Did you see this?

Monday, 31 May 2021

You may be interested in this picture I took on my smart phone of a line of fast-moving stars travelling west to east over Henley.

They did not appear on Flightradar24 tracking service so they were not jets.

Perhaps they are some form of space craft? Did anyone else see them?

And, no, I have not been drinking! — Yours faithfully,

Alan P Tozer

Gravel Hill, Peppard

