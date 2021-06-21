Woman finishes 847-mile charity walk 5 stone lighter
A WOMAN has walked the distance from Land’s End ... [more]
Monday, 21 June 2021
Blown away: Mary Wilson, of Fair Mile, Henley, took this picture at 8.20am on Sunday. She says: “A hot air balloon was an unusual sight on a glorious June morning. I happened to be in my bedroom when I heard the burner and was surprised to see the balloon so very low. The pilot did a fantastic job of landing and within minutes took off again. I’m not sure if it was planned or an emergency landing.”
21 June 2021
AA executive honoured for services to road transport
AN executive with the AA received an OBE in the ... [more]
Two deacons prepare for first curacies after ordination
A MAN who completed a master’s degree in ... [more]
