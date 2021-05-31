Your letters...

This mustn’t happen again

Sir, — I do not think it appropriate for anyone to comment in your paper on the judgement in the case of June Holt’s death (Standard, May 21).

I knew and very much liked June but I wish to offer my deep sympathy to all connected with this unfortunate incident.

I believe that the best way to remember her would be an attempt to explain and prevent a similar tragedy.

Every single day at around 7.30am I leave Baronsmead and walk along King’s Road to the small shop adjacent to the roundabout on the main road.

I am thus in a good position to witness traffic either entering Henley via the Fair Mile or Marlow Road or leaving the town via the continuation of Bell Street and Northfield End.

The first point I wish to make is that most of the traffic is through traffic.

Second is the volume, third is its speed and the fourth concerns the number of options for drivers, affecting their direction of travel.

Finally, there is drivers’ competitive behaviour at the roundabout. This is of particular interest in the current context and concerns the safety measures for pedestrians crossing any of the roads involved.

Through traffic is business-oriented and Henley is an impediment to stressed people in a hurry. Places on rivers are like that.

The volume of traffic at all times of the day is impressive. Try crossing King’s Road with traffic sweeping round a hidden bend on your right and a continual stream of spaced vehicles coming from the roundabout and you’ll see what I mean.

Notice the margin to the pavement with ruptured kerbstones only recently repaired to get some idea of the speed of cars, vans and lorries cutting the corner.

Beware, as a pedestrian, of flying grit or chips hitting you in the face. Notice the pavement narrowing as you reach the roundabout and the foliage on your left forcing you towards the path of traffic.

And notice the sheer speed of the traffic as it pounds over the totally ignored 20mph sign on the road at 40mph-plus.

Now watch drivers cutting across the centre of the roundabout. See how they drive across the central white circle intended to guide them round the roundabout indicated by arrows.

Now watch pedestrians waiting, heart in mouth, to leap across the road as distracted drivers accelerate out of the roundabout to get into King’s Road.

And think of the number of decisions that have to be made to position traffic to exit at various points.

And I haven’t even mentioned the school nearby with masses of children and parents crossing the road at peak periods, or all those cars permanently parked on the nearby pavement to which an official blind eye is ever averted.

And that, readers, is why I hear horns routinely blaring around the roundabout as rush hour gets under way and why I know it’s not a question of if but when another serious accident will happen. Modern cars have large, silent engines and sound insulation, which diminishes their destructive capabilities for the occupants.

The way to appreciate their sheer power is to walk around towns like Henley.

As I cannot change the world, I can only suggest one immediate practical step. Somebody, please, at least consider making the roundabout much more substantial, proud of the road surface, not for pedestrians’ use but as a traffic-calming measure.

And help avoid the loss of someone like June who we can ill afford to lose as a person, a resident or a friend. — Yours faithfully,

Colin Barker

Baronsmead, Henley

Dangers of distraction

Sir , — I read with interest your story about the death of June Holt and the sympathy of her daughter, Claire Knight, for the driver who caused the fatal collision.

Twenty-five years ago, my mother, then 82, was knocked down by a car in Hart Street as she crossed the road.

She died as a result of her injuries in the Royal Berkshire Hospital a short time later.

Like Mrs Knight, I felt compassion for the driver. He was 18, he was careless and he simply wasn’t paying sufficient attention, resulting in the collision.

He had no intention to harm her, let alone cause her death, but that lapse of concentration left him with the memory for the rest of his life that needlessly he took that of someone else.

We all fail at times to concentrate sufficiently and I’m certainly not qualified to take the moral high ground.

But it occurs to me that when it comes to driving, particularly by the younger generation, a nanny culture, wagged finger and the imposition of ill-conceived legislation are not answers.

Alongside wanting to learn to be more skilful and confident, isn’t it a matter of taking individual responsibility and the time to consider the impact — pun intended — of what can happen if distraction takes over? Something to think about.

Reading the story, there was another thing that resonated with me — the professionalism, sensitivity and support of the police following my mother’s death was exemplary… and not just to me and my family.

