many the importance of the green spaces and countryside around us and we must do all we can to retain them.

Please join us to help counter change. When the law is passed it will be too late.

Act now and join us (it costs only £5 per year, £50 for life membership) at www.thehenleysociety.org — Yours faithfully,

Geoff Luckett

Chairman, Henley Society

Educational and essential

Sir, — Did you know that in centuries gone by, when Henley was an inland port, barges coming up the River Thames that got stuck in shallow water could be helped on their way upstream by driving cattle into the river above them until a small wall of water had built up against the legs of the cattle and then, by suddenly driving the beasts out of the way, release the cushion of water which was enough to float a barge over the shallows so it could continue its way upstream?

Or did you know that for ages there were so many huge eel traps congesting the river around Henley that navigation between them became a major problem and legislation sorting out the respective rights of navigators and fishermen was required?

Where did I find these strange facts? In the River & Rowing Museum’s educational centre when I was researching into a play about the old bridge in Henley, which was destroyed by storm and flood.

Please do not allow this magnificent facility to be handed over to commercial offices (Standard, May 14) .

Instead the educational centre could be a catalyst for Henley to become a centre of learning and research for all things to do with rivers as we face more and more downpours in future years.

Knowledge of how rivers behave and how we relate to rivers will become crucial to our survival and wellbeing. — Yours faithfully,

Bill Bowder

Northfield End, Henley

Flying the Union flag

Editor, — I strongly disagree with your correspondent Lyn Wright concerning the proposed flag pole in Sonning Common (Standard, May 14).

We are a strong nation, a multi-national community, but we live to be people with a sense of pride, part of which is in the Union flag that flies over us.

For hundreds of years the British flag has been witnessed for helping people in need all over the world, along with other countries, when disasters have occurred.

Our army, navy and air force have been there and each time our proud British flag has been flown with them.

We have marched behind it, our people have died to protect our British way of life and all through the years, our old and young men and women still march under it.

I applaud the people that come from other countries to help our NHS, and do other jobs, but this is the British Isles.

If I went to another country, I would not try to force another flag on them, or try to change the way they think. Yes, at the United Nations buildings, European common market buildings, all flags should fly.

I think a flag pole in Sonning Common is a very good idea to show that we still have pride in our country.

I used to fly the Union flag all the time until my buddleia tree decided to grab it one year and destroy it. I still fly the flag of St George on certain dates. — Yours faithfully,

Nigel Saunders

Shiplake Cross

Our flag has been abused

Editor, — I write in support of Lyn Wright.

I also often find the permanent use of national flags divisive.

I am incredibly fortunate to have been born, brought up and live in the UK. We are very lucky to live in our beautiful country. We have fine traditions of helping others, of welcoming strangers and of being open and fair.

This Government wants to wrap itself in our flag. In doing so, they seem to be saying that the UK is them and you can’t argue with it.

But what this actually means is that our beautiful flag is becoming a symbol of this Government’s lack of honesty; of its breaking the rules without being held accountable; of awarding juicy contracts to their party’s friends.

It stands for our weakness in the world; of a Government being thrashed in trade negotiations; of taking aid away from those in need while spending more on nuclear weapons; of the Home Office being beastly to many foreigners.

It represents our dithering and incompetent Government’s response to the pandemic, with the most deaths of any European country.

This Government is actively undermining our democracy by removing any checks on their power so that they are above the law.

They are introducing photo ID at elections, which will mean many young and vulnerable will not vote. They are clamping down on the right to protest.

Let’s make modern Britain great again. Let’s have someone else in charge who has the integrity and values that made Britain so admired. Then our flag will, once again, mean something good. — Yours faithfully,

Robert Thompson

Henley

Flag pole’s no threat

Sir, — It is a little sad that Lyn Wright feels threatened by the decision of Sonning Common Parish Council to erect a flagpole to fly our national flag on appropriate occasions.

Her suggested alternative of a “rotation of flags from all the different nations” would result, I am afraid, in frenzied woke complaints of cultural appropriation.

To fly the flag of India or Mexico, for example, would be seen as the equivalent of councillors attending meetings wearing saris or sombreros.

Lyn Wright must understand that we are living in a mad time. — Yours faithfully,

Douglas Kedge

Lea Road, Sonning Common

Voter ID is bad idea

Sir, — Please could John Howell MP tell us whether he is in favour of Voter ID and, if so, why?

It is expected that this scheme will disenfranchise more than two million of the youngest, oldest and poorest potential voters in the country as well as those with disabilities that prevent them from driving or travelling. Getting another form of photo ID could be costly (e.g. time taken off work and distance to their town hall) and would present a barrier to voting.

Voter impersonation is virtually unheard of in this country but the Government plans to spend some £20 million at each general election in order to prevent it. A very expensive sledgehammer to crack a non-existent nut.

Surely a democracy should encourage more people to vote, not erect unnecessary barriers.

