Your letters...

Hotel name must remain

Sir, — I am writing in support of Ruth Gibson and her objection to renaming the historic Red Lion Hotel in Henley (Standard, May 28).

The “Red Lion” is one of the oldest names for an inn or pub and ours is probably one of the oldest of the old, having been on that site for almost 500 years.

It has always had significance, having been visited by many of the great and good. Examples include John Lenthall, who as speaker of Parliament defied Charles I, Charles I himself, Prince Rupert and possibly Oliver Cromwell.

The Duke of Marlborough maintained rooms there, Samuel Johnson and James Boswell wrote letters from there, George III stayed there often, also George IV, who once ate 14 mutton chops there; the victors of the Napoleonic wars, including General Blucher, King William of Prussia and the Emperor Alexander of Russia were entertained there on their way to Oxford.

Thus, not only is the name of the Red Lion a significant part of the history of Henley but it is also recorded, albeit in a minor way, in the nation’s history.

The Red Lion has also, I believe, recognition beyond Henley. As you approach the town from across the bridge with the townscape before you, the Red Lion on the right, the Angel on the Bridge on the left and St Mary’s Church and Hart Street ahead, the view is one of the most admired in the country and, with not much exaggeration, also known and admired worldwide.

Conversation anywhere in in the world with anyone familiar with Henley will soon get around to these familiar landmarks, known by these names, and this unity should be preserved.

The name “Relais” has no resonance in Henley (indeed every time it is mentioned it seems to need explanation) and, in my opinion, is the kind of faux-sophistication that sets eyes rolling elsewhere.

Can you imagine renaming the Angel on the Bridge “Le Seraph sur le Pont”?

Thus, a long and honourable history few can boast of. It is part of the town’s historical record and environment.

I don’t think it is an exaggeration to say the town is both proud and fond of its association with the Red Lion and many would say Henley without the Red Lion is a lesser place.

All this is not to say I do not recognise its recent reputation has been marred by lack of attention and investment.

I very much appreciate the effort Grace Leo and her investors are making to restore this famous old hotel to its former glory.

The applications to change the name are P21/S1701/A and P21/S1702/LB and can be found on the South Oxfordshire District Council planning register.

Comments can be made online and with little trouble. Could readers please make known their objection to this unnecessary repudiation of Henley’s heritage? Future generations will be grateful. — Yours faithfully,

Richard Guy

New Street, Henley

French title misplaced

Sir, — An appropriate refurbishment of the Red Lion Hotel is welcome but its renowned historic name should remain as it stands.

The hotel’s new owners maintain in their planning application that great care has been taken to understand the building.

This should include their acceptance that no change can take place in the long-established title of this Grade II listed property.

It should be noted, incidentally, that “Relais” is a term totally misplaced in relation to Henley. — Yours faithfully,

Barbara McColm

Wargrave Road, Henley

Always the Red Lion

Sir, — The Henley Society congratulates Grace Leo, owner of the Red Lion Hotel, on her choice of signage and its design as detailed in her recent planning application.

It appears entirely in keeping with the town and the building itself.

What is disappointing is her choice of name.

Having been in touch with Ms Leo, both by email and in face-to-face meetings, I had understood that she had chosen the name “The Relais at the Red Lion Henley-on-Thames”, which would have included her name of choice (“Relais”, and located the offering precisely.

She seems to have changed her mind and has, at a stroke, airbrushed out more than 500 years of history. We implore her to have a change of heart.

However, whatever she calls the hotel, we wish her well with her new and costly investment but we are sure that to the residents of Henley, and visitors to the town too, this iconic building will always be known as the Red Lion.

On a different subject, regular readers of this newspaper will know that the Henley Society has campaigned long and hard to bring about the refurbishment/rebuild of the Greys Road car park lavatories.

With added pressure from Councillors Ken Arlett and Stefan Gawrysiak, South Oxfordshire District Council, the authority responsible, was persuaded to include money in this year’s budget to cover the cost of the work.

The promise was that the rebuild would begin in the first quarter of 2021. I thought readers might like an update.

One doesn’t need acute sensory skills to notice that nothing has yet been started and our recent “chase” of the council brought forth the following response:

“The job is currently out for tender with a closing date of July.

“The winning contractor will be chosen in August with a projected start date for the work in September.” We shall see.

So another tourist season will pass with Henley’s public toilets in a far from satisfactory state, a poor reflection on the town.

We do not wish to appear ungrateful but how much better would it have been for the work to have been done during lockdown when the car park was less busy and the through traffic much reduced?

Be prepared for traffic hold-ups when the work does begin.

We have travelled a long and bumpy road to get this far; be assured that the society will be keeping a close eye on progress. — Yours faithfully,

Geoff Luckett

Chairman, Henley Society

Compromise on hotel name

Sir, — Grace Leo has made a welcome investment in Henley’s hotel portfolio.

