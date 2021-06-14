We are awash with garbage so here’s four ways you can help reduce it

Editor, — This picture is disgusting but it is reality.

It shows the rubbish collected from the side of just a few country roads around Sonning Common over a period of about 90 minutes.

Now multiply that by every road in our area, then imagine what you would find across the whole country.

We are awash with garbage, particularly non-decomposable plastic waste, much of which ends up polluting our rivers and seas, killing the wildlife that lives there.

The muck in the photo was gathered on Saturday morning by volunteers from the Henley Rotary Club as part of the club’s commitment to the End Plastic Soup campaign.

We have one world and we need to clear it up, no matter how tiny the effort. Here are four things you can do to improve the situation:

1. Reuse, repair and recycle. Every time you do one of these things, you make a difference.

2. Don’t litter. Sounds basic but for every beer can and soda bottle in the picture, some antisocial numpty dropped it or threw it from their car.

3. Think twice before buying plastic. Why buy ketchup in a plastic bottle when for years it was fine in recyclable glass? How about a metal bucket for the garden instead of a plastic one?

4. Work with others. Join a group such as Henley Rotary Club that is committed to campaigning against plastic waste and protecting the environment.

For more information on Rotary and the End Plastic Soup campaign, email phil.fletcher@henleyrotary.club — Yours faithfully,

Jeremy Gaunt

Henley