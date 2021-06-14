A colourful rainbow

FLOWERS and vegetable plants are now on sale in ... [more]
Monday, 14 June 2021
These photographs were taken by Terry Allsop, from Ewelme. The middle image and rainbow picture were taken at about 8.40pm on Sunday. Terry says: “I went into the back garden and was amazed to see this very bright and colourful rainbow. I thought it was rather strange because we had not had any rainfall that evening. I always thought you needed sunshine and rain and to be standing between them.”
14 June 2021