It was evident that their understanding extended to supporting the person who caused it to happen. — Yours faithfully,

Michael Hodges

Station Road, Henley

Sentence too punitive

Sir, — I was bemused by the punishment (the severest possible) handed out to Arif Hussain for causing the collision which cost the life of Mrs Mary (June) Holt and even more so by the accompanying words of the judge as he sentenced him.

The jury had found him guilty of careless driving.

Surely that young man had already been punished enough: in the knowledge of what he had done, waiting two years for the case to come to court and by losing his job.

I would have expected in the circumstances a suspended sentence — he was hardly likely to repeat what had happened.

Those double roundabouts at the busy junction of the Nettlebed and Marlow roads and exit from and entry into the centre of Henley are treacherous — drivers have constantly to look to the right and there is no pedestrian crossing.

I understand that June was seen in Waitrose just before it happened, in a hurry and already late for her next appointment.

I feel it was a tragedy waiting to happen but do not think it should be continued by such a punitive judicial sentence. — Yours faithfully,

Enid Light

Wargrave Road, Henley

Thoughtless ‘no-showers’

Sir, — It has been a tough 15 months during the pandemic for most of us, including our hospitality industry, with many businesses struggling to survive.

However, the corner appears to have been turned, our doors are open and hopefully it’s the start of “business as usual”.

While there is an excitement among restaurateurs committed to looking after staff and customers, new and old, the excitement can be dampened by an ignorant, mindless few. I am, of course, talking about some customers who make reservations and fail to turn up at the prescribed time or don’t call to cancel their table.

I wish to emphasise that this is very much a minority of customers but it appears to be a growing problem.

Last Sunday, there were 35 “no-shows” at the Greyhound from people who had probably booked at three or four restaurants for the same date and then made a decision on the day as to which restaurant to visit but at the same time failed to inform the unlucky restaurants that they wished to cancel their table.

It’s only a 30-second phone call, a phone call that would make a restaurateur’s life so much easier with staffing, purchasing, rebooking the table and staying in business.

Ignorance is not bliss, it’s just plain bad manners.

It’s not in the ethos of the Greyhound but we may have to introduce deposits in the future, something we’ve fought hard to avoid.

We cannot survive if the equivalent of one sitting on one day of the week fails to show up for their bookings.

So I would urge you all to pick up the phone and cancel your table if you are unable to honour your commitment — your call will make so much difference.

Failing that, I may have to re-introduce a policy I last used in the Eighties at my restaurant Ménage a Trois, of phoning these “no-shows” at 2am to enquire whether they still want their table or “is it okay to let my staff go home...”

It’s a painful measure but the point has to be made. — Yours faithfully,

Antony Worrall Thompson

The Greyhound (freehouse), Rotherfield Peppard

Don’t spoil our history

The Red Lion Hotel is a landmark building marked up as such on the Henley conservation area map, together with the Henley Bridge, St Mary’s Church and the Angel on the Bridge.

It has a dominating position on this important riverside town entrance.

Its earliest part is the west wing, which probably dates back to the 15th century, while the main brick built front and east side elevations show its importance in the growing coaching age of the 18th century.

It has been known as the Red Lion from the early 17th century (see Ann Cottingham’s The Hostelries of Henley).

The proposal to remove the historic name from this building and replace it with the French word Relais, denoting any coaching inn in France, is very ill-conceived.

It is also unnecessary as it would be possible to achieve a compromise by joining the two words in the title e.g. The Relais at the Red Lion or, if this is too long, to fit the new fascia the Red Lion Relais would be another possibility, combining the historic name with the new.

I most strongly object to this proposal as it would be harmful to the historic interest of the building, the setting of the significant adjacent historic landmark buildings and the very character of the conservation area at the very entrance to the historic riverside town. — Yours faithfully,

Ruth Gibson

Secretary, Henley Archaeological and Historical Group, Vicarage Road, Henley

Footbridge solution

Sir, — Prior to moving to Remenham, we had been resident in Wargrave for more 30 years.