Choosing the Red Lion, she has one of the best situated hotels.

Its prime position as you enter Henley via the bridge on the edge of the river and having a Grade II listed pedigree, deserves respect.

The hotel has been known as the Red Lion at Henley for hundreds of years and to rename it the Relais Henley completely banishes “the Red Lion” to the history books.

We must not stifle modernisation and progress so a compromise could be “the Red Lion Relais” or “Relais at the Red Lion”.

Either, along with the model Red Lion over the entrance, would preserve the traditional image and give an invitation to try something different — a new chapter in Henley’s hotel history. — Yours faithfully,

John Whiting

Chairman, Henley Archaeological & Historical Group

Be nice to surgery staff

Editor, — I read with dismay your article about staff at the Hart Surgery in Henley being abused by patients (Standard, May 21).

Personally, I have always been treated by the staff there with patience and compassion and found them to be always very helpful.

I think that with the difficult time we’ve had over the past year, they deserve to be treated the same way. — Yours faithfuly,

Evelyn Beales

Gainsborough Crescent, Henley

Cost-effective makeover

Sir, — I was delighted to read that Henley Town Council has decided to refurbish the heritage litter bins (Standard, May 28).

It is good that this work will be carried out in-house.

May I take this opportunity to thank our councillors who worked so hard to achieve this cost-effective result. — Yours faithfully,

Andrew Hawkins

Berkshire Road, Henley

Be fair with parking fees

Sir, — To add to the discussion about electric cars in Henley, it has been suggested that the owners of these will pay either a reduced charge or no charge at all in the town’s car parks.

Why are those petrol cars that pay zero in road tax because they produce as little pollution as electric cars not being offered a similar reduction in parking charges?

In addition, the batteries of electric cars can hardly make claim to environmental friendliness. — Yours faithfully,

Nicola Robinson

Sonning Common

Electric cars will cost...

Sir, — In the discussion on electric cars in your newspaper, I have yet to see any mention of the tax revenue the Government may expect.

When I put fuel into my diesel car, I pay for the fuel plus a large amount of excise duty and VAT at top rate on both. If I could afford an electric car, I would buy one that could be recharged overnight at nmy house. I would pay no excise duty and VAT at only five per cent.

How do your readers expect the Government to make up for the reduction in its revenue if many drivers were to follow my example? — Yours faithfully,

Tom Geake

Red House Drive, Sonning Common

I’d welcome new bridges

Sir, — I was most interested in your article about drivers speeding through Sonning (Standard, May 28).

It proves once again that through traffic should not be using Sonning Bridge. I and many others have written about this for years.

Some years ago, when I lived in Henley, I was told that a new bridge was to be built to help residents of South Oxfordshire and Berkshire villages cross the river without using Sonning.

This was before we had the M4 and nothing to do with Reading.

I also read that there is talk of a possible footbridge to link Wargrave and Shiplake.

I think both of these ideas should be considered. — Yours faithfully,

Peter Giles

Earley

Events could set example

Sir, — I was delighted to read about Henley Town Council’s new policy designed to reduce the noise of firework display (Standard, May 28).

As someone who has been campaigning for the use of quiet fireworks for several years, it is gratifying to see recognition of the trauma and actual harm that can be caused to all kinds of animals and to people by the loud bangs.

Councillor Donna Crook clearly understands this and I applaud her for bringing her motion.

The vulnerable, those suffering from post-traumatic stress syndrome, some people with autism, the elderly and children can all suffer extreme reactions, including anxiety, flashbacks and panic attacks as a result of loud firework bangs. Event organisers may suggest advertising in advance or reducing the length of displays as ways to mitigate the harm, but such measures have very little affect.

You can’t guarantee the people you need to see your advertising will see it and just knowing about an impending event in advance can actually be worse for some vulnerable people as it creates stress in anticipation.

It only takes one loud bang to trigger a reaction so shorter events don’t solve the problem either.

Drone and laser displays can be spectacular but. as one of the councillors pointed out. they can be more costly and people do love fireworks.

Quiet fireworks are readily available for use in organised displays and to the general public; they are no more expensive and no less spectacular so there really isn’t any good reason not to choose them.

I sincerely hope this move by the council marks a change of attitude — wouldn’t it be wonderful if Henley became a shining example of how to use fireworks in a compassionate and enlightened way, to the benefit of everyone and everything that lives in the area?

Come on, you event organisers, set an example and do the right thing! — Yours faithfuklly,

Jane Foddy

Wargrave

Dithering led to deaths

Editor. — R Michael James seems to agree that the UK has the most deaths in Europe from covid (Standard, May 28)

However, he goes on to point out that the number of deaths per head is a fairer measure. I agree.

On this measure, the UK is still among the worst in Europe. The death rate in the UK is 10 to 20 times that of Iceland, Norway and Finland.