I would suggest there are better ways to spend taxpayers’ money and parliamentary time. — Yours faithfully,

Helen Watson

Laureate Gardens, Henley

John Howell responds: “A secure electoral system is vital for a healthy democracy. Asking voters to bring ID to their polling station is an important way of achieving this.

“Voter ID is not new. Northern Ireland has required paper ID at polling stations since 1985. It has not curtailed election turnout. It is backed by the Electoral Commission and I understand the Labour Party use it to attend its own events.

“Under the Government’s proposals, anyone without an ID will be able to apply for a new free one, meaning that no voter will be disenfranchised.”

Greens are growing

Editor, — I refer to your article headlined “As you were as council elections produce little change” (Standard, May 14), where I was quoted as saying the Greens in South Oxfordshire “didn’t do leaflets”.

Just to clarify, we did produce leaflets and campaigned vigorously as soon as government guidance allowed us to from March 8 onwards.

We are delighted, grateful and immensely proud of the positive response we received from residents. We Greens now have three county councillors and overall, Greens won 12 per cent of the total vote in Oxfordshire which, under a proportional system, would have given us eight seats.

With the Liberal Democrats and Labour, Greens are now part of the administration running the council.

This marks the first time in 132 years that Conservatives will not be running Oxfordshire County Council.

Far from producing “little change”, the elections revealed a seismic shift in the political landscape across the South-East.

From Oxfordshire to Cambridgeshire and the Isle of Wight, the Conservatives appear to be losing their dominance over their former heartlands.

The elections also saw record results nationally for the Green Party. These results are a testament to the hard work of our elected councillors and the broad appeal of our positive vision for a fairer, greener society. — Yours faithfully,

Jo Robb

Green candidate, Sonning Common division, Oxfordshire County Council

OS map is mistaken

Sir, — With reference to Vincent Ruane’s Nature Notes (Standard, May 7), I am afraid that his Ordnance Survey map (and mine) is inaccurate.

The path through Chambers Copse, Emmer Green, is not shown on the Definitive Map of Public Rights of Way to be found on the Oxfordshire County Council website. — Yours faithfully,

Roger Penfold

Clerk, Kidmore End Parish Council

I pick up mask litter

I read the comments by Audrey Fox about plenty of masks lying about in the King’s Road car park in Henley (Standard, Letters May 14), Why doesn’t she pick them up?

Since the start of lockdown l have picked up 90 masks and 42 gloves and protected myself by wearing rubber gloves over the top of leather gloves. — Yours faithfully,

Ed Walters

Woolacombe Drive, Earley

Kite stole my sandwich

Editor, — My garden is small and enclosed by high hedges. Yesterday, while sitting on my patio enjoying a cheese salad sandwich, a red kite swooped from behind at an incredibly steep angle and with its talons removed my sandwich from the plate that was in my hand.

Sadly, people are still feeding these raptors in their gardens, encouraging them to stay in the urban environment. They have become so successful since their reintroduction and there is competition for food.

Luckily, I was unharmed, just very surprised, but I fear the outcome may not have been so innocuous if it had been my year-old-granddaughter holding the sandwich.

Please stop feeding these wild birds. — Yours faithfully

Judy Perry

Elizabeth Road, Henley

Don’t label my son

Sir, — I would like to thank James Burton for the kind and careful way in which he interviewed me for the feature article about the death of my son, Sam, and the sensitivity he demonstrated in his writing of it (Standard, May 7). What a shame that the headline “How I coped with the death of my schizophrenic son” did not reflect the same awareness and sensitivity.

I have always been careful to describe Sam as “having schizophrenia” rather than “being schizophrenic”.

It may sound like a pedantic point but it’s actually a very important one. Sam, like all other people with mental health diagnoses, was so much more than his diagnosis.

The headline was very much at odds with the tone and thrust of the article, which talked of my desire for “readers to get to know Sam as a person and see the human being behind the label”.

It is a tragedy when an illness comes to be regarded as the defining aspect of any individual and any such description is inevitably reductive since it puts the illness ahead of the person. I have never described Sam as “my schizophrenic son”. Quite simply it’s not how I ever thought of or think of him. — Yours faithfully,

Gill Mann

Twyford

Ladies, I’m so grateful

Sir, — I should be obliged if you would publish my thanks to the two ladies and their dogs who rescued me when I was out walking in Shiplake Woods on Sunday, May 2.

Having covered about 2½ miles, I was walking up a hill when I got a heart flutter and my left leg went weak.

Fortunately, the ladies called an ambulance that responded quickly and I was taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading where I was treated and released the following Wednesday.

I’ve been home since and am making a full recovery, although not currently enjoying my country walks.

The ladies’ prompt action was critical and ensured that I received urgent help swiftly. I shall always remain grateful to them. — Yours faithfully,

John W Evans

Orchard Close, Shiplake Cross