My wife was actively involved in the survey that was carried out in Wargrave in 1997, known as Wargrave 2000. The results clearly showed the keen desire for a footbridge over the river and after much public consultation a proposal was put forward utilising the existing railway bridge supports with approved funding in principle from the Millennium Commission.

However, at the same time, the walking and cycling charity SUSTRANS wanted to become involved to further the development of its National Cycle Network.

It offered a relatively low level of financial support for the integration of a cycle route from the A4 along Loddon Drive, then over the footbridge into Mill Lane, Shiplake.

Unfortunately, this involvement led to much opposition from those living in the immediate vicinity on both sides of the river who believed they would be overwhelmed by cyclists.

The residents effectively filibustered the campaign such that the subsequent delays led to the Millennium Commission’s offer being withdrawn.

Although the entire project lapsed, there has always been great interest in the possibility of a revival, as the present support clearly shows.

The proposal under active discussion seems to underestimate the fact (aesthetic and cost considerations aside) that while the owners of the St George and Dragon are probably supportive, the owners of the private land on the Shiplake bank may, for very good reasons, not agree to allow unrestricted recreational access to their riverside land from the footbridge.

Without their full consent and approval, the current proposal simply cannot succeed.

Consequently, I would suggest that the utilisation of the existing railway bridge supports should be reconsidered as this could well be the most viable alternative. — Yours faithfully,

Michael Dudley

Remenham Lane, Henley

Art needs more muscle

Congratulations to Watlington Artweeks for a fabulous 2021 event.

How lucky the town is to have such a festival of art.

The sheer amount of effort and organisation is remarkable.

The skill and craft levels of the art are exceptional; there was imagination and decorative ideas wherever you looked.

A starry portrait in High Street was perhaps a high point for me. The event took place throughout the town. St Leonard’s Church was one focus.

Was there anything missing? Well, we live in eventful times and I missed a sense of enquiry and comment.

I looked at local children being shown round, all of whom will be priced out of living here when they grow up.

I thought of various concerns: the town’s thundering lorry traffic that rattles everyone’s back teeth.

The destruction of the green belt. The one per cent pay raise for nurses.

The potholes down which several artists are still missing.

The rural over-development — 3.000 new homes on the Oxford plain. The “concrete councillors” getting their way. The pandemic. Ye olde brexit, that is now so “done” that it no longer warrants a capital letter.

The covid vaccine delivery triumph.

Is this — are these — not the stuff of art as well as vases of petunias? Where is the concern, the compassion for our plight?

Adjacent to the church, on the nearby wide-spaced green, the ride-on mower scythes through the buttercups, razing the grass to within an inch of its life.

If we can’t find consideration in the shadow of our local church, where will we find it?

For the Artweeks Team then, a spectacular success. For 2022, more of the same please.

Plus, from artists, the same again with perhaps a tad more muscularity. — Yours faithfully,

Jim Kelso

Gorwell, Watlington

Not much to put up with

Sir, — I read with interest about the proposed Viking festival to be held in July at Fawley (Standard, May 14).

Then I learned that it has been relcoated to Basington due to a very small minority of villagers complaining about noise and traffic congestion and the fact that they consider it to be a “Pagan” festival. What a shame.

After so many months of isolation for so many, would it really hurt to allow people with differing views to have a get-together?

I doubt if many of us would consider that we are pagans or heathens (I am a Christian) but surely we should have tolerance for differing views.

The farmer, on whose land this festival was to have been held, stated that as farming is becoming increasingly unprofitable, all farmers have to come up with new ideas to boost their income.

If we want to retain our beautiful countryside (most of which is farmland) surely we should support each other and be prepared to put up with three days of inconvenience? — Yours faithfully,

Carol Brook-Partridge

Elizabeth Road, Henley

Our right to quiet life

Sir, — I read with interest that a farmer wished to “diversify” by holding a festival in Fawley.

Let’s be clear. There are no working farms in Fawley other than Red Kite Farms. The others are small parcel landowners. There is a clear difference.

Proper farming does pay. However, having a land holding with someone else’s sheep on it probably doesn’t.