A fairer comparison is with Germany or the Netherlands, which are similar to us in wealth, connections and the length of warning (from Italy) of covid coming.

Around 1.0 in 1,000 of their population has died from covid. In the UK it’s nearly 1.9.

That difference equates to more than 50,000 extra deaths in the UK. That’s more than the number of civilians killed by the Blitz.

It was obvious by early March last year that action was needed. I lobbied about it at the time.

But Boris Johnson dithered until March 23. In that fortnight before lockdown, the numbers catching covid will have multiplied around 16 times.

By April, patients were being ejected from hospital to care homes without a covid test. My mother was in a care home then and I knew of several examples of this happening.

Matt Hancock had the nerve to say that care homes were in a protective ring.

In fact, until June the official government guidance document was clear, stating: “Negative tests are not required prior to transfers/ admissions into the care home.”

Johnson dithered again in late September and at Christmas. His negligent leadership has led to tens of thousands of people dying unnecessarily.

The vaccine programme has been a vital beacon of light in the Government’s response.

However, even now, they continue to make the same mistakes, allowing many cases of the new variant in. Why do they take the chance?

With cases rising fast again, I really hope that the vaccines provide enough protection against severe disease and death. — Yours faithfully,

Robert Thompson

Henley

Worrying comments

Sir, — I read with interest the article regarding a campaign to re-open historic footpaths that existed over the Caversham Park Estate (Standard, May 21).

After BBC Monitoring moved from Wood Norton in Worcestershire to Caversham Park in 1944, security became important.

Since BBC Monitoring moved to central London this is no longer the case, so surely rights of way should be reinstated.

As part of my manifesto as a candidate in the recent Reading Borough Council elections (Peppard ward), I stated that I was in favour of exploring the possibility of opening up some old paths.

In the Eighties I worked in the grand, old building between university terms and fished in the lake.

What disturbs me is the comment by Conservative councillor Jane Stanford-Beale that “Caversham Park has been privately held with no public access for many years” and “ultimately the person who buys the site will make the decision on public access”.

Does this mean that she is in favour of denying access on all private land and agreeing that existing rights of way be annulled by the pressure of rich landowners?

I believe that we need clarification on this issue. — Yours faithfully,

Vincent Ruane

Henley Road, Caversham

Don’t feed kites (again)

Sir, — I have been contacted by several residents about people feeding red kites.

I can see from my garden kites swooping down at teatime and clearly being fed.

I have asked Soha to write to its tenants who are feeding them to kindly stop.

Kites are natural predators and rely on carrion, not food left out for them.

This selfish act of wanting to see them in your garden is making the birds change so that they then become reliant on food left out for them. Please stop.

I remember one resident was leaving food out on Freemans Meadow so they could see the kites swoop down.

Unfortunately, a lovely dog got hold of a chicken bone and, sadly, died.

This selfishness has now led the kites to take food from people eating in their gardens.

Just the other night a resident let her puppy out in their garden and it got hold of a whole slice of raw bacon that had been dropped by a kite. It could have choked to death if the bacon hadn’t been prized from its beak.

Leaving out raw meat is also an environmental health issue so please stop feeding them and let the kites go back to fending for themselves and not be reliant on humans. — Yours faithfully.

Councillor Donna Crook

Henley Town Council, Abrahams Road, Henley

Kite stole my biscuit

Sir, — I was having tea and biscuits with a friend on Monday morning, sitting on opposite sides of our patio table with a plate with two biscuits on it.

There was a blur between us and only one biscuit left on the plate.

A red kite had flown straight between us and scoffed the biscuit.

I mention this because for anyone who likes to barbecue and eat out, beware.

The kite was not the least concerned that it was going within 30cm of us both.

If you want to eat out you need to put up obstructions, like netting or an umbrella.

Previous correspondents have mentioned this problem so please do not feed red kites, it just encourages them and spoils the joys of eating outside. — Yours faithfully,

David Booth

Elizabeth Road, Henley

Teenager is inspiration

What a heartwarming story about teenage pizza maker Tom Stuart (Standard, May 28).

Well done, Tom. We are sure you will go far and may many young people take a leaf out of your book. You are, and will be in the future we are sure, an inspiration.

The Adventures of Tom, Hetty and Florence — we can’t wait for the book.

With every blessing. — Yours faithfully,

Bob and Gerry Radley

Vicarage Road, Henley

Disturbing ‘no shows’

Sir, — I am appalled that people book tables in restaurants and then fail to show without letting the venue know (Standard, May 28).

I was also appalled at Antony Worrall-Thompson’s idea of phoning the “no-shows” at 2am to see where they were.

Surely 4am is a far better time to ensure he gets in contact? — Yours faithfully,

Simon Brickhill

Goring Heath

Thanks for my phone

Many thanks to the family who handed in my mobile phone at Boots in Henley. — Yours faithfully,

Stephanie Herbert

Henley