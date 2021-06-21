Monday, 21 June 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Blown away

Blown away

Blown away: Mary Wilson, of Fair Mile, Henley, took this picture at 8.20am on Sunday. She says: “A hot air balloon was an unusual sight on a glorious June morning. I happened to be in my bedroom when I heard the burner and was surprised to see the balloon so very low. The pilot did a fantastic job of landing and within minutes took off again. I’m not sure if it was planned or an emergency landing.”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33