Owning a few chickens, horses, a couple of sheep to keep the grass down and an all-terrain vehicle does not make you a farmer.

The claim of needing to “diversify” from an occupation never undertaken is a fib.

The selfish wish to earn easy money at the expense of disturbing neighbours is becoming more common in our area.

Local people should have the right to a quiet life in a previously tranquil setting, in an area of outstanding natural beauty, and is most likely why they chose to live there. — Yours faithfully,

Mayfield Rockwell

Fair Mile, Henley

Talking our language

In your interview with Freddie Van Mierlo, the new Liberal Democrat councillor for Chalgrove and Watlington on Oxfordshire County Council (Standard, May 21), he said he had used the election campaign to learn about the issues faced by residents.

It’s good, therefore, to hear he has discovered the need for homes for South Oxfordshire’s families.

Too bad he didn’t use the campaign to learn about:

a. The policies of his new Lib-Dem and Green colleagues with their implacable opposition to housebuilding in South Oxfordshire.

b. Details of the district council’s local plan, which states that 40 per cent of all homes in major new developments should be affordable.

c. That when it comes to allocating any more land for new housing, enough is enough.

But as you seem to like our policies so much, Councillor Van Mierlo, maybe your natural home is the Conservative Party.

Come and join us and we’ll bring you up to speed on what else you’ve missed. –— Yours faithfully,

Councillor Caroline Newton

Conservative, Haseley Brook ward, South Oxfordshire District Council

BBC can’t be trusted

Sir, — The recent report on the shenanigans undertaken by the BBC to procure a “public interest” television interview with Princess Diana demonstrates the contempt it holds for the British people it purports to represent.

At the very least, the word “British” should be removed from its title and the ability for citizens to be fined or even jailed for not compulsorily financing selective and biased reporting they have no wish to view should be revoked.

Some claim that the “television tax” does not fund the BBC and its generous salaries yet they complain they cannot afford to lose licence fees from lonely senior citizens. Where does the truth lie?

The BBC used to be our trusted voice to the world but has now become an embarrassment to the moral values of this country and should either be taken off air or made to compete with other broadcasters and let the public decide which, if any, they wish to pay for. — Yours faithfully,

Dirk Jones

Kennylands Road, Sonning Common

Irrational flag phobia

Sir, — The letter from your correspondent Lyn Wright (Standard, May 14) was a classic example of selfish wokery; let the majority suffer to placate the grievance of the “righteous minority”.

This lady’s irrational phobia of flags does not give her the right to impose a ban on their being flown.

It is likely that the majority of the national population does not object to the national flag being displayed and probably, if canvassed, would support its prominence as a symbol of national identity and pride.

This is the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and our united national flag is the Union flag.

Ms Wright might want to consider that the Union flag is recognised around the world as a symbol of fairness and decency.

It has not stopped millions of people coming to our shores for sanctuary or to improve their life chances.

I am not aware of countries that hide their national emblem and Britain certainly should not. — Yours faithfully,

John W Evans

Orchard Close, Shiplake Cross

Needless and cynical Bill

I wonder if Henley MP John Howell would like to use these pages to justify why the Government feels it is acceptable in a modern democracy to use voter-ID measures, provided for in its cynically titled Voter Integrity Bill, to effectively disenfranchise a significant section of the electorate under the profoundly specious guise of preventing the non-existent “problem” of fraudulent in-person voting.

To put this “problem” in context, at the UK 2019 general election, 38 million people voted and there was just one conviction and one police caution for impersonating another voter (source: House of Commons library).

In other words, just 0.00000005 per cent of the electorate broke electoral laws significantly enough to be sanctioned.

This is simply a non-existent problem being used by the Tories to suppress the votes of those who would not vote for them anyway.

While there are problems of election malfeasance that the Government might set out to tackle, such as the influence of dark money acting through social media, and while this country is crying out for change and innovative politics, almost the entire Queen’s Speech programme for legislation was concerned with the Government trying to lock in its gains and vaccine popularity bounce by criminalising free speech in universities, outlawing the right to protest (unless it is done by a mime group) and this egregious voter suppression Bill.

