Monday, 07 June 2021

Chiltern Hills fungi

Linda Seward, from Cookley Green, says: “I thought you might like to see some fungi that I photographed over a couple pf weeks in the Chiltern Hills. Who said fungi only grew in the autumn?”

Clockwise, from left, leafy brain fungus (Tremella folliacea) in the woods near Cookley Green; pinkgill (Entoloma species) of some sort, near Ewelme; Dryad’s saddle (Polyporus squamosus) in the woods near Cookley Green; yellow fieldcaps growing on the Swyncombe Downs

