Beware of eating in the open air

I had a sandwich snatched from my hand by a red kite on Watlington Hill.

As we rested from our walk, he came from behind between me and my wife and the sandwich was gone.

The kite continued to swoop down close to us, forcing us to move and finish our sandwiches under some trees on the Icknield Way.

A warning sign there should read “red kites nick and collect”.

People should beware and not eat in the open. — Yours faithfully,

Lewis Every

Swiss Farm, Henley

Sir, — I wonder how many other residents of Nicholas Road, Henley, or the surrounding area are suffering the same interrupted lunchtimes as I am.

On three occasions a red kite has flown over my head, touching my hair and the side of my face in pursuit of my lunchtime sandwich.

On Sunday, I actually looked for any signs of blood. If anyone out there is feeding them, please stop — it is not a good idea to feed these birds.

I have now hung old CDs from my table umbrella and put out a delicacy of bread spread with superglue — that should stop them! — Yours faithfully,

Minnie Wilson

Nicholas Road, Henley