I invite Mr Howell to use these pages to state whether, when this legislation reaches the Commons, he will stand up for the principle of universal suffrage that people fought and died for or shuffle through the Government side of the division lobbies like a sheep off to take a dip. — Yours faithfully,

Nick Hay

St Mark’s Road, Henley

John Howell responds: “I do not shuffle anywhere, least of all through the lobbies and I am not going to react to rude comments.

“I shall support the proposal to provide a secure electoral system that is fit for the 21st century whatever the current numbers of frauds committed.

“Identification to vote has been backed by the Electoral Commission and the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe’s Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, which state that its absence is a security risk.

“Anyone without an ID will be able to apply for a new free one, so no voter will be disenfranchised.”

We’re used to proof of ID

Sir, — I read with interest Helen Watson’s letter saying Voter ID will disenfranchise more than two million of the youngest, oldest and poorest potential voters (Standard, May 21).

I wonder how these people manage picking up parcels from the post office when they have to show proof of identity? — Yours faithfully,

Leslie Plumb

Queen Street, Henley

Inaccurate assertions

Sir, — Robert Thomson’s letter illustrates how true “facts” can be so misleading (Standard, May 21).

He asserts that the UK has the highest number of deaths from covid in Europe, which is correct.

However, when viewing more complete information catalogued on May 17 by John Hopkins University in Amercia, the underlying meaningfulness of that assertion has to be questioned.

With 190.2 deaths per 100,000 of population. the UK is 11th in Europe.

Hungary is worst off with more than 300 deaths per 100,00 of population, with Belgium on 215.2 and Italy on 204.8.

How many of the other categorical assertions made by Mr Thomson in his letter should be viewed with caution? — Yours faithfully,

R Michael James

Lambridge Wood Road, Henley

Toadying to big business

Sir, — Your headline “Developer turns tables on councillor using his book” (Standard, May 14) toadies to the interests of big business.

A flash London QC misinterprets the meaning of Tom Fort’s book as part of a strategy to say that the Area of outstanding natural beauty in Sonning Common is not worth saving.

And you go for the novelty of a gimmicky headline that misrepresents the positions of both sides at the planning inquiry.

Local readers deserve better. — Yours faithfully,

Nick Shanagher

Widmore Lane, Sonning Common

The editor responds: “The headline was a fair reflection of the article, which was an accurate and impartial report of the inquiry about the proposed Inspired Villagers development.

“It was also the third consecutive week in which we published a full report from the inquiry.”

Life ruined by illness

Editor, — I write in response to the article about Gill Mann, the mother who lost her son who had suffered from schizophrenia (Standard, May 7).

I am also a sufferer of this illness, which has destroyed a lot of my adult life.

I studied for A-levels at The Henley College and was set for university and predicted to do great things. The illness hit me in my final year.

The consequences of that read like a script from a horror movie — dropping out of university in my first year, getting thrown out of my family home, drifting around the country homeless for years, unable to hold down any work, dropping out of university for a second time, spending two years as an outpatient at a local psychiatric hospital and then finally, after all that, being admitted to another psychiatric hospital with a diagnosis of schizophrenia.

I think this is a terrible illness and I feel it would be so helpful to the sufferer if there was more understanding in the community. The sufferer doesn’t want to wear a label and very much wants to be accepted.

This illness causes huge isolation and it might be helpful if more awareness and perhaps even some training were available to be given to those interested.

This might result in some people from the community who could befriend the sufferer so they could pursue interests of their choice and alleviate their isolation and feel more accepted.

I feel unable to give my name as I fear I might be discriminated against. — Yours faithfully,

Name and address supplied

Send ravens to the tower!

Sir, — For some years ravens have been resident in woods around us and have proved an exciting sight as we see them in flight over the fields.

Famous for their presence at the Tower of London, it is traditionally believed that ravens protect the Crown and the tower.

They are by far the most intelligent member of the crow family (corvid) and much larger with a distinctive call.

During last year a pair have moved down towards our farm gradually, occupying the fields and residing in surrounding trees.

