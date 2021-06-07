Hopefully moon was smiling on us

Travellers worried about rail shake-up
PASSENGER groups say they are worried that the ... [more]
Monday, 07 June 2021
Sir, — On May 25, I saw the moon smiling down on Henley — a sign that there is eventually going to be an end to covid 19.
It is thanking those that have cared for people affected and the magnificent people who have vaccinated so many adults in such a short space of time.
Best wishes and thanks for such an interesting paper. — Yours faithfully,
Keith Knight
Swiss Farm, Henley
07 June 2021
More News:
POLL: Have your say