It is early afternoon on Sunday and from our window we spot a raven rushing along the ground, stalking something. Donning wellies, we see it is attacking a chicken.

Despite shouts, the raven does not give up until we are very near, when it reluctantly flies off.

We pick up the dead chicken as two ravens and some red kites fly over the area with much calling to each other.

We rush to shut in the other chickens and decide they will have to stay in their run in future — so much for free range.

Fortunately, the guinea fowl are nearby and not all over the farm, as is usual, so we shut them in much too early but it’s better to be safe.

Perhaps the Tower would like a couple more residents! — Yours faithfully,

Diana Jackson

Homer Farm, Ipsden

The way we were...

Sir, — I have long wondered what was happening in the world when I was born.

I have now found out as I was given a copy of the Times dated April 6, 1937, the day of my birth.

I wonder if your readers might be interested in some of the following extracts, which include two close to home. — Yours faithfully,

Edward Gropper

Sonning Common

From the personal column

Unwanted artificial teeth gratefully received

Lady clerks and typists

The British Broadcasting Corporation invites application from shorthand typists (female aged 19-30). Married women are not normally eligible for appointment to the staff of the BBC.

Club announcements

Phyllis Court Club. Notice of general meeting, 7 April, 1937. For the purpose of electing a council of members and discussing the proposed extensions and improvements consequent upon the purchase of the club property by the members.

Letters to the editor

From Ernest Barker (abbreviated)

A problem of liberty: Mr H Brackenbury has suggested that legislation may be needed to decrease the demand for motor cars and thereby to increase the skilled labour for the more vital purposes of the government programme of rearmament.

I should like to see a rule made that only those who can plead and establish some adequate case for the purchasing and running a motor car should be allowed to enjoy that liberty.

I should not count amusement an adequate cause. I would permit the justices to licence the purchase and running of a motor car in the same sort of way that they licence an alehouse. Is there any essential difference between a motor car and an alehouse? Of the two, I prefer the alehouse. There is more good fun in honest beer than in half the cars I see whirling about.

Imperial and foreign news

A Nazi creed. Herr Hess declared with emphasis that the Lord God was with Germany and had given His blessing to Adolph Hitler’s work.

Dr Ley, the Labour Front leader, recited the following Nazi creed: “We believe on this earth only in Adolph Hitler; we believe in a Lord God in Heaven who created us, leads us and guides us; We believe that this Lord God has sent us Adolph Hitler in order that he may lead us to fortune and joy.”

Today’s other news

Driving test failure. In what was stated to be the first prosecution of its kind, John Jones, a farmer, was charged with attempting to bribe the Ministry of Transport driving test examiner. Jones was fined £11, including costs.

Country properties

Chiltern Hills, in a lovely setting adjoining commons and woodlands, near golf links. Above Henley (2½ miles) Attractive residence (South aspect), three reception rooms, hall, cloak room, six bedrooms, two bathrooms, beautiful well-timbered garden of 1½ acres with hard tennis court, lovely views, mains water, petrol and gas, garage. Recommended by Messrs Nicholas, 1 Station Road, Reading. £2,900.

Names I’ll not forget

Sir, — What an interesting history lesson on Henley from your correspondent Elizabeth Hazeldine (Standard, May 14).

Living in the town for 16 years, I knew of a number of changes but her account of the proposed Royal Road really opened your eyes.

Similarly, Peter Giles recalls names of people when he was a youngster in Albert Road.

I seem to recall the name Giles in Albert Road and I also remember Paine, Sargent, Rathbone, Neale, Sharp, Wheeler and many more.

Sadly, we moved as a family but these people were not forgotten and never will be. — Yours faithfully,

Peter M Adams

Petersfield, Hants

We’ve lost a kind man

Sir, — I was very sad to read of the death of Peter Smith (Standard, May 14).

Peter was such a helpful, kind and pleasant man, always available in any emergency.

I and, I guess, many local people will miss him greatly. My sympathies to Pat and Peter’s family. — Yours faithfully,

Peter Entwisle

Nicholas Road, Henley